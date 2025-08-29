For many expat families across the island, September marks the start of the school year. The return to routine can feel abrupt, yet this month is brimming with cultural events and festive activities that help stretch the holiday spirit a little longer. Music, dance, theater, open-air cinema, creative workshops, and outdoor adventures take over some of the island's most iconic venues, such as the Caudan Arts Centre, Café du Vieux Conseil, and La Vallée de Ferney. These gatherings are an invitation to relax, escape, and create, open to all ages and interests.
Père Laval Pilgrimage – 9 September 2025
Every September, thousands of worshippers and visitors of all faiths travel to the shrine of Father Jacques-Désiré Laval in Sainte-Croix, Port Louis. Father Laval, a 19th-century French missionary, is revered for the many miracles attributed to him, earning the sanctuary an atmosphere often compared to Lourdes.
Father Laval, who died in 1864, was beatified in 1979 during a visit by Pope John Paul II. In his 23 years of ministry on the island, he converted nearly 67,000 people to Christianity, leaving a profound legacy in Mauritius. The pilgrimage is both a moment of deep spiritual reflection and a chance to witness the collective devotion and traditions that have endured for more than a century.
Practical information:
- Location: Shrine of Sainte-Croix, Port Louis
- Date: Tuesday, 9 September 2025
- Transport: Buses from Immigration Square (direction “Cité La Cure” or “Père Laval”)
- Audience: Open to all
A landmark of faith, history, and Mauritian culture, the pilgrimage offers a contemplative pause in the midst of the school year.
Open-Air Cinema – Mamma Mia! – Telfair Amphitheatre – 12 September 2025
Open-air cinema returns to the Telfair Amphitheatre with a screening of the cult classic Mamma Mia! in its original version. Follow Sophie as she secretly invites the three former loves of her mother Donna to her wedding. Expect laughs, heartfelt moments, and ABBA's timeless hits for a lively, feel-good evening.
Practical information:
- Location: Telfair Amphitheatre, Engen Réduit, Moka
- Date: Friday, 12 September 2025
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Duration: 2 hours
- Entry: To be confirmed
- Notes: Outdoor screening, original version, with indoor backup venue in case of bad weather
Food and drinks will be available on-site. In case of rain, the screening will move to L'Atrium nearby.
CIEL Ferney Trail 2025 – La Vallée de Ferney – 13 September 2025
The CIEL Ferney Trail is one of Mauritius' most popular running events, attracting over 3,500 participants every year. The 2025 edition takes place on Saturday, 13 September, offering several routes for all levels.
Races and schedule:
- SunLife 5 km Fun Run – Open to participants from 6 years old. Expect rivers and muddy trails through the Valley of Ferney.
- Start: 9:30 a.m. – Elevation: 54 m
- CIEL 10 km – For amateur runners aged 12+. The route winds through the nature reserve, with sweeping views of the southeast lagoon.
- Start: 8:00 a.m. – Elevation: +400 m
- Registration: Open since 18 April 2025 via ferney.mu
This iconic trail race is a chance to discover La Vallée de Ferney on foot—whether through a family-friendly 5 km or the more challenging 10 km.
Rahul Suntah – Piano Fantasia – 17 September 2025
After last year's sold-out show, Mauritian-born pianist Rahul Suntah returns with Piano Fantasia—an even more ambitious program blending virtuosic pop, Bollywood, and Sega arrangements, film scores, and original pieces from his upcoming album. Internationally acclaimed, Rahul pushes the boundaries between classical and popular music with innovative techniques, synth installations, and looping.
Practical information:
- Location: Caudan Arts Centre
- Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Duration: 1h30
- Tickets: VIP Rs 1,200 / Standard Rs 900
Expect a rich, expressive performance on the acoustic piano, presented in a trilingual atmosphere of English, French, and Mauritian Creole.
Trois Femmes Ordinaires – Play by Ananda Devi – 19 & 20 September 2025
Presented by IMMEDIA, this play, written by Ananda Devi, is directed by Gaston Valayden, with assistant direction from Jean Claude Catheya.
On a stormy night, three friends—Charlene, Mariam, and Veena—gather at Veena's home after committing an unthinkable act: the murder of Mariam's husband, Jibril. Yet, they appear to be nothing more than ordinary women.
Practical information:
- Location: Caudan Waterfront
- Dates: Friday 19 & Saturday 20 September 2025
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Duration: 1h15
- Tickets: Stalls VIP Rs 800 / Stalls Standard Rs 600 / Balcony Rs 500
- Language: French
A powerful piece exploring motives and the hidden violence lurking beneath everyday life.
L'Embarras du Choix – 23 & 24 September 2025
IMMEDIA also presents L'Embarras du Choix, a comedy by Sébastien Azzopardi and Sacha Danino, nominated at the 2022 Molières for Best Comedy.
The play follows Max, a 35-year-old paralyzed by indecision, who turns to the audience to make life-changing choices about love, career, friendship, and family.
Practical information:
- Location: Caudan Arts Centre
- Dates: Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 September 2025
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Duration: 1h45
- Tickets: Orchestra Rs 1,400 / Rs 1,200 – Balcony Rs 900
- Language: French
Packed with twists, secrets, and comic misunderstandings, the show is both hilarious and interactive, ensuring a light-hearted evening of audience participation.
RE-UNION: Crossbreed Supersoul – 26 September 2025
The Café du Vieux Conseil hosts RE-UNION: Crossbreed Supersoul, a concert revisiting the songs that shaped generations. This one-off performance promises a night of soulful energy and modern rhythms.
Practical information:
- Location: Café du Vieux Conseil, Port Louis
- Date: Friday, 26 September 2025
- Time: 7:00 p.m. – midnight
- Entry: To be confirmed
- Notes: Standing event, live music, open to all
Organic Gardening Mini-Course – VermiCompost Mauritius – 6, 13, 20 & 27 September 2025
VermiCompost Mauritius offers a hands-on organic gardening course for anyone interested in growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs without chemicals.
Course highlights:
- Soil secrets: selecting and preparing healthy soil
- Recycling and composting: turning waste into natural fertilizer
- Plant propagation: from seeds and cuttings to young plants
- Successful planting: proven methods for growth and abundant harvests
By the end of the course, participants will be equipped to grow their own produce, cut grocery bills, reduce ecological impact, and create thriving gardens.
Practical information:
- Location: Circonstance, St. Pierre, Moka
- Dates: Saturdays 6, 13, 20 & 27 September 2025
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Duration: 2 hours per session
- Fee: Rs 1,250
- Notes: Outdoor, practical workshop suitable for beginners; limited places
SOLMARA – 27 September 2025
SOLMARA transforms sunset into a celebration of movement and connection. The event blends music, dance, yoga, and cacao ceremonies for a multisensory, uplifting experience.
The afternoon begins with yoga and gentle meditation, followed by live music and dance performances that build into a vibrant, shared moment of joy.
Practical information:
- Location: Ébène Recreational Park
- Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025
- Time: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Tickets: Regular Rs 1,500 / VIP Rs 2,500
- Notes: Family-friendly immersive event; limited places
West Coast Vice – 27 September 2025
West Coast Vice promises a sultry night that fuses the vibe of Parisian nightlife with Mauritian tropical flair.
Line-up includes:
- Naomi Clement, resident DJ at Rinse France
- Renowned local DJs
Practical information:
- Location: Big Willy's, Tamarin
- Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025
- Time: 10:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.
- Entry: Rs 700 (Phase 1)
- Notes: Adults only, clubbing atmosphere, standing dancefloor, limited places
An electrifying night where carefully curated sets keep the dancefloor alive until dawn.
September in Mauritius strikes the perfect balance between school routines and leisure. With concerts, interactive plays, sports, and immersive workshops, the month offers a breath of freedom before the daily grind takes hold. These events create spaces to recharge, share experiences with family and friends, and ease into the new season with music, culture, and joy.