One island, many cultures: the secret behind a multicoloured calendar

What strikes newcomers first is the joyful coexistence of cultures. Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Creoles and Sino-Mauritians share the same spaces, including markets, beaches and public holidays. Everyone keeps their traditions, yet shares them generously with others. In Mauritius, you wish “Merry Christmas” to your Hindu colleague and “Eid Mubarak” to your Christian neighbour. That's simply how it works.

A brief historical reminder: this cultural mosaic is the result of centuries of migration, colonisation and cultural blending. African slaves, Indian indentured labourers, European settlers, Chinese traders all left their mark. As locals like to say: “Mo ena enn tigit tou dan mo disan” (“I have a bit of everything in my blood”).

Mauritius' calendar reflects this heritage. Alongside traditional Christian holidays, you will find major Hindu festivals, Muslim celebrations, the Chinese New Year, as well as civic and cultural commemorations. There is never a dull moment. For newcomers, it can feel confusing, yet deeply endearing.

So how do you find your way when you first arrive? The best approach is to understand the spirit of each celebration and, above all, to take part with a smile.

Read also What to do in Mauritius in January 2026

Major Hindu festivals: light, faith and indulgence

Welcome to a world of colourful garlands, flower-filled processions and generous amounts of milk powder. With more than 50% of the population belonging to the Hindu community, Mauritius celebrates several major Indian-origin festivals, and they are impossible to miss.

Thaipoosam Cavadee: Faith, flowers and endurance

Celebrated by the Tamil community in January or February, Cavadee is one of the most striking and unsettling festivals for the uninitiated.

After a period of fasting and purification, devotees take part in a procession while carrying a cavadee: a flower-covered arch balanced on their shoulders. Some go further, piercing their tongues, cheeks or backs, entering a trance-like state, all set to the rhythm of drums and intense devotion.

Cavadee is not a spectacle. It is a sacred ritual that requires respect, curiosity and discretion. Avoid intrusive photos or inappropriate comments. That said, you are welcome to observe the procession and ask Mauritians around you for explanations.

Maha Shivaratree: pilgrimage to the sacred lake

This is likely the most significant religious event in the country. Over several days in February or March (based on the 14th night of the lunar month of Phalguna), tens of thousands of Hindu devotees walk across the island dressed in white, carrying decorated structures called kanwars towards Ganga Talao, the sacred lake in the South of Mauritius.

The lake becomes a vast living sanctuary. Families gather to pray to Shiva, offer water and sing together. Even without religious belief, the sheer humanity of the moment is deeply moving.

Holi: the festival of colours and laughter

If you see people covered head to toe in pink, green and blue powder, it is Holi, celebrated in March. This Hindu festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, but it is also a celebration of joy, colour and unity. In Mauritius, Holi is particularly popular in regions with large Hindu populations. People throw coloured powder at one another, dance, sing, laugh and forget tensions, social status and barriers.

Friendly advice: do not wear your favourite clothes. Even Mauritian laundry detergent is not magical. And keep your sunglasses on, as the powder is unforgiving to sensitive eyes.

Ganesh Chaturthi: offering with the heart

Celebrated in August or September, Ganesh Chaturthi honours the god Ganesh, recognizable by his elephant head and round belly. A symbol of wisdom, luck and new beginnings, Ganesh is especially beloved by entrepreneurs, students and sweet-tooth devotees.

In Mauritius, the festival involves temple prayers, the preparation of modaks (small coconut sweets offered to the god), and processions leading to the sea or water points, where clay statues are immersed, symbolizing a return to nature.

Diwali: the festival of lights and sweets

If you attend only one Hindu festival, make it Diwali. Celebrated on the new moon of October or November (the month of Kartika), it is an explosion of light, goodwill and sweet treats. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Streets, houses and balconies glow with oil lamps (diyas) or LED lights, traditionalists versus rechargeables.

As an expat, you will almost certainly be invited to sample Diwali sweets: treats made with split peas, coconut, cardamom and, above all, the magical ingredient, sweetened condensed milk. Delicious, but moderation is wise if you value your blood sugar levels.

Muslim festivals: Hospitality, sharing and pastries

Mauritians of Muslim faith make up around 17% of the population. Discreet yet deeply rooted in local life, they celebrate two major festivals marked by simplicity and generosity. One thing is certain: if you are invited, you will not leave hungry.

Eid ul-Fitr: The end of fasting and the beginning of feasting

After a month of fasting during Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr is a time of joy, reunions, and lavish meals. Think of it as Christmas, but with briani, pink syrup and crispy pastries. Children receive gifts, homes are decorated, and families dress in their finest clothes.

As an expat, you will often hear: “Come eat at our place for Eid.” This is a genuine invitation, not polite small talk. It is the perfect opportunity to discover the richness of Mauritian Muslim cuisine, blending Indo-Pakistani flavours with local specialities.

Eid begins with morning prayers at the mosque, followed by celebrations. Do not be surprised if colleagues you barely know hand you a box of sweets. That is the Eid spirit. During Muslim festivals, some Muslim-owned businesses may close for several days.

Eid al-Adha: Faith and tradition

The other major Muslim festival, Eid al-Adha, commemorates Abraham's sacrifice. Celebrated around two months after Ramadan, it involves a ritual sacrifice of a sheep, goat or cow. The meat is shared between family, friends and those in need.

There is no need to worry: everything is carried out within regulated frameworks. And you will never find lamb on your plate without prior notice. For believers, it is a deeply meaningful time focused on faith, generosity and humility.

Read also How Mauritius celebrates the festive season

Chinese New Year: Dragons, wishes and lucky biscuits

In Mauritius, Chinese New Year is far more than red lanterns and fortune cookies for Instagram. It is a major moment for the Sino-Mauritian community, discreet yet influential, and a vibrant celebration open to everyone.

A new year that begins with a bang

Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year falls between late January and mid-February, according to the lunar calendar. If you hear firecrackers in the streets, do not panic. These are purification rituals meant to scare away evil spirits. And incidentally, wake the neighbours.

Highlights include:

Lion and dragon dances, performed by local acrobatic troupes to energetic drum rhythms.

Red envelopes (hong bao), given to children (and sometimes colleagues) with lucky money inside.

Red decorations everywhere, symbolising joy, prosperity and good fortune.

And the food?

Chinese cuisine becomes almost sacred during this period. Tables overflow with dumplings, roasted duck, and longevity noodles, each dish carrying a symbolic meaning.

Superstitious note: do not sweep your house on New Year's Day, or you might sweep away your luck. In Mauritius, some families follow these traditions strictly, while others follow them more loosely. Either way, the atmosphere remains warm, festive and welcoming.

Where to experience it

The heart of celebrations is Chinatown in Port Louis, where you can enjoy traditional performances, taste homemade specialities and even practise saying “Gong Xi Fa Cai” without completely ruining the pronunciation.

Dragon dances and festivities also take place in major shopping malls and some businesses across the island.

Christian festivals: tropical traditions and shared moments

Far from snowy trees and cathedral bells, Christian celebrations in Mauritius come with sunshine, rum punches and seaside prayers. Predominantly Catholic, the Christian community is very active, and its celebrations are lively. If you come from Europe, be prepared to rediscover Christmas in flip-flops.

Christmas, Mauritian-style: Jesus, lights and barbecues

Here, Christmas does not rhyme with cold, snow or mulled wine, but with decorated shrubs and trees, floral dresses and family barbecues.

Mauritian Christians celebrate the birth of Christ with devotion, and even non-practising families often join in.

Expect:

Midnight Mass in packed churches, sometimes held outdoors.

Hand-made nativity scenes using recycled materials.

Above all, generous meals featuring venison stew, exotic salads, cakes and homemade infused rum.

Easter: spirituality and chocolate

Holy Week is an intense period for the Catholic community. Masses, processions and Easter vigils mark days of fasting, prayer and reflection. And afterwards? Chocolate eggs, mostly imported, but eagerly awaited.

Easter is very family-oriented in Mauritius. People visit each other, share meals and children hunt for eggs in the garden, when it is not 35°C in the shade. And of course, the traditional Easter chocolate cake, soft and devoured within minutes, is the sweet highlight of the meal.

Assumption Day: Devotion and gâteau Marie

On August 15, Christians celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, one of the most important religious holidays of the year. In Mauritius, churches are filled with worshippers, and multiple services are held. Many families use the public holiday to gather around a good meal.

The sweet symbol of the day? The famous gâteau Marie, a lightly flavoured sponge cake, sometimes with candied fruit or almond essence. It can also be found in bakeries, decorated with sugar flowers or Marian imagery, a blend of tradition and indulgence.

New Year: Fireworks, firecrackers and resolutions under the casuarinas

January 1 is a public holiday in Mauritius, naturally. But the New Year is celebrated with extra enthusiasm: December 31 is a time for large family dinners, often lavish, followed by firecrackers, fireworks, and popping corks at midnight sharp.

Mauritians love welcoming the new year in high spirits: speakers come out, people dance on terraces or beaches, and meals are shared according to family traditions. And January 2 is also a public holiday, giving everyone time to recover properly.

Abolition of Slavery Day: Memory and transmission

On February 1, Mauritius commemorates the abolition of slavery (1848). It is a solemn yet uplifting day, a tribute to ancestors, reclaimed freedom and human dignity.

The heart of the ceremonies lies at Le Morne Brabant, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and powerful symbol. Every year, hundreds gather there to sing, dance, pray and honor those who suffered so others could be free.

Even without direct ties to this history, the emotion is impossible to ignore.

Independence Day: Red, blue, yellow and green

On March 12, Mauritius celebrates its independence (1968) and the proclamation of the Republic (1992). Expect flags on cars, official parades, fireworks and sometimes military displays.

Beyond politics, it is a day of national pride, celebrated in schools, offices and homes. And it is the perfect occasion to hear the iconic slogan: “As one people, as one nation.”

Wear something in the colours of the Mauritian flag (blue, yellow, red and green) on March 12. This will make your Mauritian colleagues happy.

Creole festivals and popular culture

Mauritians know how to celebrate properly. Beyond religious festivals, the island comes alive with Creole celebrations, historical commemorations and cultural events where everyone dances, sings, laughs and eats (again).

Celebrating Creole identity

Mention Creole culture and séga is never far away. Born during slavery, this traditional music genre has become a symbol of freedom, joy and resilience. Through the sounds of the ravanne and maravanne, an entire identity finds expression.

Each year, Creole identity is celebrated through the International Kreol Festival, featuring free concerts, exhibitions and cultural events.

Mauritian popular culture is the art of turning any moment into a celebration. Once you experience it, returning to the grey routine of a European calendar becomes difficult. In Mauritius, joy is truly a way of life.