Christmas in malls and markets

From late November, shopping malls across the island transform into full-blown Christmas villages. Giant Christmas trees stand proudly at mall entrances, setting the tone as soon as you arrive. At Bagatelle Mall, La Croisette in Grand Baie, Tribeca, La City Trianon, Phoenix Mall or Cascavelle, the atmosphere is festive, family-friendly, and full of sparkle.

Everything is designed to delight both children and adults: decorated shop windows, Christmas music, oversized light installations, and, in some cases, free shows for kids.

The highlight? Santa Claus himself makes a grand entrance, often accompanied by his elves. He strolls through the mall before settling into his iconic red chair for the traditional photo sessions with children. These malls are also ideal for last-minute Christmas shopping: stores roll out special offers, artisan markets pop up in the galleries, and there is no shortage of gift ideas to fill your Christmas stocking.

Some spots are not to be missed. At Caudan Waterfront in Port Louis, and in the streets, a large Christmas market runs for most of December, making it a firm favorite with both locals and expats.

Celebrating with your feet in the sand: The art of Mauritian beach camping

If there is one tradition that always surprises newcomers, it is this one: pitching a tent right on the beach to celebrate Christmas or New Year's Eve. In Mauritius, seaside camping is an essential part of the festive lifestyle.

Spending the night to the sound of the waves appeals to families and groups of friends alike. The atmosphere is always relaxed and good-natured: improvised barbecues, campfires, music… People dance, laugh and share food and stories, sometimes until sunrise.

Some beaches are especially popular for this experience. Flic en Flac, known for its long stretches of sand and spectacular sunsets, is a favorite. In the north, Mon Choisy, La Cuvette and Pereybère are ideal if you enjoy a lively, energetic crowd. In the south, beaches around Le Morne and La Prairie attract those who prefer a wilder, more natural setting. Some, on the other hand, prefer Blue Bay, in the Southeast.

On December 24, 25 and 31, these beaches turn into temporary seaside villages: families, tents, lanterns, guitars and ravannes come together to create a unique festive scene.

For many Mauritians, welcoming the New Year with their feet in the ocean, sitting by a campfire under the stars, is one of the most beautiful gifts the festive season can offer. It is an experience every expat should try at least once.

At midnight on December 31, the entire island comes alive with a spectacular display of sound and colour that rivals those of major world capitals. Firecrackers explode, rockets light up the sky, and sparklers crackle everywhere. Fireworks are easy to buy in local markets, supermarkets or from street vendors. This mix of excitement, light and human warmth is what makes New Year's Eve in Mauritius truly unforgettable.

Night clubs and hotel celebrations

For those who prefer champagne flutes to camping tents, Mauritius also knows how to do things in style. Clubs, hotels and beach clubs dress up for the occasion and host special festive events.

In the north, particularly around Grand Baie, the atmosphere is at its most electric. International DJs, open-air dance floors, chic tropical dress codes, private fireworks displays and parties that last until sunrise attract a vibrant mix of expats, tourists and Mauritians all looking for an unforgettable night.

Tamassa Resort is one of the island's must-visit venues, especially for its almost legendary Christmas Eve celebrations. Guests can choose between an elegant multi-course dinner at Playa, its beachfront fine-dining restaurant, or a more generous but equally festive buffet in the main dining hall.

On New Year's Eve, the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in the heart of Port Louis is impossible to overlook. Each year, the hotel hosts its famous Governor's Ball, an event that invites guests to bring out their most sophisticated outfits. The décor, lighting and guests in full evening wear create an atmosphere of pure glamour, worthy of the grandest festive nights.

On the east coast, the Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita offers upscale celebrations with gourmet dinners and themed parties. Further south, Heritage Resorts in Bel Ombre provide an elegant yet family-friendly setting, with concerts, beachfront dinners, and a countdown facing the ocean. In the north, LUX* Grand Baie hosts lively evenings featuring live music, international DJs and parties that go on until the early hours. For those seeking a more refined New Year's Eve, The St. Regis Le Morne Resort in the south-west focuses on gala dinners, sunset cocktails, shows and fireworks.

Different vibes, one unforgettable New Year

Depending on where you are on the island, New Year's Eve takes on a different feel. In the north, the mood is all about high-energy partying. It is the place to be for expats and Mauritians looking for a night of non-stop celebration.

In the west and south, the atmosphere is more family-oriented. People gather around barbecues or campfires on the beach. The spectacle is just as impressive, but the energy is calmer and more intimate.

When it comes to budget, fine-dining restaurants can be expensive, but a beach dinner combined with local groceries creates a “luxury on a budget” experience. The perfect way to enjoy a sparkling New Year's Eve while still keeping a few rupees aside for the next day.

New Year's Eve in Mauritius is a unique experience, one you can tailor to your mood and preferences. A final tip for newcomers: do not miss it. Go out, walk along the beach, take it all in. Let yourself be carried away by the collective joy and the warmth of Mauritian hospitality. Here, the New Year is celebrated with heart.