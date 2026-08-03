Festivals, concerts, social gatherings, creative workshops, and sporting challenges are set to make August a lively month in Mauritius. From discovering the island's cultural scene and meeting new people to dancing late into the night or running through the streets of Port Louis, here are the events worth adding to your calendar.

Into the Realm: an evening of music, art, and creativity on August 8 The Green Village will host a new edition of Into the Realm, a gathering designed as a space for celebration, creativity, and connection. The event kicks off in the afternoon and runs into the evening. Alongside the music program and dance floor, attendees can explore a dedicated creative space and take part in several interactive workshops. Visual arts, hands-on activities, and shared experiences will come together in an atmosphere built around personal expression and meaningful exchange. It's the perfect outing for anyone looking for more than just a night out dancing. Practical information Venue: The Green Village

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: from 1:00 p.m.

Price: Rs 1,800 until August 2, then Rs 2,000 from August 3

Tickets: synergeticvibes.io Read also What to do in Mauritius in July 2026?

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Singles Socials: a dinner to meet new people on August 8 Looking to expand your social circle in Mauritius? The fifteenth edition of Singles Socials offers an intimate dinner in a relaxed, no-pressure setting. Guests are seated at tables of six to eight people, grouped by age range, interests, and personal situation. Organizers also take care to maintain a balanced mix of men and women at each table. The goal is to spark natural conversation over a meal at a carefully chosen restaurant, selected for its setting and atmosphere. The exact venue, located either in the center of the island or in the north, is shared with confirmed guests once their spot is secured. Practical information Venue: restaurant in the center of the island or in the north

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Price: Rs 1,000 excluding VAT, approximately Rs 1,150 all in

Note: dinner and drinks are not included in the price

Registration: on the Frolic Mauritius website

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Ties & Heels: a gala evening with a cause on August 8 Elegance, music, and solidarity come together at Ties & Heels, a charity gala evening taking place in Flic-en-Flac. The event supports the association Enn Rev Enn Sourir, which helps children and individuals in need of medical treatment and specialized care. Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly toward funding that care. The evening opens with performances by several Mauritian artists before the DJs take over. R&B, Afrobeat, retro hits, and timeless classics will set the tone for the night. A red carpet photo booth, light shows, and a number of surprises have also been announced. Dress code is an integral part of the event: suits, shirts, and ties for men; elegant dresses and heels for women. Practical information Venue: Shotz, Oasis Complex, Flic-en-Flac

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: from 7:00 p.m.

Presale price: Rs 600

Door price: Rs 800

Dress code: gala attire; tie for men and elegant dress for women

Tickets: via PartyApp and sales points indicated by the organizers Read also What to do in Mauritius in June 2026? Festival Bouzé: urban dance takes center stage from August 13 to 16 Festival Bouzé returns for its fourth edition, bringing together dancers, judges, coaches, and cultural figures from across the Indian Ocean and Africa. Created by Wake Up Entertainment, the festival goes well beyond a competition. It also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, artistic development, and regional collaboration. Representatives from twelve countries and territories are expected to take part in this edition. A series of workshops and masterclasses will be held throughout the festival. On Friday, August 14, Comorian choreographer Haitham Ben Ali will lead an Afro Contemporary masterclass at the Caudan Arts Center. Open to all levels, the session will give participants a chance to discover his artistic world and multidisciplinary approach. The festival culminates on Sunday, August 16 with the Indian Ocean Championship final. Dancers will compete in two categories: one-on-one breaking and "Choose Your Style." DJs, showcases, and special performances will round out the battles. Practical information Festival dates: Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16, 2026 Masterclass with Haitham Ben Ali:

Venue: Caudan Arts Centre

Date: Friday, August 14

On-site registration: from 10:00 a.m.

Masterclass: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Level: all levels welcome Championship final:

Venue: Institut français de Maurice

Date: Sunday, August 16

Price: Rs 300

Children under 10: free entry

Tickets: on-site only on the day of the final Your final ticket also gives you access to the workshops held as part of the festival. La Nuit du Zouk with Slaï on August 15 Zouk lovers have a date at Ocean's Creek Mauritius for an evening dedicated to music, dance, and nostalgia. International artist Slaï, best known for his defining tracks of the 2000s (Flamme, Ne rentre pas chez toi ce soir), will headline La Nuit du Zouk, performing his most beloved songs in an atmosphere that blends romance and celebration. Several Mauritian artists will round out the lineup, including Iann, Sebby, Donovan BTS, and Ryan Trapu. DJs Kinsley M and Loïc will also keep the energy going behind the decks and carry the night through to the end. Guests are invited to dress in a chic white-and-red dress code. Practical information Venue: Ocean's Creek Mauritius

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Presale price: Rs 1,500

Door price: Rs 2,500

Dress code: smart and elegant, in white and red

Tickets: on PartyApp

Note: outside food and drinks are not permitted. Food and beverage vendors will be available on-site. Read also Top events in Mauritius in May

Caudan Night Run: a new way to discover Port-Louis on August 22 To mark its thirtieth anniversary, Le Caudan Waterfront is hosting a night run through the heart of Port-Louis. The Caudan Night Run will offer two routes of 5 and 10 kilometers, giving participants the chance to explore the capital after dark. More than just a sporting event, it's an opportunity to take in the architecture, history, and cultural diversity of Port-Louis in a truly unique setting. The route passes through several of the city's most iconic landmarks, including Place d'Armes, the Company Gardens, the Port-Louis Theatre, La Citadelle, the Champ de Mars, Marie Reine de la Paix, the Kwan Tee Pagoda, and Odysseo. The event welcomes both seasoned runners and those simply looking to experience the city from a fresh perspective. Practical information Start and finish: Le Caudan Waterfront, Port-Louis

Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

Distances: 5 km or 10 km

Registration: through ROAG Sports Events Administration

Note: places are limited Supersonic Queen: a tribute to Queen on August 28 British band Supersonic Queen will perform in Mauritius for the first time, delivering a concert dedicated to Queen's greatest hits. Widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed Queen tribute acts on the international scene, Supersonic Queen faithfully recreates the energy, staging, and intensity of the legendary British band's live shows. The five-piece band will perform entirely live. Organizers have also announced the appearance of the official Freddie Mercury hologram, as featured in the London Live Odyssey experience. After the concert, DJ Patrice D'Avrincourt will take over to keep the night going. Practical information Venue: The Capsule, Tribeca, formerly Fantasia

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Format: standing concert, no seating

Note: outside food and drinks are not permitted. Bags will be checked at the entrance. Food and drinks will be available on-site.

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