As the southern winter comes to an end, the island bursts into color. Expect moonlit concerts, gourmet gatherings, beach parties, and cultural celebrations — October promises to be vibrant. Here's a guide to the events that will light up your weekends and evenings.
Moktoberfest – Bavarian Weekends in Flic en Flac: October 4–5 & 11–12
Two festive weekends inspired by the iconic Oktoberfest are heading to Oasis Boulevard! Expect local and international craft beers, Bavarian-inspired cuisine, live DJs, Mauritian artists, and plenty of entertainment stretching late into the night. The seaside village will transform into a lively hub of laughter, music, and camaraderie.
Practical info
- Venue: Oasis Boulevard, Flic en Flac
- Dates: Sat 4 & Sun 5, Sat 11 & Sun October 12 2025
- Time: All day, concerts in the evening
- Entry: Free
A Foodie's Delight – Local flavors and artisan finds: Saturday, October 4
The popular gourmet market returns at Domaine de Labourdonnais. Meet around 30 passionate artisans and sample their creations: honey, jams, pastries, Rodriguan specialties, sweet and savory treats, and homemade drinks—a family-friendly outing in a lush green setting.
Practical info
- Venue: Quartier des Serres, Domaine de Labourdonnais
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Entry: Free, parking included
Echoes of the North – Electro vibes on the beach: Saturday, October 4
Head north for a one-of-a-kind beach party at LUX* Grand Gaube. Headlining is Jazzy Becker, the Ibiza-based DJ known for her blend of afro-house, chill, and organic techno. Alongside Mauritian DJs, she'll set the scene for a boho-chic day of barefoot dancing with tribal beats.
Practical info
- Venue: LUX* Grand Gaube
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: Noon – 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets: Rs 1,000–3,000 (Early Bird available)
- Dress code: Boho chic
The Prophecy – 10 Years “Ansam”: Saturday, October 4
Celebrating a decade of music, The Prophecy takes over Big Willy's with special guests Bilygane, Ludmila, Mr Love, Jakim, and Mario Justin. Expect reggae, seggae, and plenty of surprises for a night to remember.
Practical info
- Venue: Big Willy's, Tamarin
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Tickets: Rs 800 pre-sale / Rs 1,000 at the door
King – Mauritius' biggest Gospel Concert: Saturday, October 4
Marking 30 years in music, King presents a three-hour gospel celebration featuring 15 brand-new tracks alongside his greatest hits—a night of worship, music, and spiritual connection.
Practical info
- Venue: Trianon Convention Centre
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. (approx. 3 hrs)
- Tickets: From Rs 900
Zulu ek so Tribu – Lokal Pulse at Hennessy: Saturday, October 4
Zulu returns with his deep voice and unique rhythms for a captivating show, followed by an after-party with Afrojunkie and DJ Fafa on the decks.
Practical info
- Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Tickets: Rs 700 pre-sale / Rs 900 at the door
Drink & Draw – Inspired by Gustav Klimt: Sunday, October 5
A creative evening mixing art and relaxation. With pencils, brushes, and Klimt's colorful world as inspiration, participants enjoy unlimited wine, beer, and snacks. No need to be a pro — just paint, sip, and have fun.
Practical info
- Venue: Okiya & Linguini, Cascavelle Shopping Center
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Tickets: Rs 1,800 (includes materials, guidance, and drinks)
Hard Warrior Obstacle Course Challenge: Tuesday, October 7
For thrill-seekers: the legendary obstacle race returns at 7 Cascades. Expect mud, ropes, rivers, team and solo challenges — and even a kids' version—a day of endurance, teamwork, and adventure.
Practical info
- Venue: 7 Cascades
- Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
- Time: All day
- Categories: Adults, teams, children
- Registration: www.sportevents.mu
Patyatann – Album launch Lanwit · Lizour: Tuesday, October 7
Under the full moon, Patyatann unveils their new album-book, weaving legends, tales, and poetry. An immersive evening celebrating music and heritage.
Practical info
- Venue: Amphitheatre, Institut Français de Maurice
- Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Entry: Free for children under 12
Bal Sawale Vol. 6 – The Silver Edition: Saturday, October 11
The ultimate Sega and popular music party is back in Riche Terre! With Vergino, Valo, and Yohan on stage, plus DJs Kinsley M, DJ Ani, and DJ Bryan, the sixth edition of Bal Sawale promises dance, laughter, and family fun in a festive atmosphere.
Practical info
- Venue: Domaine Business Park, Riche Terre
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: From 7 p.m.
- Tickets: Adults Rs 450 / Kids (5–10) Rs 200
- Food & drinks: Available on site
Ébène City Run – Cybercity Lights Up: Friday, October 17
Hundreds of runners will take to the streets for this charity night run, filling Ébène with energy and light. A lively and festive community event.
Practical info
- Start: Tribeca Mall, Ébène
- Date: Friday October 17 2025
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Registration: Until October 5 at www.sportevents.mu
“Quoique, Chronicles of a Doubting Everyman” – Musical theatre: Saturday, October 18
Part concert, part play, part comedy, this unique performance brings together Daniel Vouillamoz and Nouchine Schopfer, blending music, words, and humor. With classics and reimagined pop hits, the show is poetic, witty, and deeply relatable. Directed by Dimitri Anzules.
Practical info
- Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. (approx. 1h30)
- Tickets: VIP Rs 1,000 / Standard Rs 800 / Concession Rs 600
- Booking: Caudan Arts Centre website
Menwar – Levenman 70: Tuesday, October 21
Menwar, a legend of Sega Ravann, celebrates his 70th birthday at the Caudan Arts Centre. Surrounded by longtime friends and musicians, he offers a soulful evening honoring Mauritian Creole culture.
Practical info
- Venue: Caudan Arts Centre
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets: Rs 800–1,200
Halloween Nights – Two thrilling parties
Friday, October 31: Hallowed Realms – Synergetic Vibes
An electro-immersive Halloween with two stages, a 360° dome, and an art market.
- Venue: The Green Village
- Time: Until dawn
- Tickets: From Rs 1,500
Desi Halloween
Where Bollywood meets Halloween with DJ Vakil, DJ Jamezz, live karaoke, and Indian dance.
- Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel
- Time: 9 p.m. – late
- Dress code: Costume or chic attire
October in Mauritius is set to be a whirlwind: convivial festivals, unforgettable concerts, shows full of humor and emotion, sporting events, and Halloween nights to thrill all ages. There's something for everyone — so mark your calendars, book your tickets, and let yourself be swept up in the energy of the season!