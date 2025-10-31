The Mauritius Bollywood Music Festival – 2nd Edition (November 1st)

Famous Emran and Ejilen team up with Hua Lien for an XXL Bollywood night—featuring top singers, fresh talent, live shows, and back-to-back DJ sets. Expect eight hours of nonstop music, iconic Bollywood hits, dance floor energy, and dazzling visuals. A colorful, high-octane experience for anyone who wants to live a true “movie moment” à la Mauritian.

Practical info

Venue: Hua Lien, Trianon

Date: Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Duration: 8-hour evening show

DJ Line-up: Emran, Ejilen, Essam, Steven Makiah, Masterpiece

Live acts: Nikhil & The Gang, Diferans Musical Crew, Roshni, Sarvesh, Ashveena, Luv-Khoush, Chhavi, Shahana

MCs: Neelam Sharma, Yanish (Radio Plus), & Nenen Sax

Atmosphere: Live performances, DJ sets, visual installations, and interactive animations

Halloween – BLACK CODE (18+) (November 1st)

The Hennessy Park Hotel transforms into an electrifying Halloween playground: light tunnels, hypnotic bass, wild décor, and a packed dancefloor. Behind the decks, DJ Liu, DJ Jordan, Mdjsurgex, and a surprise guest spin a heady mix of Tech House and commercial beats deep into the night.

Practical info

Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène

Date: Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Food & drinks: Available on site (no outside food or drinks allowed)

Dress code: Open, but creative — Halloween costume or smart casual welcome.

Orizinal Blakkayo × Sayaa & The Herbalist – Nou Lamizik, Nou Kiltir (November 1st)

Two iconic voices come together at Le Café du Vieux Conseil for a night rooted in authenticity. Blakkayo and Sayaa share the stage, their energy, and their cultural heritage, with a special surprise in store. Expect finely crafted lyrics, organic grooves, and an atmosphere filled with passion and pride for Mauritian culture.

Practical info

Venue: Café du Vieux Conseil, Port Louis

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 8 p.m.

Días de los Muertos – Halloween Beach Party (November 1st)

Sugar Beach Hotel sets the stage for a Day of the Dead–themed night under the stars. Expect a beach fiesta filled with Latin beats, colorful visuals, and Halloween fun with a tropical twist. Organized by Temptation Production, this event promises to keep the Halloween thrill alive till dawn.

Practical info

Venue: Sugar Beach Hotel, Flic-en-Flac

Date: Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Nawell Tout Court – Nawell Madani (16+) (November 2)

Belgian comedian Nawell Madani brings her fast-paced, unfiltered humor to Mauritius. Sharp punchlines, personal anecdotes, and hysterical observations — her “one-woman show” has sold out across France, and her Mauritian debut promises a night of pure laughter and energy.

Practical info

Date: Sunday, November 2nd, 2025

Duration: Around 120 minutes

Doors open: 7 p.m.

Food & drinks: Available on site (no outside food or drinks allowed)

Age restriction: 16+

Scriptwriting, Directing & Acting Workshop 2025 (November 4–9)

From November 4 to 9, the Caudan Arts Centre becomes a creative hub for theater and film lovers. Led by Chris Edmund (Australia) and Romi Poonoosamy (Mauritius), this intensive workshop explores the three pillars of performance art: writing, directing, and acting.

Over six immersive days, participants dive into the full creative process—refining their writing, developing their directorial vision, and strengthening their stage presence.

Practical info

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Dates: Tuesday, November 4 – Sunday, November 9, 2025

Language: English

Duration: 6 days

David Voinson – Stand-Up at MGI (November 7)

Rising French comedy star David Voinson brings his sharp wit to Mauritius. With a playful take on modern life, friendships, family and “girls”, his performance blends viral characters (like the infamous “blond”) and fast-firing punchlines for a non-stop laugh fest.

Practical info

Venue: MGI, Moka

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Duration: About 1 hour 20 minutes

Doors open: 7 p.m.

Food & drinks: Available on site

Legends & Vibes – Zulu & Eric Triton (Charity Concert) (November 8)

Two legends share one stage: Zulu (the silky voice of sega-blues) and Eric Triton (rock soul and blues spirit). The duo will unveil an exclusive joint single. Julius and Clyve Janssen join the lineup, while DJ Regis Ohm opens and closes the evening with an Afro House set.

All proceeds go to “I Have a Dream”, a project providing musical instruments for children.

Practical info

Venue: Healthscape, Forbach

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Schedule: 17:00–19:30 — DJ Regis Ohm (Organic Sunset), 19:30–20:30 — Julius, 20:30–22:00 — Zulu & Eric Triton, 22:00–00:00 — DJ Regis Ohm (Afro House)

Format: Standing concert with dancefloor

Vibrations Live – Anonym, Zulu, Blakkayo & Justice (Charity Event) (November 9)

The SVICC turns into an indoor festival venue for a night of music and solidarity. Performing for L'Étoile du Berger, artists Anonym, Zulu, Blakkayo, and Justice Lecoq unite reggae, sega, and soulful rhythms in an unforgettable show.

Practical info

Venue: SVICC, Pailles

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Format: Seated concert (open seating)

Doors open: 5 p.m.

The Dodo and the Pirate Boy – The Second Adventure of Louis the Dodo (November 15–16)

Mauritius's most beloved dodo returns to the stage! After the success of his first adventure, Louis the Dodo embarks on a brand-new musical journey in The Dodo and the Pirate Boy.

With catchy songs, colorful sets, and quirky characters, this family show takes audiences on a whimsical, laughter-filled voyage where imagination soars.

Practical info

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Dates: Saturday, November 15 (6:30 p.m.) and Sunday, November 16 (3:30 p.m)

Languages: English and French

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes

Tickets: Adults Rs 600 / Children (under 12) Rs 450

Frédéric Chopin Conservatory – 25th Anniversary Concert (November 22)

A quarter-century of passion, teaching, and talent celebrated on stage. Students and teachers from the Frédéric Chopin Conservatory come together for an exceptional concert blending piano, guitar, violin, and flute in a repertoire spanning classical to contemporary music.

An elegant and emotional evening highlighting the musicians of tomorrow, and 25 years of artistic dedication.

Practical info

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ticket price: Rs 500

Kailash Kher & Kailasa – Live in Mauritius (November 23)

The master of soulful Sufi-folk returns to the SVICC stage. Expect timeless hits like “Teri Deewani,” “Saiyyan,” “Allah Ke Bande,” and more recent favorites, all delivered with Kailash Kher's magnetic voice in a 3-hour emotional journey.

Practical info

Venue: SVICC, Pailles

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Venue gates open: 6 p.m.

Hall opens: 7 p.m.

Glorious – Three Family Worship Nights (November 27, 28 & 30)

The French Christian band Glorious takes over the Côte d'Or Stadium for three evenings of praise and music. Expect uplifting songs, powerful emotions, and a warm family atmosphere.

Practical info

Venue: Côte d'Or Stadium

Dates: Thursday 27, Friday 28 & Sunday 30 November 2025

Duration: Over 2 hours per concert

Gates open: 3 hours before showtime

Seating: Free seating (one seat per ticket — arrive early)

Jamrock Reggae Festival – Mortimer, Cedric “Congo” Myton, Crosby, Manjul & More (November 28–29)

Two days of pure reggae vibes at Domaine Naga. Featuring Mortimer (Jamaica), Cedric “Congo” Myton, Crosby (Cape Town), Manjul (Humble Ark, Bamako) with the Azania Band, plus local legends Sayaa, Ras Ninin, The Prophecy, Vergino, and OSB.

The festival offers a 100% reggae atmosphere, a food village, and riverside camping for 2-day pass holders.

Practical info

Venue: Domaine Naga, Plaine Magnien

Dates: Friday 28 & Saturday 29 November 2025

2-Day Package schedule: Friday: 16:00–05:00, Saturday: 09:00–16:00 & 17:00–05:00

Tickets: Pre-sale only (no tickets sold on site)

November in Mauritius promises warmth and excitement. From Bollywood nights and Halloween parties to stand-up comedy, concerts, and festivals of every genre, the island is ready to sing, dance, and celebrate together.