Looking for things to do in Mauritius this November? You're in luck! From Sega and reggae concerts to electronic music nights, international performances, food festivals and sporting events, there's plenty of things happening across the island. Whether you're in the mood for live music, a fun family outing, a new culinary experience or an outdoor adventure, you'll find something to suit your interests. Here's our selection of events worth checking out in Mauritius and Rodrigues this November.

Gourmet Experience: Food, flavors, and music at Château de Labourdonnais on November 7 Gourmet Experience returns for its 26th edition in the gardens of Château de Labourdonnais. This celebration of food and gastronomy brings together chefs, restaurants, and culinary concepts, each showcasing their specialties and signature creations for visitors to enjoy. Guests can explore a wide variety of cuisines, share a meal with friends or family, and soak up the estate's lush surroundings. Live music will run throughout the day, building into a festive evening under the stars. Practical information Venue: Château de Labourdonnais, Mapou Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Hours: 11 am to 11 pm Admission: Rs 450 per adult; Rs 250 for children aged 3 to 12; free for children under 3 Day tickets: last entry at 5 pm, with the option to stay after that time Evening tickets: entry from 5:30 pm Group rate: Rs 3,280 for eight people Note: separate tickets are available for the daytime and evening sessions. Read also What's on in Mauritius this October?

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Linzy Bacbotte: Sega, reggae, and zouk at Hennessy Park Hotel on November 7 Linzy Bacbotte returns to Mauritius for a concert at Hennessy Park Hotel, performing alongside the group Otentik Groove. Her set will blend sega, reggae, and zouk, with several live performances. Local artists Bilygane and Lion Vibe will also take the stage. Bilygane continues his run of shows following his September concert, while Lion Vibe brings his reggae and seggae influences to the night. The evening celebrates Mauritian music, featuring some of the island's most prominent local acts. Practical information Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Hours: doors open at 8 pm; concert starts at 10 pm Age restriction: 18 and over Tickets: from Rs 700

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Festival Seggae Zwe: 17 artists at Anjalay on November 7 Anjalay Coopen Stadium hosts the third edition of Festival Seggae Zwe, a celebration of seggae and its musical heritage. Seventeen local artists and groups will perform across more than six hours of live music. The lineup spans several generations of artists, including Tian Corentin, Ras Minik, Natty Jah, The Prophecy, Sayaa & The Herbalist, Bilygane, Jonas & The Roots Level Band, Vergino, and Otentikk Street Brothers. Bruno Raya and Guy Blanko will host the event. Born from the fusion of Mauritian sega and reggae, seggae holds a special place in the island's musical culture. The festival is a chance to see some of its defining figures and discover the artists keeping the genre alive today. Practical information Venue: Anjalay Coopen Stadium, Belle Vue Harel Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Hours: doors open at 5:30 pm; concerts run from 7 pm to 2 am Tickets: from Rs 500 Age restriction: free entry for children under 10 Note: food and drink stands will be available on site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Tickets will be more expensive at the door. Read also What to do in Mauritius this September? Spice – The Tribute: Celebrating the Spice Girls on November 7 Ocean's Creek Beach Hotel welcomes Spice – The Tribute, a show dedicated to one of the 1990s' most iconic girl groups. Presented by Titanium Events Club, this British tribute act has been performing across the UK and Europe for over a decade. Five performers will recreate the Spice Girls' greatest hits, including Spice up your life and Who do you think you are?. Costumes, choreography, and iconic songs will bring the Girl Power era back to life, complete with the five personalities who became famous worldwide. Practical information Venue: Ocean's Creek Beach Hotel Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Hours: 6 pm to midnight Tickets: Rs 1,500 (standard); Rs 2,000 (VIP) Note: capacity is limited and tickets will be more expensive at the door, subject to availability. Ultimate Vibes: A night of 90s and 2000s nostalgia on November 7 Big Willy's hosts the third edition of Ultimate Vibes, a night dedicated to the biggest hits of the 1990s and 2000s. From Michael Jackson to Madonna, the evening spotlights pop classics and the tracks that defined a generation of dance floors. DJs Jimmy Gassel and Gérald, joined by special guests, will take turns behind the decks to bring those two decades back to life. Ophélie Sauteur and her band will also deliver a live performance, blending music and nostalgia in equal measure. Practical information Venue: Big Willy's, Tamarin Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Hours: from 9 pm Age restriction: 18 and over Tickets: check with the box office; prices are higher at the door Note: food and drinks will be available on site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Read also What to do in Mauritius this August?

Midnight Addiction 3.0: Shatta, Afro House, and dancehall on November 7 Emerald Gardens in Nouvelle-France hosts the third edition of Midnight Addiction, organized in collaboration with Musicá Squad. The night brings together several DJs for a set list spanning shatta, Latin House, Afro House, dancehall, moombahton, ragga, sega, and zouk. Confirmed artists include Avi S, DJ Shamish, Vinci Dub, DJ Satveer, Mr-Yamraaj, and DJ Abhi, joined by DJ Ayush, DJ Trilesh, and DJ T Lesh. A black and red dress code applies for what promises to be a late night. Practical information Venue: Emerald Gardens, Nouvelle-France Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Hours: from 9 pm Pre-sale tickets: Rs 300 (standard); Rs 500 (VIP) Door prices: Rs 500 (standard); Rs 900 (VIP) Age restriction: 18 and over Dress code: black and red Trail de Rodrigues: Five routes to explore the island on November 8 Trail de Rodrigues returns on Sunday, November 8, with five distances suited to different levels. Runners can choose from the 7 km Trail Tortue, the 16 km Trail Gecko, the 26 km Trail Solitaire, the 52 km Trail Perroquet, and the 75 km Trail Hibou. The race is a great opportunity to discover Rodrigues through its trails, hills, and villages. The 7 km route starts at La Ferme and passes through Maréchal, Montagne Cabris Corail, Vengasailles, and Anse Quitor before finishing at the François Leguat Reserve. Practical information Venue: Rodrigues; finish line at the François Leguat Reserve Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026 Distances: 7, 16, 26, 52, and 75 km 7 km start time: 9:30 am, from La Ferme Minimum age for the 7 km: 4 years old 7 km entry fee: Rs 750 for Mauritian participants; Rs 825 for international participants Information: Trail de Rodrigues official website Note: shuttle services are available to reach the start points. The organizer has schedules and conditions for the other distances. The Grand Diwali Night: A Bollywood evening in Phoenix on November 14 Valentina Hall Rooftop in Phoenix hosts The Grand Diwali Night, a musical evening featuring two Bollywood singers and several DJs. Vineet Singh, who rose to prominence on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2005 before appearing in season 13 of Indian Idol, will perform songs from his repertoire, including Hookah Bar, Jalte Diye, and Prem Leela. He will share the stage with singer Anita Bhatt. The night continues with DJ Neil K and DJ Spiky V, who will take over with Bollywood music, commercial hits, and dance tracks. Practical information Venue: Valentina Hall Rooftop, Phoenix Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026 Hours: from 6 pm Tickets: Rs 1,500 (Regular); Rs 2,700 (VIP); Rs 4,500 (VVIP) Ticketing: Otayo

King Savers Night Blaze Run: Two evening races on November 14 Runners are invited to Bo Vallon Mall for the King Savers Night Blaze Run, a competition held after dark. Two distances are on offer, 5 km and 12 km, so participants can choose the route that suits their level. This night race is a chance to take on a sporting challenge in a very different atmosphere from the morning trails and road races typically held across the island. Practical information Venue: Bo Vallon Mall Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026 Distances: 5 and 12 km 5 km start time: 6:30 pm Minimum age for the 5 km: 10 years old 5 km entry fee: Rs 1,000, based on the registration period communicated until October 29 Registration and information: Sport Events Mauritius Colgate Trail: Running through nature in Petit Raffray on November 15 The Endemika estate in Petit Raffray hosts the Colgate Trail 2026. Two routes, 5 km and 10 km, take runners through sugarcane fields, forest paths, and palm-lined tracks. The 5 km course is open to participants aged 6 and up, making it a great family activity. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent. Practical information Venue: Endemika, Petit Raffray Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026 Distances: 5 and 10 km 5 km start time: 8:30 am Minimum age for the 5 km: 6 years old; parental accompaniment required for children under 12 5 km entry fee: Rs 1,100 Registration and information: Sport Events Mauritius Laflam Zilwa: A night of sega on November 20 Sega fans gather at After5 Lounge in Belle Vue Maurel for Laflam Zilwa, an evening dedicated to Mauritian music. Les Zilwa headline the night, joined by Otentik Groove. Singer Alain Ramanisum also performs, while Tambour Sacré brings its traditional sounds to the stage. DJ Steven Makiah rounds out the lineup with a DJ set. Mixing live performances with local music, the evening brings together several artists united by sega and its many influences. Practical information Venue: After5 Lounge, Belle Vue Maurel Date: Friday, November 20, 2026 Hours: 8 pm Tickets: from Rs 600 Roche Island: House, disco, and funk with UN*DEUX on November 20 Roche Island takes over Le Rêve d'R for an open-air evening with UN*DEUX, a Parisian DJ and producer whose sets weave together house, disco, funk, oriental influences, and psychedelic sounds. The night leans into danceable rhythms and eclectic blends, starting at 4 pm and running through midnight in an electronic-music atmosphere. Practical information Venue: Le Rêve d'R, Petit Raffray Date: Friday, November 20, 2026 Hours: 4 pm to midnight Tickets: Rs 800 (Early Bird); Rs 1,000 (Regular); Rs 1,300 (Late Ticket); Rs 1,500 at the door Ticketing: PartyApp Note: ticket numbers are limited for each price category. The Reset: Breathwork, relaxation, and sound journey on November 21 The Reset offers a half-day wellness workshop in Vacoas, combining gentle movement, guided breathwork, and a sound journey featuring crystal singing bowls. Led by Deepika, a certified breathwork facilitator, and Chaya, a sound therapy practitioner, the workshop is designed for anyone looking to slow down and reconnect, particularly during periods of change or stress. No prior experience is needed. The session also includes time for personal reflection, rest, and a group sharing moment over a vegetarian snack and herbal tea. Practical information Venue: Vacoas; exact address shared upon booking confirmation Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026 Hours: 9 am to 1 pm Price: Rs 3,600 per person Special offer: Rs 3,000 for the first five bookings Bookings: Calendly WhatsApp contact: 5815 3591 or 5802 4296 (messages only) Note: your booking is confirmed upon payment. This is a complimentary wellness activity and is not a substitute for medical or psychological care. Telfairian × Afro Bros: Afro, Latin, and electronic sounds on November 21 The Residence Hotel hosts a special edition of Telfairian featuring Afro Bros, a Dutch duo known for productions that blend Afro, Latin, urban, and electronic influences. After their 2025 appearance in Mauritius, Afro Bros return alongside Nebat Drum, resident percussionist at Hï Ibiza. DVXM, from Réunion, rounds out the international headliners with his shatta, dancehall, and Afro sounds. A strong local DJ lineup also features Sandsation, Vee, Andrea, Navy, Avi S, Léonine, Nick William, and Tuks. Staging, live performances, and DJ sets will carry the event from the afternoon well into the night. Practical information Venue: The Residence Hotel Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026 Hours: 2 pm to 11:30 pm Phase 1 ticket prices: Rs 1,300 (standard); Rs 2,000 (VIP); Rs 5,000 (VVIP) Age restriction: 16 and over; minors must be accompanied by a responsible adult Hariharan: The Indian music legend returns to Mauritius on November 28 A towering figure in Indian music, Hariharan performs at Trianon Convention Center for an evening spanning his celebrated repertoire. He is widely known for his ghazal interpretations, film songs, and classical and fusion influences, with a career stretching nearly five decades and more than 5,000 songs recorded across multiple languages. He also made his mark on the Indian music scene as one half of the duo Colonial Cousins. The concert will feature some of his most beloved songs, including Tu Hi Re, Uyire Uyire, and Jaaniya Ve, alongside a program that moves between romantic melodies, film music, and ghazals. Practical information Venue: Trianon Convention Center Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026 Hours: doors open at 7 pm Duration: approximately 2 hours Age restriction: 10 and over Tickets: prices vary by seating category; check with the box office Note: Premium Plus, Premium, Executive Plus, and Executive categories include drinks and parking. Parking is also included with Platinum tickets. Food and drinks will be available on site. Rock Meets Classical: Two worlds of music on stage on November 28 and 29 Théâtre Serge Constantin hosts Rock Meets Classical, a concert presented by Vivaldi Talents that brings rock and classical music together on the same stage. Guitar, violin, drums, bass, piano, saxophone, and vocals will all feature as the show explores the contrasts and connections between the two genres. Musicians, teachers, and young artists from Vivaldi Talents make up the cast. The format appeals to live music lovers, families, and children learning an instrument alike. Practical information Venue: Théâtre Serge Constantin Dates: Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29, 2026 Hours: 5 pm to 7 pm Tickets: Rs 800 (Standard); Rs 1,000 (VIP) Ticketing: Otayo HER: An afternoon focused on women's health on November 28 Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka hosts HER, an event dedicated to women's health, hormones, and wellbeing. A panel of health professionals will address topics that affect women at different stages of life, including menstrual health, endometriosis, fibroids, perimenopause, menopause, and hormonal changes. The discussions will also help attendees recognize certain symptoms and understand when to seek professional advice. Dr Oxana Smirnova and Dr Bhavna Sooknundun are among the confirmed speakers. Jerry Nayna will host the event, which also includes a Q&A session, physical activities, and a networking segment. Practical information Venue: Mahatma Gandhi Institute (MGI), Moka Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026 Hours: 3 pm to 7 pm Tickets: from Rs 1,000 Audience: open to families

The Mauritius expat guide Updated in 2026, comprehensive and free Read it now