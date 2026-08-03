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What to do in Mauritius this August?

Features 5 min read
What to do in Mauritius this August?© YuriArcursPeopleimages
Written byVeedushi Bissessur

Festivals, concerts, social gatherings, creative workshops, and sporting challenges are set to make August a lively month in Mauritius. From discovering the island's cultural scene and meeting new people to dancing late into the night or running through the streets of Port Louis, here are the events worth adding to your calendar.

In this article
  1. Into the Realm: an evening of music, art, and creativity on August 8
  2. Singles Socials: a dinner to meet new people on August 8
  3. Ties & Heels: a gala evening with a cause on August 8
  4. Festival Bouzé: urban dance takes center stage from August 13 to 16
  5. La Nuit du Zouk with Slaï on August 15
  6. Caudan Night Run: a new way to discover Port-Louis on August 22
  7. Supersonic Queen: a tribute to Queen on August 28
  8. Afric Vibes Festival: a day celebrating African cultures on August 29

Into the Realm: an evening of music, art, and creativity on August 8

The Green Village will host a new edition of Into the Realm, a gathering designed as a space for celebration, creativity, and connection.

The event kicks off in the afternoon and runs into the evening. Alongside the music program and dance floor, attendees can explore a dedicated creative space and take part in several interactive workshops.

Visual arts, hands-on activities, and shared experiences will come together in an atmosphere built around personal expression and meaningful exchange. It's the perfect outing for anyone looking for more than just a night out dancing.

Practical information

Venue: The Green Village
Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
Time: from 1:00 p.m.
Price: Rs 1,800 until August 2, then Rs 2,000 from August 3
Tickets: synergeticvibes.io

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Singles Socials: a dinner to meet new people on August 8

Looking to expand your social circle in Mauritius? The fifteenth edition of Singles Socials offers an intimate dinner in a relaxed, no-pressure setting.

Guests are seated at tables of six to eight people, grouped by age range, interests, and personal situation. Organizers also take care to maintain a balanced mix of men and women at each table.

The goal is to spark natural conversation over a meal at a carefully chosen restaurant, selected for its setting and atmosphere. The exact venue, located either in the center of the island or in the north, is shared with confirmed guests once their spot is secured.

Practical information

Venue: restaurant in the center of the island or in the north
Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Price: Rs 1,000 excluding VAT, approximately Rs 1,150 all in
Note: dinner and drinks are not included in the price
Registration: on the Frolic Mauritius website

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Ties & Heels: a gala evening with a cause on August 8

Elegance, music, and solidarity come together at Ties & Heels, a charity gala evening taking place in Flic-en-Flac.

The event supports the association Enn Rev Enn Sourir, which helps children and individuals in need of medical treatment and specialized care. Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly toward funding that care.

The evening opens with performances by several Mauritian artists before the DJs take over. R&B, Afrobeat, retro hits, and timeless classics will set the tone for the night. A red carpet photo booth, light shows, and a number of surprises have also been announced.

Dress code is an integral part of the event: suits, shirts, and ties for men; elegant dresses and heels for women.

Practical information

Venue: Shotz, Oasis Complex, Flic-en-Flac
Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
Time: from 7:00 p.m.
Presale price: Rs 600
Door price: Rs 800
Dress code: gala attire; tie for men and elegant dress for women
Tickets: via PartyApp and sales points indicated by the organizers

Festival Bouzé: urban dance takes center stage from August 13 to 16

Festival Bouzé returns for its fourth edition, bringing together dancers, judges, coaches, and cultural figures from across the Indian Ocean and Africa.

Created by Wake Up Entertainment, the festival goes well beyond a competition. It also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, artistic development, and regional collaboration. Representatives from twelve countries and territories are expected to take part in this edition.

A series of workshops and masterclasses will be held throughout the festival. On Friday, August 14, Comorian choreographer Haitham Ben Ali will lead an Afro Contemporary masterclass at the Caudan Arts Center. Open to all levels, the session will give participants a chance to discover his artistic world and multidisciplinary approach.

The festival culminates on Sunday, August 16 with the Indian Ocean Championship final. Dancers will compete in two categories: one-on-one breaking and "Choose Your Style." DJs, showcases, and special performances will round out the battles.

Practical information

Festival dates: Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16, 2026

Masterclass with Haitham Ben Ali:
Venue: Caudan Arts Centre
Date: Friday, August 14
On-site registration: from 10:00 a.m.
Masterclass: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Level: all levels welcome

Championship final:
Venue: Institut français de Maurice
Date: Sunday, August 16
Price: Rs 300
Children under 10: free entry
Tickets: on-site only on the day of the final

Your final ticket also gives you access to the workshops held as part of the festival.

La Nuit du Zouk with Slaï on August 15

Zouk lovers have a date at Ocean's Creek Mauritius for an evening dedicated to music, dance, and nostalgia.

International artist Slaï, best known for his defining tracks of the 2000s (Flamme, Ne rentre pas chez toi ce soir), will headline La Nuit du Zouk, performing his most beloved songs in an atmosphere that blends romance and celebration.

Several Mauritian artists will round out the lineup, including Iann, Sebby, Donovan BTS, and Ryan Trapu. DJs Kinsley M and Loïc will also keep the energy going behind the decks and carry the night through to the end.

Guests are invited to dress in a chic white-and-red dress code.

Practical information

Venue: Ocean's Creek Mauritius
Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
Time: 6:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Presale price: Rs 1,500
Door price: Rs 2,500
Dress code: smart and elegant, in white and red
Tickets: on PartyApp
Note: outside food and drinks are not permitted. Food and beverage vendors will be available on-site.

Caudan Night Run: a new way to discover Port-Louis on August 22

To mark its thirtieth anniversary, Le Caudan Waterfront is hosting a night run through the heart of Port-Louis.

The Caudan Night Run will offer two routes of 5 and 10 kilometers, giving participants the chance to explore the capital after dark. More than just a sporting event, it's an opportunity to take in the architecture, history, and cultural diversity of Port-Louis in a truly unique setting.

The route passes through several of the city's most iconic landmarks, including Place d'Armes, the Company Gardens, the Port-Louis Theatre, La Citadelle, the Champ de Mars, Marie Reine de la Paix, the Kwan Tee Pagoda, and Odysseo.

The event welcomes both seasoned runners and those simply looking to experience the city from a fresh perspective.

Practical information

Start and finish: Le Caudan Waterfront, Port-Louis
Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026
Start time: 6:30 p.m.
Distances: 5 km or 10 km
Registration: through ROAG Sports Events Administration
Note: places are limited

Supersonic Queen: a tribute to Queen on August 28

British band Supersonic Queen will perform in Mauritius for the first time, delivering a concert dedicated to Queen's greatest hits.

Widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed Queen tribute acts on the international scene, Supersonic Queen faithfully recreates the energy, staging, and intensity of the legendary British band's live shows.

The five-piece band will perform entirely live. Organizers have also announced the appearance of the official Freddie Mercury hologram, as featured in the London Live Odyssey experience.

After the concert, DJ Patrice D'Avrincourt will take over to keep the night going.

Practical information

Venue: The Capsule, Tribeca, formerly Fantasia
Date: Friday, August 28, 2026
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Format: standing concert, no seating
Note: outside food and drinks are not permitted. Bags will be checked at the entrance. Food and drinks will be available on-site.

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Afric Vibes Festival: a day celebrating African cultures on August 29

Hennessy Park Hotel will host the Afric Vibes Festival: The Empire Africa Edition, an event blending music, fashion, art, food, and African cultures.

The festival unfolds in two parts. From noon to 5:00 p.m., visitors can explore a cultural market featuring designers, brands, African fashion stalls, visual artworks, and various activities centered around beauty and body art.

Performances, dance demonstrations, and sets of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afrohouse, and Dancehall will accompany this first family-friendly segment.

From 5:00 p.m., the event transitions into an adults-only evening. DJs, artists, dancers, and special guests will take the stage in an atmosphere geared toward celebration and nightlife.

The dress code invites guests to embrace "African elegance": African prints, accessories, reimagined traditional outfits, or Afro-urban looks.

Practical information

Venue: Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène
Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026
Daytime experience: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Evening experience: 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Audience: families and children welcome until 5:00 p.m.; 18+ only after 5:00 p.m.
Dress code: African elegance
Note: outside food and drinks are not permitted. Food stalls and a bar will be available on-site. Booking is recommended as places are limited.

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Veedushi Bissessur
About the author
Veedushi Bissessur

A journalist, holder of the DALF C1 and C2 and a diploma from the University of Mauritius, I have nearly twenty years of writing experience. After six years in the Mauritian press, I joined Expat.com, where I have been working for over a decade, including five years as editorial assistant, and now as editorial manager.

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