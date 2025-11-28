Charity Christmas Market at Château de Labourdonnais: Thursday, 4 December

A Christmas market for charity in the gardens of a historic estate—holiday magic doesn't get much better. Château de Labourdonnais is hosting a curated selection of local makers and artisans: jewellery, accessories, home décor, tableware, textiles, wellness products… The perfect chance to do your Christmas shopping in an exceptional heritage setting, all while supporting a good cause.

Practical info:

Location: Gardens of Château de Labourdonnais

Date: Thursday, 4 December 2025

Hours: 10 am–6 pm

Entry: Free

Atmosphere: Charity market, local artisans, F&B stands, family-friendly

Blakkayo & Friends Live at Lakaz Cascavelle: Friday, 5 December (18+)

Blakkayo brings his musical family together for a high-energy live show at Lakaz Cascavelle. Joined by Murvin Clelie, Tian, Tikenzo, Bruno Raya, Oeson, Tii Dams and Yohan, he moves between featurings, throwbacks and moments of pure on-stage chemistry, backed by Otentik Groove. DJ Dilan closes the night with a late-night set. Expect reggae, seggae and 100% Mauritian vibes.

Practical info:

Location: Lakaz Cascavelle

Date: Friday, 5 December 2025

Line-up: Blakkayo, Murvin Clelie, Tian, Tikenzo, Bruno Raya, Oeson, Tii Dams, Yohan

Musicians: Otentik Groove

After: DJ set by Dilan

Food: F&B available on site (no outside food allowed)

Tickets: Higher price at the door—arrive early

Outdoor Screening: The Christmas Chronicles in Moka — Friday, 5 December

In Moka, Christmas kicks off under the stars. The Telfair amphitheatre hosts an open-air screening of The Christmas Chronicles, a family comedy about two siblings who stumble into a chaotic Christmas Eve adventure alongside Santa himself. You'll find plenty of food and drinks along Telfair La Promenade, and a backup plan in case of bad weather—the screening moves to the Atrium. No cancellations expected.

Practical info:

Location: Telfair Amphitheatre (backup: Telfair Atrium)

Date: Friday, 5 December 2025

Time: From 7:30 pm

Atmosphere: Outdoor cinema, food court, family night

Film: The Christmas Chronicles (French dub or subtitles, depending on schedule)

6 Bel Ser: Komiko at Trianon Convention Centre: Saturday, 6 December

For the 9th edition of the Festival du Rire, Miselaine Duval and the Komiko troupe return with a brand-new stage madness: 6 Bel Ser. A wedding gone wrong, a bride kidnapped by her fiancé's half-brother, panicked sisters-in-law, hyperactive brothers-in-law, an overwhelmed police officer and a priest dragged unwillingly into the chaos. The play piles up misunderstandings, absurd situations and sharp humour in the pure Komiko style.

Practical info:

Location: Trianon Convention Centre (TCC)

Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025

Time: Evening (doors open around 7 pm)

Show: Komiko creation 6 Bel Ser (language: Mauritian Creole)

Food: F&B available on site

Price: Single rate, no child tickets

Christmas Market at Ruisseau Créole: Saturday, 6 December

Ruisseau Créole celebrates Christmas with a large festive market between the lagoon and the mountains. On the programme: 37 shops open, 45 exhibitors, kids' entertainment, creative workshops, live concerts (DJ Junior, Yvette Dantier, EMA), Christmas carols, Food Avenue and a gift drive for children from Enfants du Soleil (Rodrigues). A perfect event for responsible shopping and Christmas spirit combined.

Practical info:

Location: Ruisseau Créole, La Mivoie, Black River

Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025

Hours: 10 am–5 pm

Activities: Live music, kids' workshops, Christmas carols, Food Avenue

Charity: Gift collection (ages 3–11, unwrapped) for Enfants du Soleil

Santa's Summer Market in Savannah: Saturday, 6 December

In Savannah, Santa arrives in full summer mode. Santa's Summer Market brings together around forty local artisans at La Place de Gros Bois: décor, handmade gifts, creative crafts, treats, and a sunny, festive atmosphere. Set in a lush green space with activities for children, the event offers a warm and cheerful holiday mood.

Practical info:

Location: La Place de Gros Bois, Savannah

Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025

Hours: 10 am–5 pm

Back in the Days with David Vendetta at LUX Grand Gaube: Saturday, 6 December (18+)*

A throwback to the golden age of dance music. Back in the Days lands at LUX* Grand Gaube for a special edition headlined by David Vendetta. Expect 90s–2000s electro-house hits, a strict “no phone” policy to stay fully in the moment, a sunset session, an open-air dancefloor, and chic beach-club vibes on the north coast.

Practical info:

Location: LUX* Grand Gaube

Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025

Hours: 2 pm–10:30 pm

Headliner: David Vendetta

Policy: Adults only, no phone policy

Tickets: Multiple phases (Super Early Bird, Early Bird, Phase 1 & 2) on Partyapp

Mingle: Paint & Wine Night at Caudan: Friday, 12 December

Mingle hosts a cosy art-and-wine evening at the Caudan Arts Centre. Choose a painting to reproduce, follow the team's step-by-step guidance, and enjoy a cheeseboard and drinks (alcoholic or not) as you go. You leave with your finished canvas, ready to gift or hang. A slow, creative break amid the December frenzy.

Practical info:

Location: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Date: Friday, 12 December 2025

Hours: 5:30 pm–8:30 pm

Price: Rs 1,900 per person (materials, snacks & drinks included)

Atmosphere: Creative workshop meets apéro, small-group event

Live Session-OSB Crew & Bilygane + Blakkayo Showcase: Friday, 12 December (18+)

Oasis Boulevard becomes a stronghold of reggae and seggae for one intense Live Session: Bilygane & The Wavy Jammers and OSB Crew perform until midnight. Then head to Shotz in Flic-en-Flac, where Blakkayo joins Yohan, Momo and Tii Dams for an exclusive late-night showcase. One night, two venues, three powerful vibes, courtesy of Jorez Box.

Practical info:

Locations: Oasis Boulevard, then Shotz (Flic-en-Flac)

Date: Friday, 12 December 2025

Line-up: Bilygane & The Wavy Jammers, OSB Crew, Blakkayo, Yohan, Momo, Tii Dams

Format: 2 live concerts + 1 showcase

Atmosphere: Reggae & seggae late into the night

Protez Nou Lagon 4 in Grand Gaube: Saturday, 13 December

Protez Nou Lagon returns for its 4th edition at Sir Gaëtan Duval Stadium, with an even more ambitious format: eco-village by day, massive concert by afternoon. From morning until early afternoon, workshops, NGO booths, kids' activities, exhibitions and educational stands focus on lagoon protection. From 3 pm onwards, an impressive line-up of Mauritian artists takes the stage: The Prophecy, Sayaa, Bilygane, Zotsa, Berty Fleury, Rootsboyz, Lyonsquad, and many more, with Bruno Raya, Dovic & Ton Simon as MCs.

Practical info:

Location: Sir Gaëtan Duval Stadium, Grand Gaube

Date: Saturday, 13 December 2025

Hours: Eco-village 10 am–2 pm / concert from 3 pm

Entry: Free for children under 12

Euphony: Bollywood Live at SVICC: Saturday, 20 December

The stars of India's Got Talent take over the SVICC. Euphony, the Mumbai-based group, presents a show blending vocals, beatboxing, percussion, guitar and Bollywood-fusion reinterpretations. Mauritian band Ebanez opens with a one-hour live set before the main act delivers a powerful, high-energy performance mixing tradition and modernity.

Practical info:

Location: SVICC, Pailles

Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025

Start time: 7 pm (Ebanez opening act from 7 pm to 8 pm)

Atmosphere: Bollywood, rock-fusion, a cappella

Food: F&B sold on site (no outside food allowed)

Offer: Early Bird until 16 November

Leritaz Sega: 3rd Edition at Hennessy Park Hotel: Saturday, 20 December (18+)

Hennessy Park Hotel hosts another edition of Leritaz Sega, a celebration of Sega in all its vibrancy. Jason Lejuste, Didier Clarel, Sylvain Kaleecharan, Bruno Mooken, Nancy Derougere and Mario Justin revisit their classics, backed by Otentik Groove. From Cécilia to Babani Sega and Misie Olivier, the night pays tribute to a living musical heritage, followed by a DJ set to keep the party going.

Practical info:

Location: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène

Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025

Atmosphere: 100% Sega live concert + DJ set

Artists: Jason Lejuste, Didier Clarel, Sylvain Kaleecharan, Bruno Mooken, Nancy Derougere, Mario Justin

Musicians: Otentik Groove

DDD Presents: Y2K Christmas Edition at N'Joy: Friday, 26 December (18+)

On 26 December, N'Joy becomes a time machine. David Jay, Patrice d'Avrincourt and Lp mix the biggest hits from 2000 to 2020: Sean Paul, Britney, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, the Black Eyed Peas… A Y2K-style night on the sand, under the stars, with a surprise guest from Reunion Island.

Practical info:

Location: N'Joy, Grand Baie

Date: Friday, 26 December 2025

Atmosphere: Pop, RnB, hip-hop & club bangers from 2000–2020

Line-up: David Jay, Patrice d'Avrincourt, Lp + guest from Reunion Island

Food: F&B available on site (no outside food allowed)

Access: Event reserved for Otayo ticket holders

Shalma Festival: A Gathering for Joy: Saturday, 27 December

The Shalma Festival returns with one promise: to make the island pulse to melodic techno. Three international headliners—KOROLOVA, KRISMI, and AVIS VOX—take turns on a monumental stage with top-tier sound, futuristic lighting, and an immersive visual show. The festival also offers VVIP geodesic domes for a premium small-group experience.

Practical info:

Date: Saturday, 27 December 2025

Style: Deep, melodic & euphoric techno

Line-up: KOROLOVA, KRISMI, AVIS VOX

New Year's Eve Gala at LUX Grand Gaube: Wednesday, 31 December 2025*

To close the year in style, LUX* Grand Gaube hosts a glamorous and festive New Year's Eve celebration on one of the north coast's most stunning shores. From 11pm, the hotel rolls out a programme of fine dining, live music, premium entertainment and starry-sky celebrations, before shifting into full club mode until 3 am.

Under palm trees, by the lagoon, surrounded by specially-designed light installations, the evening promises a chic and tropical New Year's to remember.

What to expect:

Seaside New Year's Eve celebration

Festive dinner & live culinary stations

Live music and DJ sets

LUX* signature festive-season décor & atmosphere

Celebration until 3 am

Premium experience open to residents and non-residents (reservation required)

Food & drinks: Included based on selected package (no outside food allowed)

In December, Mauritius becomes a non-stop carousel of Christmas markets, concerts, festivals and parties. There's an event for every mood, often several on the same day. Time to plan your own festive tour of the island!