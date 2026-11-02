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What's on Mauritius this November?

Features 9 min read
What's on Mauritius this November?© TintMedia / Envato Elements
Written byVeedushi Bissessur

Looking for things to do in Mauritius this November? You're in luck! From Sega and reggae concerts to electronic music nights, international performances, food festivals and sporting events, there's plenty of things happening across the island. Whether you're in the mood for live music, a fun family outing, a new culinary experience or an outdoor adventure, you'll find something to suit your interests. Here's our selection of events worth checking out in Mauritius and Rodrigues this November.

In this article
  1. Gourmet Experience: Food, flavors, and music at Château de Labourdonnais on November 7
  2. Linzy Bacbotte: Sega, reggae, and zouk at Hennessy Park Hotel on November 7
  3. Festival Seggae Zwe: 17 artists at Anjalay on November 7
  4. Spice – The Tribute: Celebrating the Spice Girls on November 7
  5. Ultimate Vibes: A night of 90s and 2000s nostalgia on November 7
  6. Midnight Addiction 3.0: Shatta, Afro House, and dancehall on November 7
  7. Trail de Rodrigues: Five routes to explore the island on November 8
  8. The Grand Diwali Night: A Bollywood evening in Phoenix on November 14
  9. King Savers Night Blaze Run: Two evening races on November 14
  10. Colgate Trail: Running through nature in Petit Raffray on November 15
  11. Laflam Zilwa: A night of sega on November 20
  12. Roche Island: House, disco, and funk with UN*DEUX on November 20
  13. The Reset: Breathwork, relaxation, and sound journey on November 21
  14. Telfairian × Afro Bros: Afro, Latin, and electronic sounds on November 21
  15. Hariharan: The Indian music legend returns to Mauritius on November 28
  16. Rock Meets Classical: Two worlds of music on stage on November 28 and 29
  17. HER: An afternoon focused on women's health on November 28
  18. Stories Under the Blue Sky: Music and beach at Le Morne on November 28

Gourmet Experience: Food, flavors, and music at Château de Labourdonnais on November 7

Gourmet Experience returns for its 26th edition in the gardens of Château de Labourdonnais. This celebration of food and gastronomy brings together chefs, restaurants, and culinary concepts, each showcasing their specialties and signature creations for visitors to enjoy.

Guests can explore a wide variety of cuisines, share a meal with friends or family, and soak up the estate's lush surroundings. Live music will run throughout the day, building into a festive evening under the stars.

Practical information

Venue: Château de Labourdonnais, Mapou

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm

Admission: Rs 450 per adult; Rs 250 for children aged 3 to 12; free for children under 3

Day tickets: last entry at 5 pm, with the option to stay after that time

Evening tickets: entry from 5:30 pm

Group rate: Rs 3,280 for eight people

Note: separate tickets are available for the daytime and evening sessions.

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Linzy Bacbotte: Sega, reggae, and zouk at Hennessy Park Hotel on November 7

Linzy Bacbotte returns to Mauritius for a concert at Hennessy Park Hotel, performing alongside the group Otentik Groove. Her set will blend sega, reggae, and zouk, with several live performances.

Local artists Bilygane and Lion Vibe will also take the stage. Bilygane continues his run of shows following his September concert, while Lion Vibe brings his reggae and seggae influences to the night. The evening celebrates Mauritian music, featuring some of the island's most prominent local acts.

Practical information

Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Hours: doors open at 8 pm; concert starts at 10 pm

Age restriction: 18 and over

Tickets: from Rs 700

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Festival Seggae Zwe: 17 artists at Anjalay on November 7

Anjalay Coopen Stadium hosts the third edition of Festival Seggae Zwe, a celebration of seggae and its musical heritage. Seventeen local artists and groups will perform across more than six hours of live music.

The lineup spans several generations of artists, including Tian Corentin, Ras Minik, Natty Jah, The Prophecy, Sayaa & The Herbalist, Bilygane, Jonas & The Roots Level Band, Vergino, and Otentikk Street Brothers. Bruno Raya and Guy Blanko will host the event.

Born from the fusion of Mauritian sega and reggae, seggae holds a special place in the island's musical culture. The festival is a chance to see some of its defining figures and discover the artists keeping the genre alive today.

Practical information

Venue: Anjalay Coopen Stadium, Belle Vue Harel

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Hours: doors open at 5:30 pm; concerts run from 7 pm to 2 am

Tickets: from Rs 500

Age restriction: free entry for children under 10

Note: food and drink stands will be available on site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Tickets will be more expensive at the door.

Spice – The Tribute: Celebrating the Spice Girls on November 7

Ocean's Creek Beach Hotel welcomes Spice – The Tribute, a show dedicated to one of the 1990s' most iconic girl groups. Presented by Titanium Events Club, this British tribute act has been performing across the UK and Europe for over a decade.

Five performers will recreate the Spice Girls' greatest hits, including Spice up your life and Who do you think you are?. Costumes, choreography, and iconic songs will bring the Girl Power era back to life, complete with the five personalities who became famous worldwide.

Practical information

Venue: Ocean's Creek Beach Hotel

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Hours: 6 pm to midnight

Tickets: Rs 1,500 (standard); Rs 2,000 (VIP)

Note: capacity is limited and tickets will be more expensive at the door, subject to availability.

Ultimate Vibes: A night of 90s and 2000s nostalgia on November 7

Big Willy's hosts the third edition of Ultimate Vibes, a night dedicated to the biggest hits of the 1990s and 2000s. From Michael Jackson to Madonna, the evening spotlights pop classics and the tracks that defined a generation of dance floors.

DJs Jimmy Gassel and Gérald, joined by special guests, will take turns behind the decks to bring those two decades back to life. Ophélie Sauteur and her band will also deliver a live performance, blending music and nostalgia in equal measure.

Practical information

Venue: Big Willy's, Tamarin

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Hours: from 9 pm

Age restriction: 18 and over

Tickets: check with the box office; prices are higher at the door

Note: food and drinks will be available on site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

Midnight Addiction 3.0: Shatta, Afro House, and dancehall on November 7

Emerald Gardens in Nouvelle-France hosts the third edition of Midnight Addiction, organized in collaboration with Musicá Squad. The night brings together several DJs for a set list spanning shatta, Latin House, Afro House, dancehall, moombahton, ragga, sega, and zouk.

Confirmed artists include Avi S, DJ Shamish, Vinci Dub, DJ Satveer, Mr-Yamraaj, and DJ Abhi, joined by DJ Ayush, DJ Trilesh, and DJ T Lesh. A black and red dress code applies for what promises to be a late night.

Practical information

Venue: Emerald Gardens, Nouvelle-France

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Hours: from 9 pm

Pre-sale tickets: Rs 300 (standard); Rs 500 (VIP)

Door prices: Rs 500 (standard); Rs 900 (VIP)

Age restriction: 18 and over

Dress code: black and red

Trail de Rodrigues: Five routes to explore the island on November 8

Trail de Rodrigues returns on Sunday, November 8, with five distances suited to different levels. Runners can choose from the 7 km Trail Tortue, the 16 km Trail Gecko, the 26 km Trail Solitaire, the 52 km Trail Perroquet, and the 75 km Trail Hibou.

The race is a great opportunity to discover Rodrigues through its trails, hills, and villages. The 7 km route starts at La Ferme and passes through Maréchal, Montagne Cabris Corail, Vengasailles, and Anse Quitor before finishing at the François Leguat Reserve.

Practical information

Venue: Rodrigues; finish line at the François Leguat Reserve

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Distances: 7, 16, 26, 52, and 75 km

7 km start time: 9:30 am, from La Ferme

Minimum age for the 7 km: 4 years old

7 km entry fee: Rs 750 for Mauritian participants; Rs 825 for international participants

Information: Trail de Rodrigues official website

Note: shuttle services are available to reach the start points. The organizer has schedules and conditions for the other distances.

The Grand Diwali Night: A Bollywood evening in Phoenix on November 14

Valentina Hall Rooftop in Phoenix hosts The Grand Diwali Night, a musical evening featuring two Bollywood singers and several DJs.

Vineet Singh, who rose to prominence on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2005 before appearing in season 13 of Indian Idol, will perform songs from his repertoire, including Hookah Bar, Jalte Diye, and Prem Leela. He will share the stage with singer Anita Bhatt.

The night continues with DJ Neil K and DJ Spiky V, who will take over with Bollywood music, commercial hits, and dance tracks.

Practical information

Venue: Valentina Hall Rooftop, Phoenix

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Hours: from 6 pm

Tickets: Rs 1,500 (Regular); Rs 2,700 (VIP); Rs 4,500 (VVIP)

Ticketing: Otayo

King Savers Night Blaze Run: Two evening races on November 14

Runners are invited to Bo Vallon Mall for the King Savers Night Blaze Run, a competition held after dark.

Two distances are on offer, 5 km and 12 km, so participants can choose the route that suits their level. This night race is a chance to take on a sporting challenge in a very different atmosphere from the morning trails and road races typically held across the island.

Practical information

Venue: Bo Vallon Mall

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Distances: 5 and 12 km

5 km start time: 6:30 pm

Minimum age for the 5 km: 10 years old

5 km entry fee: Rs 1,000, based on the registration period communicated until October 29

Registration and information: Sport Events Mauritius

Colgate Trail: Running through nature in Petit Raffray on November 15

The Endemika estate in Petit Raffray hosts the Colgate Trail 2026. Two routes, 5 km and 10 km, take runners through sugarcane fields, forest paths, and palm-lined tracks.

The 5 km course is open to participants aged 6 and up, making it a great family activity. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent.

Practical information

Venue: Endemika, Petit Raffray

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Distances: 5 and 10 km

5 km start time: 8:30 am

Minimum age for the 5 km: 6 years old; parental accompaniment required for children under 12

5 km entry fee: Rs 1,100

Registration and information: Sport Events Mauritius

Laflam Zilwa: A night of sega on November 20

Sega fans gather at After5 Lounge in Belle Vue Maurel for Laflam Zilwa, an evening dedicated to Mauritian music.

Les Zilwa headline the night, joined by Otentik Groove. Singer Alain Ramanisum also performs, while Tambour Sacré brings its traditional sounds to the stage.

DJ Steven Makiah rounds out the lineup with a DJ set. Mixing live performances with local music, the evening brings together several artists united by sega and its many influences.

Practical information

Venue: After5 Lounge, Belle Vue Maurel

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Hours: 8 pm

Tickets: from Rs 600

Roche Island: House, disco, and funk with UN*DEUX on November 20

Roche Island takes over Le Rêve d'R for an open-air evening with UN*DEUX, a Parisian DJ and producer whose sets weave together house, disco, funk, oriental influences, and psychedelic sounds.

The night leans into danceable rhythms and eclectic blends, starting at 4 pm and running through midnight in an electronic-music atmosphere.

Practical information

Venue: Le Rêve d'R, Petit Raffray

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Hours: 4 pm to midnight

Tickets: Rs 800 (Early Bird); Rs 1,000 (Regular); Rs 1,300 (Late Ticket); Rs 1,500 at the door

Ticketing: PartyApp

Note: ticket numbers are limited for each price category.

The Reset: Breathwork, relaxation, and sound journey on November 21

The Reset offers a half-day wellness workshop in Vacoas, combining gentle movement, guided breathwork, and a sound journey featuring crystal singing bowls.

Led by Deepika, a certified breathwork facilitator, and Chaya, a sound therapy practitioner, the workshop is designed for anyone looking to slow down and reconnect, particularly during periods of change or stress. No prior experience is needed.

The session also includes time for personal reflection, rest, and a group sharing moment over a vegetarian snack and herbal tea.

Practical information

Venue: Vacoas; exact address shared upon booking confirmation

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Hours: 9 am to 1 pm

Price: Rs 3,600 per person

Special offer: Rs 3,000 for the first five bookings

Bookings: Calendly

WhatsApp contact: 5815 3591 or 5802 4296 (messages only)

Note: your booking is confirmed upon payment. This is a complimentary wellness activity and is not a substitute for medical or psychological care.

Telfairian × Afro Bros: Afro, Latin, and electronic sounds on November 21

The Residence Hotel hosts a special edition of Telfairian featuring Afro Bros, a Dutch duo known for productions that blend Afro, Latin, urban, and electronic influences.

After their 2025 appearance in Mauritius, Afro Bros return alongside Nebat Drum, resident percussionist at Hï Ibiza. DVXM, from Réunion, rounds out the international headliners with his shatta, dancehall, and Afro sounds.

A strong local DJ lineup also features Sandsation, Vee, Andrea, Navy, Avi S, Léonine, Nick William, and Tuks. Staging, live performances, and DJ sets will carry the event from the afternoon well into the night.

Practical information

Venue: The Residence Hotel

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Hours: 2 pm to 11:30 pm

Phase 1 ticket prices: Rs 1,300 (standard); Rs 2,000 (VIP); Rs 5,000 (VVIP)

Age restriction: 16 and over; minors must be accompanied by a responsible adult

Hariharan: The Indian music legend returns to Mauritius on November 28

A towering figure in Indian music, Hariharan performs at Trianon Convention Center for an evening spanning his celebrated repertoire. He is widely known for his ghazal interpretations, film songs, and classical and fusion influences, with a career stretching nearly five decades and more than 5,000 songs recorded across multiple languages. He also made his mark on the Indian music scene as one half of the duo Colonial Cousins.

The concert will feature some of his most beloved songs, including Tu Hi Re, Uyire Uyire, and Jaaniya Ve, alongside a program that moves between romantic melodies, film music, and ghazals.

Practical information

Venue: Trianon Convention Center

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Hours: doors open at 7 pm

Duration: approximately 2 hours

Age restriction: 10 and over

Tickets: prices vary by seating category; check with the box office

Note: Premium Plus, Premium, Executive Plus, and Executive categories include drinks and parking. Parking is also included with Platinum tickets. Food and drinks will be available on site.

Rock Meets Classical: Two worlds of music on stage on November 28 and 29

Théâtre Serge Constantin hosts Rock Meets Classical, a concert presented by Vivaldi Talents that brings rock and classical music together on the same stage.

Guitar, violin, drums, bass, piano, saxophone, and vocals will all feature as the show explores the contrasts and connections between the two genres. Musicians, teachers, and young artists from Vivaldi Talents make up the cast.

The format appeals to live music lovers, families, and children learning an instrument alike.

Practical information

Venue: Théâtre Serge Constantin

Dates: Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29, 2026

Hours: 5 pm to 7 pm

Tickets: Rs 800 (Standard); Rs 1,000 (VIP)

Ticketing: Otayo

HER: An afternoon focused on women's health on November 28

Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka hosts HER, an event dedicated to women's health, hormones, and wellbeing.

A panel of health professionals will address topics that affect women at different stages of life, including menstrual health, endometriosis, fibroids, perimenopause, menopause, and hormonal changes. The discussions will also help attendees recognize certain symptoms and understand when to seek professional advice.

Dr Oxana Smirnova and Dr Bhavna Sooknundun are among the confirmed speakers. Jerry Nayna will host the event, which also includes a Q&A session, physical activities, and a networking segment.

Practical information

Venue: Mahatma Gandhi Institute (MGI), Moka

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Hours: 3 pm to 7 pm

Tickets: from Rs 1,000

Audience: open to families

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Updated in 2026, comprehensive and free

Read it now
Mauritius

Stories Under the Blue Sky: Music and beach at Le Morne on November 28

LUX* Le Morne hosts the second edition of Stories Under the Blue Sky, a beach party set within the hotel grounds, overlooking the lagoon.

Kevin O'Keeffe, Giovanni Paul, Ramik17, and Jeannot Thomas take turns behind the decks for an afternoon of music by the water. Guests can enjoy the open-air setting, the sounds, and the company.

A selection of cocktails, drinks, and food will be available on site to complete the experience.

Practical information

Venue: LUX* Le Morne

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Hours: 2 pm to 7 pm

Age restriction: 18 and over

Tickets: Rs 1,500

Note: food and drinks are not included in the entry price and can be purchased on-site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Access to certain hotel facilities is included as part of the event conditions.

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Veedushi Bissessur
About the author
Veedushi Bissessur

A journalist, holder of the DALF C1 and C2 and a diploma from the University of Mauritius, I have nearly twenty years of writing experience. After six years in the Mauritian press, I joined Expat.com, where I have been working for over a decade, including five years as editorial assistant, and now as editorial manager.

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