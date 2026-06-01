FLASHBACK 2000 – June 6, 2026

Azur Sports Club invites you to a 100% 2000s-themed evening at Café du Vieux Conseil. Expect a guaranteed retro vibe, with music and entertainment bringing back the greatest hits of that golden decade. The evening also doubles as a friendly fundraiser to support the club's projects.

Practical info:

Venue: Café du Vieux Conseil, Port-Louis

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: From 8:00 PM

Price: Rs 500

Dress code: A touch of blue

Audience: Open to all

Read also Top events in Mauritius in May

KOKOROKO in concert – June 6, 2026

London-based collective Kokoroko lands in Mauritius for a one-off show, following standout performances at the Bushfire Festival in Eswatini and Sakifo in Réunion. Known for their stage shows blending jazz, afrobeat, and soul, they bring a powerful brass section and a driving rhythm. Mauritius marks the final stop of their African and Indian Ocean regional tour: a must-see for fans of quality live music.

This exceptional concert is made possible thanks to a first-ever collaboration between the Institut français de Maurice and the British Council Mauritius.

Practical info:

Venue: Institut français de Maurice, 30 Avenue Julius Nyerere, Rose Hill

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Audience: Open to all

AFRIC VIBES DJ PARTY – Afrobeats vs Amapiano – June 6, 2026

Hennessy Park Hotel transforms into a high-voltage urban experience for a night where Afrobeats and Amapiano go head-to-head in an explosive atmosphere. On the program: DJ battles, heavy bass, professional dancers, African fashion, and a multi-space experience spanning the Backstage Lounge and other areas. An evening that's as much a cultural event as it is a musical celebration.

Practical info:

Venue: Backstage Lounge Bar, Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Price: Presale Rs 500

Dress code: African Elegance – bold and expressive outfits

Audience: 18 and over

Tickets: otayo.com | Tel: 466 9999 / 269 0111

H.O.T – Sounds of Africa – June 6, 2026

H.O.T (Hot On Top Mauritius) takes over a brand-new venue: the Ruins of Mon Rocher, in Beau Plan, for a day and night dedicated to African sounds. Signature decor, themed bars, a blazing dancefloor... and headlining the bill, Emmanuel Jal, a DJ, producer, singer, writer, and activist who has performed at Coachella and Glastonbury. His Afro Tech, House, and Soul sets carry a rare energy that's both emotional and dance-ready.

The lineup also features Ayef Music, Joel Capillaire, DJ David Jay, Reviival Collective, and more artists to be confirmed.

Practical info:

Venue: Ruins of Mon Rocher, Beau Plan

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Final Phase Pricing (May 30 – June 6): Regular Rs 2,000 / Backstage Rs 3,500

Ticket types: Regular (full access) / Backstage (priority access, area near the artists, dedicated bar)

THE VIBE – Hidden Gems – June 6, 2026

Soundwave offers an immersive, exclusive experience at the foot of Le Morne Brabant, accessible only by boat. An evening running from sunset until dawn, blending Techno and Afro House, with an exceptional panoramic view over the lagoon. Complimentary cocktails for ladies during the sundowner, plus BBQ, water, and juice available. Strictly limited to 175 guests, so don't wait too long to book.

Lineup: Sunset Session: Mitri x Matrix | Main Stage: Stain, Vanessa, Matias, Cris, Abs x Els, Ski | Sunrise: Naurah, Gaia Groove

Practical info:

Venue: Le Morne Brabant (boat transfer included)

Date: Saturday, June 6 (2:00 PM) to Sunday, June 7 (10:00 AM)

Price: Rs 1,800

Tickets: Through Juice at 5890 2162, spots strictly limited to 175

NOKTURA – Urban Jungle #1 – June 6, 2026

NOKTURA is a new concept born from the desire to democratize Afrohouse, House, and electronic sounds in Mauritius. For this first edition, 9 DJs take turns over 6 sets and 3 B2Bs in a tribal, immersive atmosphere driven by a high-quality sound system and a DJ booth positioned as close to the crowd as possible.

Practical info:

Venue: HY Ebène

Date: Friday, June 6, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Pricing: Standard Phase 1 – Rs 600 / VIP Early Bird – Rs 1,000

Limited capacity

Weekend Yoga Retreat – A Rendez-Vous with Yourself – June 6 and 7, 2026

For those looking to step away from the hustle, Arjan Anand Yoga and the Yoga Association Mauritius (YAM) are hosting a weekend of deep reconnection at Oboe Garden. Guided practices, breathwork, meditation, inner cleansing, immersion in nature and silence... A nurturing space to come back to yourself, away from daily roles and responsibilities.

Included: 3 vegetarian meals, tea breaks, fresh juice and water, and a peaceful retreat setting.

Practical info:

Venue: Pranava Yoga Institute / OBOĒ

Dates: Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, 2026

Pricing: To be confirmed

Limited spots – early booking recommended

Le Grand Salon de la Maison et du Jardin & Family Shopping Festival – June 5 to 7, 2026

Two events under one roof for a complete family weekend. On one side, Le Grand Salon de la Maison et du Jardin is dedicated to interior design, furniture, garden ideas, textiles, and lifestyle products. On the other hand, the Family Shopping Festival features fashion, accessories, food stalls, entertainment, and special offers for kids and adults alike. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply looking for a fun family outing, the event promises three days packed with discoveries and good vibes.

Practical info:

Venue: Trianon Convention Center

Dates: Thursday, June 5 to Saturday, June 7, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (late night shopping until 9:00 PM)

Entry: Free

Bagatelle Foodies Festival 2026 – June 12 and 13, 2026

The Bagatelle Foodies Festival is back for a foodie weekend organized in collaboration with Food Frenzy. Over 30 food and drink stalls to explore, live DJ sets, entertainment, and a festive atmosphere in the mall's Gallery. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or just after a fun day out, this event ticks all the boxes.

Practical info:

Venue: 42 Market Street and Mall Gallery, Bagatelle Mall, Réduit

Dates: Friday, June 12 (11:30 AM – 10:00 PM) / Saturday, June 13 (11:00 AM – 10:00 PM)

Entry: Free

SAKIFO l'AFTER – June 13, 2026

As an extension of the Sakifo festival in Réunion, Café du Vieux Conseil hosts the official SAKIFO l'AFTER party, a bridge between the islands, stages, and artists of the Indian Ocean and beyond. An eclectic lineup for a high-energy night in the heart of Port-Louis.

Lineup:

Evodie Faro – Nu Soul / Alternative Reggae (Mauritius)

Etinsel Maloya – Maloya (Réunion)

Eve La Marka – Rap / New School (France)

DJ D-Lischa – Afro / Tropical Vibes (Réunion)

DJ Moon Junior x Avi S – Commercial DJ Set (Mauritius)

Practical info:

Venue: Café du Vieux Conseil, Port-Louis

Date: Friday, June 13, 2026

Duration: 6 hours

Tickets: partyapp.mu

Event supported by Kudeta, Culture Events & Production, and Paradize Burning

THE PORTAL by Selectro – June 13, 2026

After HORIZON, The Portal by Selectro opens a new chapter: 13 hours of non-stop music, from sunset to sunrise, in the enchanting setting of Jardin de Mée. Three international headliners, including an Argentinian artist and a duo, lead this sonic journey, paired with a new LED experience featuring ancestral-inspired visuals. An event tailored for fans of deep, spiritual dancefloor experiences.

Practical info:

Venue: Jardin de Mée Events

Date: Friday, June 13, 2026

Duration: 13 hours

Phase 1 Pricing: Rs 1,500 (until May 29)

Tickets: partyapp.mu

Relay Race – Réserve Mon Songes – June 13, 2026

Sport Events Mauritius is hosting a relay race for teams of 3 to 4 runners in the lush setting of Réserve Mon Songes. Each team has to complete 5 laps of the course (up to 5 km), with the first 4 run individually and the last lap run as a team, all crossing the finish line together. An original format that combines performance with team spirit.

Practical info:

Venue: Réserve Mon Songes

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Format: Team relay 3–4 runners / 5 laps

Registration: sportevents.mu/events-book/32

HAMLET – Caudan Arts Center – June 5 to 7, 2026

Caudan Arts Center presents a bold, modern take on Shakespeare's masterpiece. Directed by Poonam Seetohul, this dynamic version tackles the play's timeless themes: power, corruption, identity, and impossible choices, all delivered in classical language set against a contemporary staging. The goal: to demystify Shakespeare and make him accessible to all audiences.

Ashish Beesoondial plays Prince Hamlet, alongside a talented Mauritian cast: Guillaume Silavant, Sonia Maissin, Edeen Bhugeloo, Devash Hanoomanjee, Juliette Deloustal, Sandra Inca de Tonnac, Max Anish Gowriah, Roshan Hassamal, Damien Esther, Darren Veeren, Yakshinee Purhooa, and Estelle Lasémillante.

Practical info:

Venue: Caudan Arts Center, Le Caudan Waterfront, Port-Louis

Language: English / Creole (to be confirmed)

Audience: All ages

Tickets: caudanartscentre.com

Matilda The Musical Jr. – June 19, 2026

Northfields International High School takes to the stage with an enthusiastic production of Matilda The Musical Jr., the musical based on Roald Dahl's beloved book. Over 60 students make up the cast, telling the story of this extraordinary little girl with a sharp mind and a touch of magic, who finds the strength to stand up for justice and freedom. Catchy musical numbers, colorful characters, and a universal message about courage and imagination: a perfect show for the whole family.

Practical info:

Venue: MGI Auditorium

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM (foyer opens at 5:00 PM/auditorium at 5:40 PM)

Duration: About 1 hour 15 minutes

Language: English

Audience: Family, all ages

No catering on site / No food or drinks allowed in the auditorium

NOW – 80's & 90's Music – June 27, 2026

Not quite an evening, but an experience. L'Aventure du Sucre opens its gardens for a two-act night designed for those who lived through these decades. From 5 PM, live music in the garden, barbecue, and a laid-back vibe. From 7 PM, DJs François Li and Prakash take over the decks and turn the venue into a nostalgic dancefloor. Seven carefully crafted hours, in a setting steeped in history, to rediscover the soundtrack of a generation.

Practical info:

Venue: L'Aventure du Sucre

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – Midnight

Pricing: Early Bird Rs 1,000 (until May 31) / Standard Rs 1,500 (from June 1)

All attendees get VIP treatment, no exceptions

Tickets: ticketbox.mu/event/now-80s-90s-music

Warriors Trail 2026 – June 28, 2026

The Northern Warriors Savate Boxing & Martial Arts Club, in partnership with the Village Council of Terre Rouge, is launching the very first edition of the Warriors Trail. Two distances to choose from: 5 km or 10 km, winding through the lively surroundings of Terre Rouge, from the Multipurpose Complex to the Bois Marchand Community Center. An event open to everyone, beginner or seasoned runner, in a spirit of personal challenge and community.

Practical info: