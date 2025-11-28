December in Mauritius is the wildest time of the year. Summer settles in, evenings stretch out, Christmas markets pop up everywhere, and festivals follow one another at a frantic pace. Clear your weekends, lock in your dates, book your tickets, because December promises late nights and packed days. Here are the events you shouldn't miss.
Charity Christmas Market at Château de Labourdonnais: Thursday, 4 December
A Christmas market for charity in the gardens of a historic estate—holiday magic doesn't get much better. Château de Labourdonnais is hosting a curated selection of local makers and artisans: jewellery, accessories, home décor, tableware, textiles, wellness products… The perfect chance to do your Christmas shopping in an exceptional heritage setting, all while supporting a good cause.
Practical info:
- Location: Gardens of Château de Labourdonnais
- Date: Thursday, 4 December 2025
- Hours: 10 am–6 pm
- Entry: Free
- Atmosphere: Charity market, local artisans, F&B stands, family-friendly
Blakkayo & Friends Live at Lakaz Cascavelle: Friday, 5 December (18+)
Blakkayo brings his musical family together for a high-energy live show at Lakaz Cascavelle. Joined by Murvin Clelie, Tian, Tikenzo, Bruno Raya, Oeson, Tii Dams and Yohan, he moves between featurings, throwbacks and moments of pure on-stage chemistry, backed by Otentik Groove. DJ Dilan closes the night with a late-night set. Expect reggae, seggae and 100% Mauritian vibes.
Practical info:
- Location: Lakaz Cascavelle
- Date: Friday, 5 December 2025
- Line-up: Blakkayo, Murvin Clelie, Tian, Tikenzo, Bruno Raya, Oeson, Tii Dams, Yohan
- Musicians: Otentik Groove
- After: DJ set by Dilan
- Food: F&B available on site (no outside food allowed)
- Tickets: Higher price at the door—arrive early
Outdoor Screening: The Christmas Chronicles in Moka — Friday, 5 December
In Moka, Christmas kicks off under the stars. The Telfair amphitheatre hosts an open-air screening of The Christmas Chronicles, a family comedy about two siblings who stumble into a chaotic Christmas Eve adventure alongside Santa himself. You'll find plenty of food and drinks along Telfair La Promenade, and a backup plan in case of bad weather—the screening moves to the Atrium. No cancellations expected.
Practical info:
- Location: Telfair Amphitheatre (backup: Telfair Atrium)
- Date: Friday, 5 December 2025
- Time: From 7:30 pm
- Atmosphere: Outdoor cinema, food court, family night
- Film: The Christmas Chronicles (French dub or subtitles, depending on schedule)
6 Bel Ser: Komiko at Trianon Convention Centre: Saturday, 6 December
For the 9th edition of the Festival du Rire, Miselaine Duval and the Komiko troupe return with a brand-new stage madness: 6 Bel Ser. A wedding gone wrong, a bride kidnapped by her fiancé's half-brother, panicked sisters-in-law, hyperactive brothers-in-law, an overwhelmed police officer and a priest dragged unwillingly into the chaos. The play piles up misunderstandings, absurd situations and sharp humour in the pure Komiko style.
Practical info:
- Location: Trianon Convention Centre (TCC)
- Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025
- Time: Evening (doors open around 7 pm)
- Show: Komiko creation 6 Bel Ser (language: Mauritian Creole)
- Food: F&B available on site
- Price: Single rate, no child tickets
Christmas Market at Ruisseau Créole: Saturday, 6 December
Ruisseau Créole celebrates Christmas with a large festive market between the lagoon and the mountains. On the programme: 37 shops open, 45 exhibitors, kids' entertainment, creative workshops, live concerts (DJ Junior, Yvette Dantier, EMA), Christmas carols, Food Avenue and a gift drive for children from Enfants du Soleil (Rodrigues). A perfect event for responsible shopping and Christmas spirit combined.
Practical info:
- Location: Ruisseau Créole, La Mivoie, Black River
- Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025
- Hours: 10 am–5 pm
- Activities: Live music, kids' workshops, Christmas carols, Food Avenue
- Charity: Gift collection (ages 3–11, unwrapped) for Enfants du Soleil
Santa's Summer Market in Savannah: Saturday, 6 December
In Savannah, Santa arrives in full summer mode. Santa's Summer Market brings together around forty local artisans at La Place de Gros Bois: décor, handmade gifts, creative crafts, treats, and a sunny, festive atmosphere. Set in a lush green space with activities for children, the event offers a warm and cheerful holiday mood.
Practical info:
- Location: La Place de Gros Bois, Savannah
- Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025
- Hours: 10 am–5 pm
Back in the Days with David Vendetta at LUX Grand Gaube: Saturday, 6 December (18+)*
A throwback to the golden age of dance music. Back in the Days lands at LUX* Grand Gaube for a special edition headlined by David Vendetta. Expect 90s–2000s electro-house hits, a strict “no phone” policy to stay fully in the moment, a sunset session, an open-air dancefloor, and chic beach-club vibes on the north coast.
Practical info:
- Location: LUX* Grand Gaube
- Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025
- Hours: 2 pm–10:30 pm
- Headliner: David Vendetta
- Policy: Adults only, no phone policy
- Tickets: Multiple phases (Super Early Bird, Early Bird, Phase 1 & 2) on Partyapp
Mingle: Paint & Wine Night at Caudan: Friday, 12 December
Mingle hosts a cosy art-and-wine evening at the Caudan Arts Centre. Choose a painting to reproduce, follow the team's step-by-step guidance, and enjoy a cheeseboard and drinks (alcoholic or not) as you go. You leave with your finished canvas, ready to gift or hang. A slow, creative break amid the December frenzy.
Practical info:
- Location: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis
- Date: Friday, 12 December 2025
- Hours: 5:30 pm–8:30 pm
- Price: Rs 1,900 per person (materials, snacks & drinks included)
- Atmosphere: Creative workshop meets apéro, small-group event
Live Session-OSB Crew & Bilygane + Blakkayo Showcase: Friday, 12 December (18+)
Oasis Boulevard becomes a stronghold of reggae and seggae for one intense Live Session: Bilygane & The Wavy Jammers and OSB Crew perform until midnight. Then head to Shotz in Flic-en-Flac, where Blakkayo joins Yohan, Momo and Tii Dams for an exclusive late-night showcase. One night, two venues, three powerful vibes, courtesy of Jorez Box.
Practical info:
- Locations: Oasis Boulevard, then Shotz (Flic-en-Flac)
- Date: Friday, 12 December 2025
- Line-up: Bilygane & The Wavy Jammers, OSB Crew, Blakkayo, Yohan, Momo, Tii Dams
- Format: 2 live concerts + 1 showcase
- Atmosphere: Reggae & seggae late into the night
Protez Nou Lagon 4 in Grand Gaube: Saturday, 13 December
Protez Nou Lagon returns for its 4th edition at Sir Gaëtan Duval Stadium, with an even more ambitious format: eco-village by day, massive concert by afternoon. From morning until early afternoon, workshops, NGO booths, kids' activities, exhibitions and educational stands focus on lagoon protection. From 3 pm onwards, an impressive line-up of Mauritian artists takes the stage: The Prophecy, Sayaa, Bilygane, Zotsa, Berty Fleury, Rootsboyz, Lyonsquad, and many more, with Bruno Raya, Dovic & Ton Simon as MCs.
Practical info:
- Location: Sir Gaëtan Duval Stadium, Grand Gaube
- Date: Saturday, 13 December 2025
- Hours: Eco-village 10 am–2 pm / concert from 3 pm
- Entry: Free for children under 12
Euphony: Bollywood Live at SVICC: Saturday, 20 December
The stars of India's Got Talent take over the SVICC. Euphony, the Mumbai-based group, presents a show blending vocals, beatboxing, percussion, guitar and Bollywood-fusion reinterpretations. Mauritian band Ebanez opens with a one-hour live set before the main act delivers a powerful, high-energy performance mixing tradition and modernity.
Practical info:
- Location: SVICC, Pailles
- Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025
- Start time: 7 pm (Ebanez opening act from 7 pm to 8 pm)
- Atmosphere: Bollywood, rock-fusion, a cappella
- Food: F&B sold on site (no outside food allowed)
- Offer: Early Bird until 16 November
Leritaz Sega: 3rd Edition at Hennessy Park Hotel: Saturday, 20 December (18+)
Hennessy Park Hotel hosts another edition of Leritaz Sega, a celebration of Sega in all its vibrancy. Jason Lejuste, Didier Clarel, Sylvain Kaleecharan, Bruno Mooken, Nancy Derougere and Mario Justin revisit their classics, backed by Otentik Groove. From Cécilia to Babani Sega and Misie Olivier, the night pays tribute to a living musical heritage, followed by a DJ set to keep the party going.
Practical info:
- Location: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène
- Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025
- Atmosphere: 100% Sega live concert + DJ set
- Artists: Jason Lejuste, Didier Clarel, Sylvain Kaleecharan, Bruno Mooken, Nancy Derougere, Mario Justin
- Musicians: Otentik Groove
DDD Presents: Y2K Christmas Edition at N'Joy: Friday, 26 December (18+)
On 26 December, N'Joy becomes a time machine. David Jay, Patrice d'Avrincourt and Lp mix the biggest hits from 2000 to 2020: Sean Paul, Britney, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, the Black Eyed Peas… A Y2K-style night on the sand, under the stars, with a surprise guest from Reunion Island.
Practical info:
- Location: N'Joy, Grand Baie
- Date: Friday, 26 December 2025
- Atmosphere: Pop, RnB, hip-hop & club bangers from 2000–2020
- Line-up: David Jay, Patrice d'Avrincourt, Lp + guest from Reunion Island
- Food: F&B available on site (no outside food allowed)
- Access: Event reserved for Otayo ticket holders
Shalma Festival: A Gathering for Joy: Saturday, 27 December
The Shalma Festival returns with one promise: to make the island pulse to melodic techno. Three international headliners—KOROLOVA, KRISMI, and AVIS VOX—take turns on a monumental stage with top-tier sound, futuristic lighting, and an immersive visual show. The festival also offers VVIP geodesic domes for a premium small-group experience.
Practical info:
- Date: Saturday, 27 December 2025
- Style: Deep, melodic & euphoric techno
- Line-up: KOROLOVA, KRISMI, AVIS VOX
New Year's Eve Gala at LUX Grand Gaube: Wednesday, 31 December 2025*
To close the year in style, LUX* Grand Gaube hosts a glamorous and festive New Year's Eve celebration on one of the north coast's most stunning shores. From 11pm, the hotel rolls out a programme of fine dining, live music, premium entertainment and starry-sky celebrations, before shifting into full club mode until 3 am.
Under palm trees, by the lagoon, surrounded by specially-designed light installations, the evening promises a chic and tropical New Year's to remember.
What to expect:
- Seaside New Year's Eve celebration
- Festive dinner & live culinary stations
- Live music and DJ sets
- LUX* signature festive-season décor & atmosphere
- Celebration until 3 am
- Premium experience open to residents and non-residents (reservation required)
Food & drinks: Included based on selected package (no outside food allowed)
In December, Mauritius becomes a non-stop carousel of Christmas markets, concerts, festivals and parties. There's an event for every mood, often several on the same day. Time to plan your own festive tour of the island!