Père Laval Pilgrimage – 9 September 2025

Every September, thousands of worshippers and visitors of all faiths travel to the shrine of Father Jacques-Désiré Laval in Sainte-Croix, Port Louis. Father Laval, a 19th-century French missionary, is revered for the many miracles attributed to him, earning the sanctuary an atmosphere often compared to Lourdes.

Father Laval, who died in 1864, was beatified in 1979 during a visit by Pope John Paul II. In his 23 years of ministry on the island, he converted nearly 67,000 people to Christianity, leaving a profound legacy in Mauritius. The pilgrimage is both a moment of deep spiritual reflection and a chance to witness the collective devotion and traditions that have endured for more than a century.

Practical information:

Location: Shrine of Sainte-Croix, Port Louis

Date: Tuesday, 9 September 2025

Transport: Buses from Immigration Square (direction “Cité La Cure” or “Père Laval”)

Audience: Open to all

A landmark of faith, history, and Mauritian culture, the pilgrimage offers a contemplative pause in the midst of the school year.

Open-Air Cinema – Mamma Mia! – Telfair Amphitheatre – 12 September 2025

Open-air cinema returns to the Telfair Amphitheatre with a screening of the cult classic Mamma Mia! in its original version. Follow Sophie as she secretly invites the three former loves of her mother Donna to her wedding. Expect laughs, heartfelt moments, and ABBA's timeless hits for a lively, feel-good evening.

Practical information:

Location: Telfair Amphitheatre, Engen Réduit, Moka

Date: Friday, 12 September 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours

Entry: To be confirmed

Notes: Outdoor screening, original version, with indoor backup venue in case of bad weather

Food and drinks will be available on-site. In case of rain, the screening will move to L'Atrium nearby.

CIEL Ferney Trail 2025 – La Vallée de Ferney – 13 September 2025

The CIEL Ferney Trail is one of Mauritius' most popular running events, attracting over 3,500 participants every year. The 2025 edition takes place on Saturday, 13 September, offering several routes for all levels.

Races and schedule:

SunLife 5 km Fun Run – Open to participants from 6 years old. Expect rivers and muddy trails through the Valley of Ferney.

Start: 9:30 a.m. – Elevation: 54 m

CIEL 10 km – For amateur runners aged 12+. The route winds through the nature reserve, with sweeping views of the southeast lagoon.

Start: 8:00 a.m. – Elevation: +400 m

Registration: Open since 18 April 2025 via ferney.mu

This iconic trail race is a chance to discover La Vallée de Ferney on foot—whether through a family-friendly 5 km or the more challenging 10 km.

Rahul Suntah – Piano Fantasia – 17 September 2025

After last year's sold-out show, Mauritian-born pianist Rahul Suntah returns with Piano Fantasia—an even more ambitious program blending virtuosic pop, Bollywood, and Sega arrangements, film scores, and original pieces from his upcoming album. Internationally acclaimed, Rahul pushes the boundaries between classical and popular music with innovative techniques, synth installations, and looping.

Practical information:

Location: Caudan Arts Centre

Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Duration: 1h30

Tickets: VIP Rs 1,200 / Standard Rs 900

Expect a rich, expressive performance on the acoustic piano, presented in a trilingual atmosphere of English, French, and Mauritian Creole.

Trois Femmes Ordinaires – Play by Ananda Devi – 19 & 20 September 2025

Presented by IMMEDIA, this play, written by Ananda Devi, is directed by Gaston Valayden, with assistant direction from Jean Claude Catheya.

On a stormy night, three friends—Charlene, Mariam, and Veena—gather at Veena's home after committing an unthinkable act: the murder of Mariam's husband, Jibril. Yet, they appear to be nothing more than ordinary women.

Practical information:

Location: Caudan Waterfront

Dates: Friday 19 & Saturday 20 September 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Duration: 1h15

Tickets: Stalls VIP Rs 800 / Stalls Standard Rs 600 / Balcony Rs 500

Language: French

A powerful piece exploring motives and the hidden violence lurking beneath everyday life.

L'Embarras du Choix – 23 & 24 September 2025

IMMEDIA also presents L'Embarras du Choix, a comedy by Sébastien Azzopardi and Sacha Danino, nominated at the 2022 Molières for Best Comedy.

The play follows Max, a 35-year-old paralyzed by indecision, who turns to the audience to make life-changing choices about love, career, friendship, and family.

Practical information:

Location: Caudan Arts Centre

Dates: Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 September 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Duration: 1h45

Tickets: Orchestra Rs 1,400 / Rs 1,200 – Balcony Rs 900

Language: French

Packed with twists, secrets, and comic misunderstandings, the show is both hilarious and interactive, ensuring a light-hearted evening of audience participation.

RE-UNION: Crossbreed Supersoul – 26 September 2025

The Café du Vieux Conseil hosts RE-UNION: Crossbreed Supersoul, a concert revisiting the songs that shaped generations. This one-off performance promises a night of soulful energy and modern rhythms.

Practical information:

Location: Café du Vieux Conseil, Port Louis

Date: Friday, 26 September 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. – midnight

Entry: To be confirmed

Notes: Standing event, live music, open to all

Organic Gardening Mini-Course – VermiCompost Mauritius – 6, 13, 20 & 27 September 2025

VermiCompost Mauritius offers a hands-on organic gardening course for anyone interested in growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs without chemicals.

Course highlights:

Soil secrets: selecting and preparing healthy soil

Recycling and composting: turning waste into natural fertilizer

Plant propagation: from seeds and cuttings to young plants

Successful planting: proven methods for growth and abundant harvests

By the end of the course, participants will be equipped to grow their own produce, cut grocery bills, reduce ecological impact, and create thriving gardens.

Practical information:

Location: Circonstance, St. Pierre, Moka

Dates: Saturdays 6, 13, 20 & 27 September 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours per session

Fee: Rs 1,250

Notes: Outdoor, practical workshop suitable for beginners; limited places

SOLMARA – 27 September 2025

SOLMARA transforms sunset into a celebration of movement and connection. The event blends music, dance, yoga, and cacao ceremonies for a multisensory, uplifting experience.

The afternoon begins with yoga and gentle meditation, followed by live music and dance performances that build into a vibrant, shared moment of joy.

Practical information:

Location: Ébène Recreational Park

Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Regular Rs 1,500 / VIP Rs 2,500

Notes: Family-friendly immersive event; limited places

West Coast Vice – 27 September 2025

West Coast Vice promises a sultry night that fuses the vibe of Parisian nightlife with Mauritian tropical flair.

Line-up includes:

Naomi Clement, resident DJ at Rinse France

Renowned local DJs

Practical information:

Location: Big Willy's, Tamarin

Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025

Time: 10:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Entry: Rs 700 (Phase 1)

Notes: Adults only, clubbing atmosphere, standing dancefloor, limited places

An electrifying night where carefully curated sets keep the dancefloor alive until dawn.

September in Mauritius strikes the perfect balance between school routines and leisure. With concerts, interactive plays, sports, and immersive workshops, the month offers a breath of freedom before the daily grind takes hold. These events create spaces to recharge, share experiences with family and friends, and ease into the new season with music, culture, and joy.