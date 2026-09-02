From trail runs and networking events to live concerts, stargazing sessions and family-friendly festivals, September promises a packed calendar in Mauritius. Whether you want to make new professional connections, take on a sporting challenge, explore the night sky or dance by the sea, here are the events worth adding to your diary.

Gadé Cheri: Naïka performs in Mauritius for the first time on 5 September AllWaves Fest is back for its second edition, with Franco-Haitian singer Naïka topping the bill. Known for her blend of pop, R&B, and Afro-Caribbean influences, the artist will perform in Mauritius for the first time. The lineup also features Réunionnaise artist Léa Churros and Dutch DJ Latu, alongside a strong roster of local talent: Tii Alexandre, Anonym, Yohan, Megggi and Shehzad K. Concerts and DJ sets will follow one another from the afternoon through to the early hours, set against the open-air backdrop of The Green Village. Practical information Venue: The Green Village, Coteau Raffin Date: Saturday 5 September 2026 Times: 4 pm to 2 am Age: 16 and over; under-18s must be accompanied by an adult Tickets: Rs 1,650 for standard access and Rs 2,550 for VIP Booking: via Ticketbox and Otayo Note: food and drinks will be available for purchase on site. Outside food and beverages are not permitted, and bags will be checked at the entrance. Read also What to do in Mauritius this August?

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Shaan Live: an evening celebrating love and friendship on 5 September Indian singer Shaan will take to the stage at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Center for his show "Love in Concert". The evening pays tribute to love in all its forms, as well as to the friendship between Shaan and the late singer KK, who passed away in 2022. Born Shantanu Mukherjee, Shaan has recorded numerous songs for Indian cinema and hosted several popular music programs. Mauritian audiences will get to hear some of the defining songs of his career in a fully seated show. Practical information Venue: Swami Vivekananda International Convention Center, Pailles Date: Saturday 5 September 2026 Times: 8 pm to 10:30 pm; doors open at 5 pm Tickets: Rs 1,250 to Rs 7,500 depending on category, subject to availability Booking: via Ticketbox Note: audience members are asked to be seated by 7:30 pm. Food and drinks are not permitted inside the venue, and no alcohol will be sold on site.

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Zulu Ek So Tribu and Jimmy Gassel: two musical worlds collide on 5 September Big Willy's will host a double-bill evening combining a concert by Zulu Ek So Tribu with the launch of Métissage, Jimmy Gassel's new album. Zulu will perform with his band in a musical universe where séga meets blues, tango and more. Jimmy Gassel will then present his second album, released eleven years after his previous project. Kizomba, zouk, moombahton and Afro-House all weave through his new tracks, including Angela, recorded with Zulu. DJ sets will keep the night going until morning. Practical information Venue: Big Willy's, Tamarin Date: Saturday 5 September 2026 Times: 9 pm to 5 am Age: 18 and over Advance ticket price: Rs 450 Booking: via Otayo Note: tickets will be more expensive at the door. Outside food and drinks are not permitted. Read also What to do in Mauritius in July 2026? One Night in Brazil: a carnival atmosphere in Cascavelle on 5 September Lakaz Cascavelle is going full Brazilian for One Night in Brazil, an evening driven by tropical rhythms, groove and DJ sets. DJ MG974 from Réunion Island will headline the event, joined by a host of Mauritian artists including Tii Alexandre, Tipti, Swanki, Raffa, Baron, Zanta, Jeje, Dante and Ti Blanc. DJ Soldat, And Its V, Moon Jr, DJ Samsam and resident DJ BBros will also take turns behind the decks. Practical information Venue: Lakaz Cascavelle Date: Saturday 5 September 2026 Time: from 10 pm Age: 18 and over Advance ticket price: Rs 700 Booking: via Otayo Note: tickets will be more expensive at the door. Security checks will be in place, and outside food and drinks are not permitted. Mentor Talk: five professionals share their journeys on 11 September L'Escoffier Luxury Institute Mauritius and Montecristo Entertainment Ltd are hosting the inaugural edition of Mentor Talk, an evening dedicated to experience sharing, leadership and professional networking. Five speakers from the worlds of gastronomy, automotive, hospitality, real estate and luxury marketing will reflect on their career paths, the pivotal choices they made, the challenges they faced and the lessons they took away. Speakers include Sandy Scioli, Culinary Director of L'Escoffier Luxury Institute Mauritius; Sapan Etwaroo, Chief Operating Officer of several companies within the Leal Group; Jade Elodie Bissessur, Director of Learning and Development at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita; Christine Ramdiane, General Manager of Domaine de Grand-Baie; and Émilie Bègue-Guerel, Marketing Manager at Pam Golding Properties Mauritius. The event is aimed at professionals, managers, entrepreneurs, and students, as well as anyone considering their next career move. The goal is to give attendees the chance to connect directly with the speakers and build new contacts in a more relaxed setting than a traditional conference. Practical information Venue: Escoffier Luxury Institute Mauritius, St Pierre Date: Friday 11 September 2026 Times: 6 pm to 8 pm Price: free Audience: professionals, entrepreneurs, managers and students Registration: call (+230) 5933 3180 Note: places are limited, and advance registration is required. Read also What to do in Mauritius in June 2026?

CIEL Ferney Trail: running between mountains and lagoon on 12 September The CIEL Ferney Trail returns for its 19th edition, bringing together more than 4,200 participants in the south-east of the island. Four routes are on offer: a 5km Fun Run, plus 10km, 18km and 35km trail runs suited to different ages and experience levels. Runners will pass through the landscapes of Ferney, taking in fields, rivers, hills and sweeping views of the mountains and Grand Port lagoon. The 5km route is open to participants aged 6 and over, while the longer distances are designed for more experienced runners. The 35km, with around 1,500 meters of positive elevation gain, is reserved for those aged 18 and over. The event also brings together sport, solidarity and inclusion. A fundraising campaign has raised approximately Rs 1.135 million for Breast Cancer Care, APEIM and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Two joëlettes will also allow Kiara and Alexandre to take part in the 10km route. Practical information Start location: near the former Ferney sugar mill Date: Saturday 12 September 2026 Routes and start times: 35km at 6 am; 18km at 6:30 am; 10km at 8 am; 5km Fun Run at 9:30 am Minimum age: 6 for the 5km, 12 for the 10km, 16 for the 18km and 18 for the 35km Public entry fees: Rs 600 for the 5km, Rs 1,000 for the 10km, Rs 1,300 for the 18km and Rs 1,500 for the 35km Registration and information: on the La Vallée de Ferney website, subject to availability Note: a medical certificate is required to enter the 35km route. Mystik Garden Festival: Afro-House and Melodic Techno by the sea on 12 September Mystik returns to The Residence Mauritius for a new edition of its open-air festival, held in the resort's gardens just steps from the beach. The day brings together three international artists: AVÖ, a Portuguese DJ and producer with Afro and Melodic House influences; ARYMÉ, a Paris-based DJ and producer; and Tori Levett, an Australian singer, producer and DJ. Several local artists will round out the lineup, with a program built around Afro-House, Afro-Tech, Techno and Melodic Techno. The experience will also feature LED screen visuals, special effects, dedicated seating areas, and a range of food and drink outlets managed by the resort. Three ticket categories are available. VIP and VVIP packages include access to reserved areas and backstage, while VVIP ticket holders will also have the opportunity to meet the international artists. Practical information Venue: The Residence Mauritius, Belle Mare Date: Saturday 12 September 2026 Times: 3 pm to 11:30 pm Prices until 3 September: Rs 1,800 for general access, Rs 3,000 for VIP and Rs 4,000 for VVIP Prices from 4 to 12 September: Rs 2,000 for general access, Rs 4,000 for VIP and Rs 5,000 for VVIP Booking: via Ticketbox Note: gates close at 5 pm. Parking is limited, so organizers recommend carpooling or arriving by taxi or private driver. Outside food and drinks are not permitted. Ghetto Lovers 2k26: Mauritius, Réunion and the Antilles come together on 12 September Ghetto Lovers 2k26 will bring artists from Mauritius, Réunion and the Antilles together at Jardin de Mée for an evening organized around GRK's birthday. Junior, T Matt and Black T will represent the Réunionnais scene, joined by DJs Sebb, Bob, TMX and Saurier. Antillean artist Kamelon will also feature on the bill. On the Mauritian side, the audience can look forward to seeing Blakkayo, Sebby, Général Remy, Donovan BTS, Bigg Frankii, Swanki, Tii Alexandre and Black Power, among others. Practical information Venue: Jardin de Mée, Gros Cailloux Date: Saturday 12 September 2026 Time: from 8 pm Price: Rs 1,000 Age: 10 and over; a ticket is required from this age Booking: via Otayo Note: several singers and DJs will perform throughout the evening. Check the entry conditions at the time of booking.

Hilton Charity Trail: three routes to support local charities on 19 September The Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa is hosting a new edition of its Charity Trail, a fundraising race offering three routes of 5km, 10km and 21km through the landscapes of Wolmar. The 5km is ideal for beginners and families, while the 10km and 21km routes offer a more demanding challenge for seasoned trail runners. Funds raised and the momentum generated by this edition will support École Familiale de l'Ouest, Atelier Mozart, and Cleff Care, which works alongside the Smile Train program. Beyond the race itself, the event aims to bring the community together around sport and three local causes. Separate rankings will be available by distance, age category and gender. Practical information Venue: Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, Flic-en-Flac Date: Saturday 19 September 2026 Start times: 21km at 7 am; 10km at 7:30 am; 5km at 8 am Distances: 5km, 10km or 21km Entry fees: Rs 650 for participants aged 6 to 19 and Rs 1,300 for adults, subject to the age conditions applicable to each route Registration: registration is now closed Note: a medical certificate is required for the 21km route. L'Héritage Goldman 2: over 25 songs performed live on 19 September L'Héritage Goldman 2 will make its Mauritius debut at the Trianon Convention Center. Over the course of more than two hours, singers and musicians will perform live renditions of Jean-Jacques Goldman's greatest hits, as well as the songs he wrote for Céline Dion, Johnny Hallyday, Patricia Kaas, Khaled and Florent Pagny. Au bout de mes rêves, Pour que tu m'aimes encore, Il me dit que je suis belle, L'Envie and Aïcha are among the tracks set to be reimagined on stage. The production is under the artistic direction of Erick Benzi, a long-time collaborator of Jean-Jacques Goldman. The show features Céphaz, Jessy Elsa Palma, Tomislav Matosin, Anne-Sophie Seba, Nérac and Magali Ripoll, among others. An evening sure to delight Goldman fans and anyone who wants to relive decades of French and Francophone song. Practical information Venue: Trianon Convention Center Date: Saturday 19 September 2026 Time: doors open at 7 pm Tickets: Rs 900 to Rs 4,500, depending on seating category Booking: via Otayo Audience: a ticket is required from age 3. Children under 3 may enter free of charge but must remain on a parent or guardian's lap. Note: food and drinks will be available for purchase on site but may not be consumed inside the auditorium. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Astronomy Day: a free stargazing evening on 19 September Astro Mauritius is inviting the public to Flic-en-Flac beach for a free evening to mark Astronomy Day. The aim is to make astronomy accessible to everyone in a relaxed setting, right by the sea. Several telescopes will be set up to observe the Moon, planets, stars and other celestial objects visible from Mauritius. A short documentary on space exploration will also be screened during the evening. Space-themed painting kits will be available to purchase. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beach chairs and a picnic basket to enjoy a comfortable evening under the stars. Practical information Venue: Flic-en-Flac beach Date: Saturday 19 September 2026 Duration: 3 hours Price: free Audience: open to all Organizer and information: Astro Mauritius What to bring: beach chairs and, if you like, a picnic basket Note: attendees may be photographed or filmed. Astro Mauritius may use images in its digital or print communications. L'Aventure Live: nine hours of music and entertainment on 26 September The gardens of L'Aventure du Sucre will play host to L'Aventure Live, a nine-hour festival combining concerts, DJ sets, food and family-friendly entertainment. Goodluck, one of South Africa's best-known live electronic music acts, will headline the event. The duo blends vocals, electronic beats and saxophone in performances built to get the crowd moving. Several Mauritian artists will also feature on the program, including Yvette Dantier, Jason Lily and Waves Quartet. The H.O.T. DJs will handle the transitions between sets. A dedicated area, Ti Aventure Kids, will offer activities and entertainment for children until 6 pm. A variety of themed bars and food stalls will be set up throughout the gardens. A VIP terrace, reserved for adults only, will complete the experience. Practical information Venue: L'Aventure du Sucre, Beau Plan Date: Saturday 26 September 2026 Times: 1 pm to 10 pm Advance ticket prices: Rs 350 for children aged 3 to 12, Rs 950 for ages 13 and over, and Rs 1,500 for VIP access (18 and over only) Booking: via Otayo Audience: family event; children must be accompanied by a parent Note: Ti Aventure Kids will be open from 1 pm to 6 pm. Tickets will be more expensive at the door, subject to availability. Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

The Mauritius expat guide Updated in 2026, comprehensive and free Read it now