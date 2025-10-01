Moktoberfest – Bavarian Weekends in Flic en Flac: October 4–5 & 11–12

Two festive weekends inspired by the iconic Oktoberfest are heading to Oasis Boulevard! Expect local and international craft beers, Bavarian-inspired cuisine, live DJs, Mauritian artists, and plenty of entertainment stretching late into the night. The seaside village will transform into a lively hub of laughter, music, and camaraderie.

Practical info

Venue: Oasis Boulevard, Flic en Flac

Dates: Sat 4 & Sun 5, Sat 11 & Sun October 12 2025

Time: All day, concerts in the evening

Entry: Free

A Foodie's Delight – Local flavors and artisan finds: Saturday, October 4

The popular gourmet market returns at Domaine de Labourdonnais. Meet around 30 passionate artisans and sample their creations: honey, jams, pastries, Rodriguan specialties, sweet and savory treats, and homemade drinks—a family-friendly outing in a lush green setting.

Practical info

Venue: Quartier des Serres, Domaine de Labourdonnais

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Entry: Free, parking included

Echoes of the North – Electro vibes on the beach: Saturday, October 4

Head north for a one-of-a-kind beach party at LUX* Grand Gaube. Headlining is Jazzy Becker, the Ibiza-based DJ known for her blend of afro-house, chill, and organic techno. Alongside Mauritian DJs, she'll set the scene for a boho-chic day of barefoot dancing with tribal beats.

Practical info

Venue: LUX* Grand Gaube

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: Noon – 10:30 p.m.

Tickets: Rs 1,000–3,000 (Early Bird available)

Dress code: Boho chic

The Prophecy – 10 Years “Ansam”: Saturday, October 4

Celebrating a decade of music, The Prophecy takes over Big Willy's with special guests Bilygane, Ludmila, Mr Love, Jakim, and Mario Justin. Expect reggae, seggae, and plenty of surprises for a night to remember.

Practical info

Venue: Big Willy's, Tamarin

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: Rs 800 pre-sale / Rs 1,000 at the door

King – Mauritius' biggest Gospel Concert: Saturday, October 4

Marking 30 years in music, King presents a three-hour gospel celebration featuring 15 brand-new tracks alongside his greatest hits—a night of worship, music, and spiritual connection.

Practical info

Venue: Trianon Convention Centre

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. (approx. 3 hrs)

Tickets: From Rs 900

Zulu ek so Tribu – Lokal Pulse at Hennessy: Saturday, October 4

Zulu returns with his deep voice and unique rhythms for a captivating show, followed by an after-party with Afrojunkie and DJ Fafa on the decks.

Practical info

Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: 6 p.m.

Tickets: Rs 700 pre-sale / Rs 900 at the door

Drink & Draw – Inspired by Gustav Klimt: Sunday, October 5

A creative evening mixing art and relaxation. With pencils, brushes, and Klimt's colorful world as inspiration, participants enjoy unlimited wine, beer, and snacks. No need to be a pro — just paint, sip, and have fun.

Practical info

Venue: Okiya & Linguini, Cascavelle Shopping Center

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 4 p.m.

Tickets: Rs 1,800 (includes materials, guidance, and drinks)

Hard Warrior Obstacle Course Challenge: Tuesday, October 7

For thrill-seekers: the legendary obstacle race returns at 7 Cascades. Expect mud, ropes, rivers, team and solo challenges — and even a kids' version—a day of endurance, teamwork, and adventure.

Practical info

Venue: 7 Cascades

Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Time: All day

Categories: Adults, teams, children

Registration: www.sportevents.mu

Patyatann – Album launch Lanwit · Lizour: Tuesday, October 7

Under the full moon, Patyatann unveils their new album-book, weaving legends, tales, and poetry. An immersive evening celebrating music and heritage.

Practical info

Venue: Amphitheatre, Institut Français de Maurice

Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.

Entry: Free for children under 12

Bal Sawale Vol. 6 – The Silver Edition: Saturday, October 11

The ultimate Sega and popular music party is back in Riche Terre! With Vergino, Valo, and Yohan on stage, plus DJs Kinsley M, DJ Ani, and DJ Bryan, the sixth edition of Bal Sawale promises dance, laughter, and family fun in a festive atmosphere.

Practical info

Venue: Domaine Business Park, Riche Terre

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: From 7 p.m.

Tickets: Adults Rs 450 / Kids (5–10) Rs 200

Food & drinks: Available on site

Ébène City Run – Cybercity Lights Up: Friday, October 17

Hundreds of runners will take to the streets for this charity night run, filling Ébène with energy and light. A lively and festive community event.

Practical info

Start: Tribeca Mall, Ébène

Date: Friday October 17 2025

Time: 6 p.m.

Registration: Until October 5 at www.sportevents.mu

“Quoique, Chronicles of a Doubting Everyman” – Musical theatre: Saturday, October 18

Part concert, part play, part comedy, this unique performance brings together Daniel Vouillamoz and Nouchine Schopfer, blending music, words, and humor. With classics and reimagined pop hits, the show is poetic, witty, and deeply relatable. Directed by Dimitri Anzules.

Practical info

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. (approx. 1h30)

Tickets: VIP Rs 1,000 / Standard Rs 800 / Concession Rs 600

Booking: Caudan Arts Centre website

Menwar – Levenman 70: Tuesday, October 21

Menwar, a legend of Sega Ravann, celebrates his 70th birthday at the Caudan Arts Centre. Surrounded by longtime friends and musicians, he offers a soulful evening honoring Mauritian Creole culture.

Practical info

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Rs 800–1,200

Halloween Nights – Two thrilling parties

Friday, October 31: Hallowed Realms – Synergetic Vibes

An electro-immersive Halloween with two stages, a 360° dome, and an art market.

Venue: The Green Village

Time: Until dawn

Tickets: From Rs 1,500

Desi Halloween

Where Bollywood meets Halloween with DJ Vakil, DJ Jamezz, live karaoke, and Indian dance.

Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel

Time: 9 p.m. – late

Dress code: Costume or chic attire

October in Mauritius is set to be a whirlwind: convivial festivals, unforgettable concerts, shows full of humor and emotion, sporting events, and Halloween nights to thrill all ages. There's something for everyone — so mark your calendars, book your tickets, and let yourself be swept up in the energy of the season!