Ultimate Vibes – 90s & 2000s – May 9, 2026

Big Willy's in Tamarin is hosting the 2nd edition of Ultimate Vibes, the night that brings back the unforgettable hits of the 90s and 2000s. Resident DJs Jimmy Gassel, Gerald, François Li, and Fabrice Pierre take you on a nostalgic musical journey through the best old-school grooves and anthems of the golden era.

Practical info:

Venue: Big Willy's, Tamarin

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Tickets: Presale Rs 500 / Door Rs 700

Available at: Big Willy's / Joelle Coowar Centre / Farouk Hossen Opticien / The Brows – Tribecca

Age restriction: 18+ – valid ID required

FUSIONLAND – All White – May 9, 2026

FUSIONLAND is back with a new edition built around elegance and energy. This immersive concept delivers a premium nightlife experience in an all-white setting, where Bollywood vibes blend seamlessly with international club sounds. Every detail, from the décor and lighting to the music selection, is designed to create an exceptional atmosphere.

The lineup brings together a stellar cast of DJs: Spiky V, KS, Yash, Neil K, Abi, Avi, Ash, and Ranish, with MC Ken hosting and warm-up sets from Yog, Sunny, and Dem Vee. This is an exclusive event for a carefully selected guest list in a stunning setting.

Practical info:

Venue: Domaine Les Pailles – La Canelle

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Tickets: Presale Rs 400 / Door Rs 500

Dress code: All White – Elegant / Chic (sportswear and mixed colors not permitted)

Reservations: WhatsApp: 5751 7244

Limited capacity, curated guest list. FUSIONLAND is more than a night out: it's a signature experience.

Telfairian Brazil Edition – Rio x Val – May 9, 2026

For the first time in Mauritius, Telfairian fuses the spirit of Brazilian carnival with the immersive world inspired by Tomorrowland. Expect live acrobats, professional dancers, a fire show, interactive entertainment, and international DJs, all set against the luxurious backdrop of the 5-star The Residence Mauritius.

VAL headlines the event with a Dancehall, Shatta, and Latin Brazilian sound. The program also includes exclusive unreleased tracks, an immersive photo booth, and surprises throughout the day.

Practical info:

Venue: The Residence Hotel 5★, Coastal Road, Quatre Cocos

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Phase 2 Tickets (May 1–9): Normal Rs 1,500 / VIP Rs 2,500 / VVIP Rs 5,000

Tickets: Otayo.com | partyapp.mu

Limited availability. One of the most ambitious event experiences ever staged in Mauritius.

Une Nuit à Palawan avec Meryl – May 8, 2026

Latin vibes, tropical warmth, and electric energy: The Green Village hosts a live music night headlined by MERYL, an artist whose Latin influences promise a powerful, dance-floor-ready show. An extraordinary night in an exotic setting.

Practical info:

Venue: The Green Village

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Tickets: Early Bird available / Normal Rs 700 / VIP Rs 1,200

Tickets:

Sandra Mayotte in Concert – May 9, 2026

After a long absence from the stage, Sandra Mayotte makes a remarkable comeback with an exceptional concert at MGI Moka. A production of rare scale for Mauritius, featuring elite musicians, a spectacular staging, and a host of guest artists: Laura Beg, Kelly Figaro, Julie Sauteur, Belinda (Seychelles), Edouard Doyal (Rodrigues), Gérard Louis and his Orchestra, Maista, Renel Trapu, and Bruno Malcolm.

Only 400 seats are available, with no second date planned. Your favorite songs, reimagined in a production Mauritius won't forget.

Practical info:

Venue: MGI Moka

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM

Tickets: Platinum Rs 1,200 / Gold Rs 950 / Silver Rs 750

Tickets: Otayo.com | Tel: 466 99 99

Capacity: 400 seats only – strictly limited

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MAYTAL – 4th Edition Metal Night – May 9, 2026

The 4th edition of MAYTAL brings together metal, hard rock, and hard-hitting riffs on the stage of Café du Vieux Conseil. An international night featuring bands from Mauritius, Réunion, Madagascar, and Japan: Archsoul (Tribute to Metallica Black Album), Noir Pale, DR Ryusei, Cryptic Carnage, RAFia, and DJ Devil Man.

Practical info:

Venue: Café du Vieux Conseil, Port-Louis

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Doors open: 7:00 PM

Show starts: 8:00 PM – Ends: 1:00 AM

Tickets: Rs 800 – available on Otayo or at the door

Age restriction: 13+

Bar and food available on-site. Get there early!

Wired For Sound – Rock Concert Uprising – May 16, 2026

Théâtre Serge Constantin in Vacoas hosts a night of pure rock energy with local bands Bunker Rats, Morigan, and Sugar Drive. Classic covers, powerful originals, and unforgettable performances: this is the rock gathering Mauritius has been waiting for.

Practical info:

Venue: Théâtre Serge Constantin, Vacoas

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time: From 7:30 PM

Tickets: Regular Rs 500 / VIP Rs 700

Tickets: or from band members

Tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan – May 15, 2026

For the first time in Mauritius, a grand tribute to the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan comes to the SVICC, performed by artist Kabul Bukhari. A vivid and deeply moving evening of Qawwali, celebrating the heritage, devotion, and timeless legacy of one of the greatest masters of Sufi music.

Practical info:

Venue: Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre (SVICC), Pailles

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Artist: Kabul Bukhari

Duration: 120–150 minutes

Tickets: Otayo.com – limited seats, early booking recommended

Trail & Solidarity Walk – Carpe Diem – May 17, 2026

Carpe Diem – Art Therapy is organizing a morning of sport and community spirit at the Chassé du Yémen. Three formats are on offer: a 13 km trail, a 6.5 km short trail, and a 5 km solidarity walk. A chance to take a stand for a more humane and equitable Mauritius, surrounded by nature, emotion, and togetherness.

Practical info:

Venue: Yemen Nature Reserve

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

13km Trail start: 7:00 AM

6.5km Trail start: 7:30 AM

5km Walk start: 8:00 AM

Trail registration: sportevents.mu

Walk registration: 5785 6961 or 5935 6665

Food, cakes, and T-shirts will be available on-site.

Anahita Trail – 3rd Edition – May 23, 2026

The Anahita Trail returns for its 3rd edition in the stunning surroundings of Domaine Beau Rivage, along the East Coast. Endemic forests, sugarcane fields, rivers, and lagoon views: two formats are available, a 5 km family run and a 15 km challenge for experienced trail runners. This edition supports the Flacq Disabled Centre, with Alteo matching all funds raised.

Practical info:

Venue: Domaine Beau Rivage, Anahita, Trou d'Eau Douce

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

5KM Family Fun Run: From 8:00 AM – ages 6+

15KM Challenge Race: From 7:30 AM – ages 14+

Finisher medal: Included + post-race poke bowl at the Bay Club

Bib collection: May 19, 2026, BE Sport Bagatelle (11:00 AM–7:00 PM)

Registration is open until April 30, 2026. Limited spots available.

WAGC Mauritius Qualifier Series – Tamarina – May 23, 2026

The World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) qualifier series makes a stop at the stunning Tamarina Golf Club. This 18-hole Individual Stableford tournament, played under official R&A rules, gives the top players in each division a chance to qualify for the WAGC Mauritius national final, scheduled for October 11, 2026, at Avalon Golf Club.

Practical info:

Venue: Tamarina Golf Club, Tamarin

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Format: Individual Stableford – Morning Shotgun

Qualification: Top players → National final on Oct. 11, 2026 – Avalon Golf Club

Registration: Via QR code on the official poster

Tribute to Miles Davis by Philippe Thomas – May 30, 2026

Miles Davis would have celebrated his 100th birthday on May 26, 2026. To mark this extraordinary milestone, Mauritian trumpeter Philippe Thomas and his quintet pay a heartfelt tribute to one of his greatest sources of inspiration. From Birth of the Cool to his collaborations with John Coltrane, from Gil Evans' orchestrations to the triumphant return of We Want Miles, this concert retraces every major artistic chapter in the jazz legend's career.

The quintet features Olivier David on piano, Christophe Bertin on drums, Kersley Pytambar on double bass, and Samuel Laval on saxophone.

Practical info:

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Duration: 1h15

Language: Mauritian Creole

A sonic and emotional journey, a love letter to music, and a celebration of creative courage.

Plaisir Tour Standup Comedy Show – May 30, 2026

For the first time in Mauritius, the Plaisir Tour lands on the island with the biggest French-language comedy lineup ever assembled here. Seven rising stars of the new standup generation take the stage one after another: Henry Fexa, Tom Baldetti, Hugo Le Van, Léandre, Yassir BNF, Anthony Giuliani, and Basile. Born of a group of friends united by a shared passion for laughter, this touring project reaches an exciting new milestone with its stop in Mauritius.

Practical info:

Venue: Trianon Convention Centre

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Doors open: 5:00 PM

Show starts: 7:30 PM

Duration: Approximately 2 hours

Language: French

Tickets: Otayo.com and Ticketbox

VVIP Experience: Reserved parking + exclusive private area + welcome drinks

The Prophecy & Friends dan Kapital – May 30, 2026

Café du Vieux Conseil welcomes The Prophecy & Friends for an exclusive concert in the heart of Port-Louis. For the first time, The Prophecy shares the stage with Yohan, revisiting his greatest hits alongside tracks from his album Genesis. Sayaa & The Herbalist, a symbol of women's power and one of the most exciting female artists of the moment with her album Fairy Tale, rounds out a vibrant lineup. Reggae, sega, and ragga dan kapital!

Practical info: