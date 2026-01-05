Bollywood Karma Night – “We Are Back!” at Marina Garden on Saturday, 10 January

After two years away, the Bollywood Karma Team returns with a night promising a packed dancefloor until sunrise. The event also marks the official release of Bollywood Karma Vol. 4. Behind the decks: DJ ANI and DJ ABI, joined by announced guest DJs including DJ GULU and Spiky V, plus a few surprise guests yet to be revealed.

Practical info:

Venue: Marina Garden, Port Louis (formerly Docks Lounge)

Date: Saturday, 10 January 2026

Time: From 8:00 pm until dawn

Dress code: Black

Tickets: Rs 300 presale / Rs 500 at the door

Reservations: 5740 8018 & 5964 1834

Minors: Allowed if accompanied by a family member

Read also How Mauritius celebrates the festive season

TRASMAN at Café du Vieux Conseil on Saturday, 10 January (18+)

Same date, completely different vibe. TRASMAN lands in Port Louis with a 100% dancefloor-focused experience—no barriers, no VIP areas, and an immersive visual setup. The international lineup features Miley Serious (France), LU2K (USA), and GЯEG (Mauritius). Ideal if you want to kick off the year with a raw, no-frills club night in the capital.

Practical info:

Venue: Café du Vieux Conseil, Port Louis

Date: Saturday, 10 January 2026

Atmosphere: Immersive club night, 18+

Tickets: Early Bird sold out / Regular tickets available in presale

ThirdThursday Networking (West) on Thursday, 15 January (morning)

A professional networking event to start the year on the right note. This ThirdThursday meet-up in the West features a talk by François Toussaint (The Fit Factor) on the role of health in entrepreneurship. The event is free, with the idea that participants support the venue by ordering a drink.

Practical info:

Date: Thursday, 15 January 2026

Time: 9:30 am – 11:00 am

Venue: Ava Bistrot (West)

Entry: Free (consumption encouraged)

From First Steps to the Stage – The Making of a Dancer (Star) at Caudan Arts Centre on Saturday, 17 January

A stage production that looks at dance beyond performance alone: the journey, discipline, the body, ambition, doubts and the stage itself. A great cultural outing if you're looking for something inspiring without falling into clichés.

Performed by students from the Elite Dance School aged 5 to 40, the show highlights commitment and passion as the foundations of dance as an art form.

Practical info:

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026

Time: 6:00 pm

Prices: VIP Rs 600 / Standard Rs 500

Eric Moralès Live at Black Pirates (Nautica, Rivière Noire) on Saturday, 17 January

A throwback night at Black Pirates with Eric Moralès performing live. Expect well-known hits and a relaxed, feel-good atmosphere—perfect for a Saturday night out in the West, combining dinner and live music, without the fuss.

Practical info:

Venue: Black Pirates Restaurant, Nautica Shopping Centre, Rivière Noire

Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026

Time: From 8:00 pm

Reservations: 483 4008

Read also Top events in Mauritius this December

Auto-Moto Recon Expo 2026 at SVICC, Pailles for three days

The go-to event for car and motorbike enthusiasts: vehicles, accessories, gadgets, tuning, exhibitor stands, and a food court. A classic “come to browse, leave with a project idea” kind of expo.

Practical info:

Venue: SVICC, Pailles

Dates: Three days (late January 2026)

On site: Reconditioned vehicles, motorbikes, accessories, tuning, food court

Info: Stand bookings and enquiries via the organiser, Moris Expo

An Absolute Turkey at Caudan Arts Centre on Saturday, 24 January

An English-language theatre production inspired by the work of Georges Feydeau. This lively, fast-paced comedy is performed by an ensemble of adult actors trained at the Caudan Arts Centre. Expect absurd situations, misunderstandings, and rapid-fire twists, delivered with sharp timing and infectious energy. A light, entertaining theater night that appeals to a wide audience.

Practical info:

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Date: Saturday, 24 January 2026

Time: 7:30 pm

Price: Standard Rs 450

QUOIQUE, Chronicles of a Doubting Everyman at Caudan Arts Centre on Saturday, 31 January

Blending theatre and music, this performance explores the inner questions of an ordinary character navigating life's uncertainties. With humor, warmth, and subtle reflection, the production offers an experience that is both funny and moving, as stage performance and original music come together to hold the audience's attention.

Practical info:

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis

Date: Saturday, 31 January 2026

Time: 7:30 pm

Prices: VIP Rs 1000 / Front Stalls Rs 800 / Second Tier Rs 600

International Muay Thai & Boxing Gala at Côte d'Or National Sports Complex on Saturday, 31 January

A powerful way to close the month: an international gala combining high-level Muay Thai and boxing bouts with premium production values, including light shows, DJ sets and performances by Mauritian artists. The concept turns the ring into a full-scale spectacle, with a chic and immersive atmosphere.

Practical info:

Venue: Côte d'Or National Sports Complex

Date: Saturday, 31 January 2026

Doors open: 6:00 pm

On site: Food and drinks available

Parking: Free outdoor parking (first-come, first-served)

Note: Early Bird tickets available until 31 December at 4:00 pm

In January, Mauritius doesn't slow down—it shifts gears. The rest is up to you: plan your own start-of-the-year itinerary.