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What to do in Mauritius in July 2026?

Features 4 min read
evenements a Maurice© guillemd / Envato Elements
Written byVeedushi Bissessur

July promises to be especially lively in Mauritius despite the whims of Mother Nature. With a number of concerts, festivals, sporting competitions, electro nights, networking events, and outdoor gatherings, there will be something for everyone throughout the month. Whether you've just arrived or you're a regular on the local events scene, our selection will help you make the most of this month.

In this article
  1. BNI Ebene: grow your professional network on July 9
  2. Champions of Compassion: Kun Khmer in the spotlight on July 11
  3. Fusionland – Code Noir on July 11
  4. Kalipsxau showcase at Lakaz Cascavelle on July 11
  5. The BarBelles Effect: a women's sports challenge on July 11
  6. Lisien: a Mauritian social drama on stage on July 11 and 12
  7. IQ-EQ City Urban Night Trail on July 18
  8. Cycle around Mauritius with Alonix on July 18
  9. Afric Vibes Festival: a day celebrating Africa on July 25
  10. A tribute to Kaya at Caudan Arts Center on July 25
  11. Tribute to Avicii: a 100% EDM night on July 25
  12. Discover returns to Moka with Jason Heerah on July 31

BNI Ebene: grow your professional network on July 9

Looking to expand your professional network in Mauritius? BNI Ebene is hosting an afternoon networking event for entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals looking to grow their business through networking.

On the agenda: conversations with entrepreneurs from a wide range of sectors, an introduction to BNI's referral methods, and discussions around potential partnerships, all in a friendly setting over coffee. It's a great opportunity for newcomers to start building their first professional network on the island.

Practical info

Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ebene

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participation: Registration required (limited spots)

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Champions of Compassion: Kun Khmer in the spotlight on July 11

The Côte d'Or National Sports Complex will host the third edition of BMA Fight Mania, a Kun Khmer championship that goes well beyond sport. Built around the values of discipline, resilience and self-improvement, the event will bring together twenty fighters across ten championship bouts.

The audience will also enjoy a demonstration and a talk by Dr. Ishan Shivanand on mental resilience, meet Mauritian world champion Ranini Cundasawmy, and enjoy live music throughout the afternoon.

Practical info

Venue: Côte d'Or National Sports Complex

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Price: Free (reservation required on OTAYO)

Audience: All ages

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Fusionland – Code Noir on July 11

After a well-received first edition, Fusionland returns with an evening entirely dedicated to the color black. Domaine Les Pailles will transform into a massive nighttime festival blending light effects, immersive set design and an eclectic musical lineup.

Bollywood, Afro, EDM, Urban and Tech House will all feature, courtesy of several Mauritian DJs. Organizers invite attendees to follow the "All Black" dress code to fully embrace the experience.

Practical info

Venue: Domaine Les Pailles – La Cannelle

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Tickets: Rs 500 in advance, Rs 700 at the door

Dress code: All black

Audience: Family-friendly

Kalipsxau showcase at Lakaz Cascavelle on July 11

Urban music fans can catch Kalipsxau at Lakaz Cascavelle for a showcase featuring several local artists and DJs, including Ryan Trapu, Yohan, Sebby, Tipti, as well as Moon Jr, BBros and Yo Cedric. A festive night that promises a great atmosphere on the West Coast.

Practical info

Venue: Lakaz Cascavelle

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Tickets: Rs 600 in advance, Rs 800 at the door

The BarBelles Effect: a women's sports challenge on July 11

Women looking to push their limits can take part in the second edition of The BarBelles Effect. More than just a CrossFit competition, the event focuses on self-improvement, mutual support and self-confidence. Participants can compete individually or in teams of two, regardless of experience level.

Practical info

Venue: Gros Cailloux

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Entry: Rs 2,000 individual, Rs 4,000 per team

Lisien: a Mauritian social drama on stage on July 11 and 12

Theater lovers can discover Lisien, an original creation by Santral Art Ltd, shaping up to be one of the month's standout cultural events at Caudan Arts Center. Written and directed by Romi Poonoosamy and Kristeven Mootien, the play explores human emotions through a social drama that blends realism, poetry and psychological introspection.

One of Lisien's distinctive features is its choice to offer two separate casts, each providing its own reading of the work. While the script stays the same, the performances, nuances and interactions between actors promise a fresh experience from one show to the next.

Featuring several notable figures from the Mauritian arts scene, the play is performed in Mauritian Creole and is suitable for audiences aged 12 and over. A great chance to discover the richness of local theatrical creation.

Practical info

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre

Dates: Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Language: Mauritian Creole

Audience: Ages 12 and up

Tickets: Premium: Rs 1,000; Standard: Rs 800

IQ-EQ City Urban Night Trail on July 18

Port-Louis city center comes alive again at night with a new edition of the City Urban Night Trail. Two courses, 5 km and 12 km, will let casual runners and seasoned athletes alike discover the capital from a different angle, in an atmosphere blending sport, music and entertainment.

Practical info

Venue: Port-Louis

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Start: 7:30 p.m.

Courses: 5 km and 12 km

Cycle around Mauritius with Alonix on July 18

Cycling enthusiasts can take on a unique challenge: riding along the Mauritian coastline during an island tour organized by Pascal Gihozo and the Alonix app. The aim isn't competition but the simple pleasure of riding together in a friendly spirit. Experienced cyclists, amateurs, clubs and visitors are all invited to join this group adventure.

Practical info

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Activity: Round-the-island bike ride

Audience: Open to everyone

Afric Vibes Festival: a day celebrating Africa on July 25

The Institut français de Maurice will host the first edition of Mama Africa, a festival celebrating African cultures through music, dance, fashion, visual arts and food.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy concerts by artists from Mauritius, Senegal and Tanzania, discover designers, artisans and exhibitions, watch a fashion show, and enjoy spaces designed for families.

Practical info

Venue: Institut français de Maurice

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dress code: African Elegance

Audience: All ages

A tribute to Kaya at Caudan Arts Center on July 25

The KAYA Estate is organizing the first official tribute dedicated to the creator of seggae. Singer Ras Ninin will perform Kaya's repertoire during an evening designed as a transmission between generations. The event will celebrate the cultural legacy of the artist who left such a deep mark on Mauritian music.

Practical info

Venue: Caudan Arts Center, Port-Louis

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Tribute to Avicii: a 100% EDM night on July 25

Electronic music fans should head to Big Willy's for an evening dedicated to Avicii. Five Mauritian DJs will revisit the Swedish producer's greatest hits, from Levels to Wake Me Up, with a show featuring visual effects, lasers, confetti and immersive staging.

Practical info

Venue: Big Willy's

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Doors: 8 p.m.

Show starts: 10 p.m.

Ages 18 and over only

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Updated in 2026, comprehensive and free

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Mauritius

Discover returns to Moka with Jason Heerah on July 31

The Discover music event returns to La Piazza in Moka for another evening centered on good vibes and togetherness. Jason Heerah will share the stage with Otentik Groove for a concert blending Mauritian influences with contemporary sounds. The public is invited to come from late afternoon to enjoy the atmosphere, on-site food and the concert into the evening.

Practical info

Venue: La Piazza, Moka

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: Rs 500 (first 100 tickets), Rs 800 thereafter, Rs 1,000 on the day, free for under-15s

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Veedushi Bissessur
About the author
Veedushi Bissessur

A journalist, holder of the DALF C1 and C2 and a diploma from the University of Mauritius, I have nearly twenty years of writing experience. After six years in the Mauritian press, I joined Expat.com, where I have been working for over a decade, including five years as editorial assistant, and now as editorial manager.

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