Time Machine Arena – Prestige Edition at Casela Nature Parks

On Friday, 7 February, Casela Nature Parks in Cascavelle will host Time Machine Arena – Prestige Edition. This high-energy night brings together DJ sets and live performances, with the party continuing well into the night.

Practical information

Venue: Casela Nature Parks, Cascavelle

Date: Friday 7 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Music/party night

Beret Rouge Birthday Bash at Jardin de Mée

That same evening, Beret Rouge Birthday Bash takes place at Jardin de Mée in Gros Cailloux. A lively birthday celebration combining music and entertainment.

Practical information

Venue: Jardin de Mée, Gros Cailloux

Date: Friday 7 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Party night

Orizinal Blakkayo dan Baz – Edition 2 at Backstage

Also on 7 February, Backstage at the Hennessy Park Hotel will host Orizinal Blakkayo dan Baz – Edition 2, a concert spotlighting Mauritius' local music scene.

Practical information

Venue: Backstage, Hennessy Park Hotel

Date: Friday 7 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Concert

Live music night at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina

If you're looking for a more relaxed atmosphere, you can also enjoy a live music evening at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina on 7 February.

Practical information

Venue: Le Suffren Hotel & Marina

Date: Friday 7 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Live music

Philharmonia Festival at Mahatma Gandhi Institute

On Friday 14 February (Valentine's Day), the Philharmonia Festival will host two sessions at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka, one in the afternoon and another in the evening. The programme is designed for lovers of orchestral and classical music.

The festival continues on Saturday 15 February with another session.

Practical information

Venue: Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Moka

Dates: Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February

Times: Afternoon and evening

Event type: Classical music / festival

Zouk Love at Anjalay Stadium

Also on 14 February, Zouk Love will bring a festive musical lineup to Anjalay Stadium, perfect for fans of zouk and dance music.

Practical information

Venue: Anjalay Stadium

Date: Friday 14 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Concert / music night

Cassiya and Désiré François at Big Willy's

Still on 14 February, iconic Mauritian group Cassiya, joined by Désiré François, will perform at Big Willy's, on the west coast of the island.

Practical information

Venue: Big Willy's

Date: Friday 14 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Concert

Year of the Fire Horse 2026 at Big Willy's

On Monday, 16 February, the Year of the Fire Horse 2026 will take over Big Willy's, with a lineup geared towards clubbing and electronic music.

Practical information

Venue: Big Willy's

Date: Monday 16 February

Time: Evening (10 pm to 5 am)

Event type: Electronic music / clubbing

Maithili Thakur live at SVICC

On Tuesday, 17 February, Indian singer Maithili Thakur will perform at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre (SVICC) in Pailles, offering a concert that blends musical tradition with a modern touch.

Practical information

Venue: SVICC, Pailles

Date: Tuesday 17 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Concert

TRANSMISSION at Caudan Arts Centre

On Friday, 28 February, the Caudan Arts Centre presents TRANSMISSION, a multidisciplinary show combining dance, music and contemporary creation. This immersive performance explores themes of connection, heritage and what is passed down from one generation to the next through a sensitive and visually engaging staging.

Designed as both a sound and visual experience, TRANSMISSION is ideal for anyone curious about contemporary arts—and makes for a great cultural outing to close the month.

Practical information

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Date: Friday 28 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Contemporary performance (dance/music)

Local Vibration Anonym Live at Backstage

On Saturday 28 February, the concert Local Vibration Anonym Live will take place at Backstage, at the Hennessy Park Hotel.

Practical information

Venue: Backstage, Hennessy Park Hotel

Date: Saturday 28 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Concert

Rang Barse Festival in Rose Belle

That same day, Rang Barse Festival will be held in Rose Belle. This open-air celebration combines music, cultural entertainment, and a friendly festival atmosphere.

Practical information

Venue: Rose Belle

Date: Saturday 28 February

Time: Daytime and evening

Event type: Festival

All White party at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina

Finally, Le Suffren Hotel & Marina will host an elegant All White party on 28 February, with music and a stylish atmosphere.

Practical information

Venue: Le Suffren Hotel & Marina

Date: Saturday 28 February

Time: Evening

Event type: Music night

Culture and traditions

Chinese New Year

February also coincides with Chinese New Year celebrations, particularly visible in Port Louis and across the island's Chinese neighborhoods. Dragon and lion dances, festive decorations and cultural activities are all part of the program.

Practical information

Venue: Port Louis, Chinatown and shopping malls

Date: Tuesday 17 February

Event type: Cultural celebration

Access: Free

Maha Shivaratri in Grand Bassin

On Sunday 15 February, the Maha Shivaratri festival will bring together thousands of pilgrims around the sacred lake of Grand Bassin (Ganga Talao). One of the most important religious events on the Mauritian calendar.

Practical information

Venue: Grand Bassin (Ganga Talao)

Date: Sunday 15 February

Event type: Religious celebration

Access: Free

Family-friendly shows at Caudan Arts Centre

Throughout February, the Caudan Arts Centre is also offering several performances and cultural activities designed for younger audiences. On Saturday, 7 February, the show Gran Patron will be staged in the afternoon. Blending theater and music, it is a lively production that families can enjoy together.

February is packed with cultural, musical and festive events in Mauritius, making it an ideal time to go out, discover new artists, take part in major local celebrations, and stay connected to island life.