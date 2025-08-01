À La Carte – A Musical Dance Experience on 6 & 7 August

Step into the fast-paced world of restaurant life with À La Carte—a vibrant dance show that captures the energy of busy kitchens, the rhythm of daily routines, and the grace of evening service. From the morning buzz to the final plated dish, this original production offers a playful, heartfelt look behind the scenes of the hospitality world.

Performed by the talented young dancers and actors of the ON:STAGE studio, the show fuses K-Pop, Bollypop, Jazz Funk, and Street Dance into a bold, dynamic performance. Artistic direction is led by Megan Sin, with choreography by Roshni Beerjafan, Lorena Virginie, and Shrivani Timmiah.

Presented in both English and French, À La Carte is more than just a dance show—it's a moving tribute to the stories, struggles, and joys that unfold behind every meal served.

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre

Dates: Wednesday 6 & Thursday 7 August 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Duration: 1h30

Ticket price: Rs 600

Read also Top events in Mauritius this July

Laura Beg – L'Univers Musical on 9 August

The Backstage Lounge at Hennessy Park Hotel sets the stage for L'Univers Musical, a brand-new concert series launching with one of Mauritius' most iconic voices—Laura Beg. This intimate performance invites audiences into her world, through a handpicked set of her most meaningful songs and musical influences. It's a chance to rediscover her artistry in a setting that's as personal as it is powerful.

The evening kicks off with two high-energy showcases by Soldat Nast and Tii Alexandre, setting the tone for a night full of rhythm, soul, and celebration. And just when you think it's over, DJ BIG PAPA takes over with a late-night fusion set—blending hip-hop, reggaeton, ragga, afrobeat, and afrohouse—to keep the dancefloor moving until the early hours.

Venue: Backstage Lounge, Hennessy Park Hotel, Ebène

Date: Saturday, 9 August 2025

Time: 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Tickets: From Rs 500 (booking recommended)

Conditions: Ages 18+, non-refundable tickets, early arrival encouraged

Underground Rock Festival – 8th Edition on 9 August

Get ready for a night of pure, unfiltered rock as the Underground Rock Festival returns for its 8th edition at the legendary Café du Vieux Conseil. A must for true rock enthusiasts, this year's lineup brings together six electrifying bands from Mauritius and Réunion, including Sugar Drive with a tribute to The Police, plus explosive sets from Nazca and Thermoboy.

But it's more than just music—it's a full-on dive into underground rock culture. Expect live tattooing by BatArt, live painting performances, and a dedicated vinyl zone run by the Café Vinyl Club, where collectors and music lovers can connect and discover hidden gems. It's raw. It's loud. It's passionate. It's the island's rock scene at its best.

Venue: Café du Vieux Conseil

Date: Saturday 9 August 2025

Time: 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM (doors open at 7:00 PM)

Tickets: From Rs 800 (pre-sale discounts available)

Conditions: Ages 13+, non-refundable tickets, early arrival advised, no on-site parking

Read also Top events in Mauritius in June

Ébène Pack – Clarinet Quartet in concert on 9 August

Let yourself be carried away by the warm, expressive sound of the clarinet with Ébène Pack, a quartet known for its depth, virtuosity, and rich musical storytelling. Blending classical traditions with jazz and world influences, their carefully crafted repertoire is both accessible and original—designed to resonate with music lovers of all kinds.

The ensemble's name pays tribute to ebony, the precious wood used to craft the clarinet, and reflects the group's spirit: refined, rooted, and united. Each performance is an intimate musical dialogue—emotional, exploratory, and full of nuance.

The quartet brings together four accomplished musicians: Jean-Christophe Papeghin—a clarinetist with the Republican Guard Band, known for his technical precision; Arnaud—a versatile Paris-based professor; Jérôme Arèle—a Mauritian artist combining performance and pedagogy; and Nicolas Renaud—a bass clarinetist whose sound adds depth and cohesion.

Together, they create a harmonious blend of personalities and sounds, offering the audience a concert that's both refined and heartfelt.

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre

Date: Saturday 9 August 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Duration: 1h10

Tickets: Rs 500

Language: French

Summer tastes better under the sun—and Amore Aperitivo at Bloom is the perfect place to soak it all in. This laid-back garden party brings together sunshine, cocktails, and chill vibes in one of Grand Baie's most relaxed outdoor settings.

From 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Bloom's garden transforms into a summery haven with three themed bars serving Aperol Spritz, Malfy Gin, and a curated selection of wine & Prosecco. Whether you're catching up with friends or easing into your weekend, it's the kind of mellow, stylish afternoon that feels like a holiday.

DJs David Jay and Alex Dalais will keep the mood flowing with smooth vinyl grooves and sun-drenched tunes. Bloom's full menu will be available throughout the day for anyone looking to linger a little longer over good food and good company.

Venue: Bloom – Grand Baie

Date: Saturday 9 August 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Entry: Free (limited capacity)

Tip: Skip the car—once you hit those garden bars, you might not want to leave.

Read also Top events in Mauritius in April

Manu Desroches: Chapter of Sound – The Live Show on 23 August

Following a powerful debut at the Caudan Arts Centre, Manu Desroches returns with Chapter of Sound—a deeply personal, immersive performance born from his 2024 artistic residency in Réunion. This is more than a concert: it's a full sensory journey where music, movement, and visuals come together to tell a story.

Blending soul, jazz fusion, blues, traditional percussion, and pop, Desroches opens up his world through a bilingual repertoire in Creole and English. Each song reveals a new chapter—raw, vulnerable, triumphant—drawing the audience into the emotional highs and lows of his life.

Joining him on stage is the acclaimed dance company Les Frères Joseph, whose electrifying choreography amplifies the performance with rhythm, power, and grace.

Expect a show that is both heartfelt and bold, where sound becomes storytelling and every note carries meaning.

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre

Date: Saturday 23 August 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Duration: 1h30

Tickets: VIP Rs 1,000 / Standard Rs 800

AFROSENTIA – A Sunset Celebration of Afro House on 23 August

This August, the West Coast lights up with AFROSENTIA—an electrifying celebration of Afro House set against the dreamy backdrop of Sugar Beach Hotel. Picture beachside beats, bohemian flair, and immersive staging designed to awaken every sense.

The lineup features a stellar mix of local and international DJs, including RAGZ, NAVY, HOUSE SQUARE, Vee Opiah, and special guest Shehzad K from Dubai. The experience goes beyond music—tribal body painting, a lush Boho Garden Lounge, and a Sensory Dome by the sea will transform the venue into a playground for rhythm and self-expression.

As the sun sets, a pyrotechnic show lights up the sky, before the energy shifts to Big Willy's for an exclusive afterparty that keeps the pulse going into the early hours.

Venue: Sugar Beach Hotel, Flic en Flac

Date: Saturday 23 August 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 11:00 PM (+ afterparty at Big Willy's from 11:00 PM)

Tickets: From Rs 1,000

Conditions: Ages 16+ (minors must be accompanied by an adult), non-refundable tickets

The Four Elements – Aerial Youth Performance on 24 August

Nature takes center stage at the Caudan Arts Centre with The Four Elements, a breathtaking aerial dance performance created to awaken environmental awareness. Led by young Mauritian artists, the show explores the elemental forces of fire, air, earth, and water—each one brought to life through expressive movement and airborne choreography.

Combining silk ribbon acrobatics, ancestral sounds, and evocative imagery, the performance opens with an inspiring narration by Julia Roberts, speaking as the voice of nature. From there, the stage becomes a canvas where youth troupes express their creativity through suspended sequences, flips, and vertical motion—embodying balance, harmony, and the fragile beauty of the natural world.

This original creation is led by Simona Sacristiani, a renowned artist and mentor who has been nurturing a new generation of aerial dancers in Mauritius since 2019.

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre

Date: Sunday 24 August 2025

Time: 5:00 PM

Duration: 1h15

Tickets: Adults Rs 600 / Children Rs 400

Language: English / French

August in Mauritius is a celebration of movement, meaning, and talent. All that's left is to choose your favorite moment—and let it carry you away.