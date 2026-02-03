Concerts, cultural festivals, major religious celebrations and sporting events are shaping the month of February in Mauritius. From long-standing traditions to contemporary performances, there are plenty of ways to get out, explore and experience the island, whether you've just arrived or you've been here for years. Here is our pick of the events you won't want to miss.
Time Machine Arena – Prestige Edition at Casela Nature Parks
On Friday, 7 February, Casela Nature Parks in Cascavelle will host Time Machine Arena – Prestige Edition. This high-energy night brings together DJ sets and live performances, with the party continuing well into the night.
Practical information
Venue: Casela Nature Parks, Cascavelle
Date: Friday 7 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Music/party night
Beret Rouge Birthday Bash at Jardin de Mée
That same evening, Beret Rouge Birthday Bash takes place at Jardin de Mée in Gros Cailloux. A lively birthday celebration combining music and entertainment.
Practical information
Venue: Jardin de Mée, Gros Cailloux
Date: Friday 7 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Party night
Orizinal Blakkayo dan Baz – Edition 2 at Backstage
Also on 7 February, Backstage at the Hennessy Park Hotel will host Orizinal Blakkayo dan Baz – Edition 2, a concert spotlighting Mauritius' local music scene.
Practical information
Venue: Backstage, Hennessy Park Hotel
Date: Friday 7 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Concert
Live music night at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina
If you're looking for a more relaxed atmosphere, you can also enjoy a live music evening at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina on 7 February.
Practical information
Venue: Le Suffren Hotel & Marina
Date: Friday 7 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Live music
Philharmonia Festival at Mahatma Gandhi Institute
On Friday 14 February (Valentine's Day), the Philharmonia Festival will host two sessions at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka, one in the afternoon and another in the evening. The programme is designed for lovers of orchestral and classical music.
The festival continues on Saturday 15 February with another session.
Practical information
Venue: Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Moka
Dates: Friday 14 and Saturday 15 February
Times: Afternoon and evening
Event type: Classical music / festival
Zouk Love at Anjalay Stadium
Also on 14 February, Zouk Love will bring a festive musical lineup to Anjalay Stadium, perfect for fans of zouk and dance music.
Practical information
Venue: Anjalay Stadium
Date: Friday 14 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Concert / music night
Cassiya and Désiré François at Big Willy's
Still on 14 February, iconic Mauritian group Cassiya, joined by Désiré François, will perform at Big Willy's, on the west coast of the island.
Practical information
Venue: Big Willy's
Date: Friday 14 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Concert
Year of the Fire Horse 2026 at Big Willy's
On Monday, 16 February, the Year of the Fire Horse 2026 will take over Big Willy's, with a lineup geared towards clubbing and electronic music.
Practical information
Venue: Big Willy's
Date: Monday 16 February
Time: Evening (10 pm to 5 am)
Event type: Electronic music / clubbing
Maithili Thakur live at SVICC
On Tuesday, 17 February, Indian singer Maithili Thakur will perform at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre (SVICC) in Pailles, offering a concert that blends musical tradition with a modern touch.
Practical information
Venue: SVICC, Pailles
Date: Tuesday 17 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Concert
TRANSMISSION at Caudan Arts Centre
On Friday, 28 February, the Caudan Arts Centre presents TRANSMISSION, a multidisciplinary show combining dance, music and contemporary creation. This immersive performance explores themes of connection, heritage and what is passed down from one generation to the next through a sensitive and visually engaging staging.
Designed as both a sound and visual experience, TRANSMISSION is ideal for anyone curious about contemporary arts—and makes for a great cultural outing to close the month.
Practical information
Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis
Date: Friday 28 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Contemporary performance (dance/music)
Local Vibration Anonym Live at Backstage
On Saturday 28 February, the concert Local Vibration Anonym Live will take place at Backstage, at the Hennessy Park Hotel.
Practical information
Venue: Backstage, Hennessy Park Hotel
Date: Saturday 28 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Concert
Rang Barse Festival in Rose Belle
That same day, Rang Barse Festival will be held in Rose Belle. This open-air celebration combines music, cultural entertainment, and a friendly festival atmosphere.
Practical information
Venue: Rose Belle
Date: Saturday 28 February
Time: Daytime and evening
Event type: Festival
All White party at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina
Finally, Le Suffren Hotel & Marina will host an elegant All White party on 28 February, with music and a stylish atmosphere.
Practical information
Venue: Le Suffren Hotel & Marina
Date: Saturday 28 February
Time: Evening
Event type: Music night
Culture and traditions
Chinese New Year
February also coincides with Chinese New Year celebrations, particularly visible in Port Louis and across the island's Chinese neighborhoods. Dragon and lion dances, festive decorations and cultural activities are all part of the program.
Practical information
Venue: Port Louis, Chinatown and shopping malls
Date: Tuesday 17 February
Event type: Cultural celebration
Access: Free
Maha Shivaratri in Grand Bassin
On Sunday 15 February, the Maha Shivaratri festival will bring together thousands of pilgrims around the sacred lake of Grand Bassin (Ganga Talao). One of the most important religious events on the Mauritian calendar.
Practical information
Venue: Grand Bassin (Ganga Talao)
Date: Sunday 15 February
Event type: Religious celebration
Access: Free
Family-friendly shows at Caudan Arts Centre
Throughout February, the Caudan Arts Centre is also offering several performances and cultural activities designed for younger audiences. On Saturday, 7 February, the show Gran Patron will be staged in the afternoon. Blending theater and music, it is a lively production that families can enjoy together.
February is packed with cultural, musical and festive events in Mauritius, making it an ideal time to go out, discover new artists, take part in major local celebrations, and stay connected to island life.