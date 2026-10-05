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What's on in Mauritius this October?

Features 7 min read
Things to do in Mauritius in October 2026© garick / Envato Elements
Written byVeedushi Bissessur

From live music and family musicals to comedy shows, beach meetups and sporting challenges, there's plenty to look forward to in Mauritius this October. Discover new artists, make new friends by the sea or explore the island on two wheels. Here's our pick of the month's events.

In this article
  1. La Isla 2068: Two days of music in Moka on 9 and 10 October
  2. Lilo & Stitch: A family musical adventure on 10 October
  3. Frozen: Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on stage on 10 October
  4. Sam Garrett: Folk, reggae, and wellness at Green Village on 10 October
  5. Christafari: Two reggae gospel concerts on 10 and 11 October
  6. The Lion King: A musical journey through the savanna on 10 October
  7. Eric Triton and Philippe Thomas: An evening of blues and jazz on 10 October
  8. Noche Latina: Reggaeton and Mauritian artists at Cascavelle on 16 October
  9. Espresso & Beats: Coffee, lunch, and music by the water on 17 October
  10. Singles Socials: A dinner for meeting new people on 17 October
  11. Frolic Sundowner: A game of Mölkky on the beach on 24 October
  12. Mauritius 100km Cycle Tour: Three distances to ride on 25 October
  13. Vibe Dans Backstage: Sayaa, Blakkayo, and Sebby in Ébène on 30 October
  14. SBM Trail: Two routes at Le Morne for young bank customers on 31 October

La Isla 2068: Two days of music in Moka on 9 and 10 October

For its eighth edition, La Isla 2068 moves to La Piazza at Viéva Business Park, taking place over two days for the first time. The former Mont Désert Alma sugar mill will host an outdoor stage in the gardens and a second stage under the main hall, with 23 live performances and 11 international headliners announced.

On Friday, highlights include Nagaï, whose music blends reggae with Réunionese influences, Malagasy producer Encoder Experiment, and DJ Sebb. Saturday brings together Désiré François & Cassiya, Nathan Fake, Sueilo, Kervéli, Sol Rosa, and Karolyn Paenseum. Mad Rey and GЯEG will also take to the decks.

Children's areas, live painting sessions, eight food stalls, and six bars will round out the programme. VIP tickets include access to a three-level backstage space with lounge areas, food, and a bar.

Practical information

Venue: La Piazza, Viéva Business Park, Moka

Dates: Friday 9 and Saturday 10 October 2026

Times: Friday 5pm to midnight; Saturday noon to midnight

Early Bird Phase 3 pricing: free Regular entry on Friday (ticket required); Rs 1,800 for VIP on Friday; Rs 1,400 for Regular and Rs 2,100 for VIP on Saturday; Rs 3,300 for a two-day VIP pass

Admission: free for children under 12

Discounts: 50% off on Saturday for ages 12–17 with code 1217LAISLA and ages 18–25 with code 1825LAISLA; ID required

Tickets: available on Otayo

Note: free, secure parking is available nearby. Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

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Lilo & Stitch: A family musical adventure on 10 October

Lilo, Stitch, and Angel come to life on stage at the Trianon Convention Center in a musical inspired by their Hawaiian world. Artists from Paris will perform this fun-filled show combining songs, dance, and humor.

Performed in French, the show is suitable for children aged 2 and up and their families. Familiar sets and characters will bring this approximately one-hour-ten-minute performance to life.

Practical information

Venue: Trianon Convention Centre

Date: Saturday 10 October 2026

Time: show at 2 pm; doors open at noon

Duration: approximately 1h10

Language: French

Audience: ages 2 and up; a ticket is required from age 2

Tickets: Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, depending on seat category

Tickets: available on Otayo

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Frozen: Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on stage on 10 October

The Trianon Convention Center also hosts a musical based on the world of Frozen. Elsa, Anna, and Olaf take families on a winter adventure filled with songs, dance, and plenty of laughs.

Artists from Paris will perform the beloved characters in sets and costumes inspired by the film. Performed in French, the show is suitable for children aged 2 and up.

Practical information

Venue: Trianon Convention Centre

Date: Saturday 10 October 2026

Time: show at 5pm; doors open at 4pm

Duration: approximately 1h10

Language: French

Audience: ages 2 and up; a ticket is required from age 2

Tickets: Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, depending on seat category

Tickets: available on Otayo

Sam Garrett: Folk, reggae, and wellness at Green Village on 10 October

English singer and guitarist Sam Garrett performs at Green Village for an evening blending folk, reggae, and spiritual influences. Organized by FourAces, the concert also features Arian Mortazavi Sarrafan, Maista, and Brianlove, with Natty Gong hosting.

The evening includes a wellness market and vegetarian food options. The event is alcohol-free and family-friendly. Attendees are welcome to bring their yoga mats and join meditation sessions if they wish.

Practical information

Venue: The Green Village, Coteau Raffin

Date: Saturday 10 October 2026

Times: 6 pm to midnight

Phase 2 pricing: Rs 1,800 for adults and Rs 900 for children aged 7–12

Audience: family event; free entry for children under 6. Confirm entry conditions for 6-year-olds with the ticketing team.

Tickets: available on Otayo

Christafari: Two reggae gospel concerts on 10 and 11 October

Christafari returns to Mauritius with Reggae Revival, performing two nights at the J&J Auditorium in Phoenix. Founded in 1989 and led by Pastor Mark Mohr, the band combines reggae with praise music and messages rooted in the Christian faith.

The shows are aimed at reggae gospel fans, families, and faith communities looking to see the band live. The first concert takes place on Saturday evening, followed by a Sunday afternoon performance.

Practical information

Venue: J&J Auditorium, Phoenix

Dates: Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 October 2026

Times: Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday at 4:30pm

Tickets: Rs 450 per show

Tickets: available on Otayo for 10 October and for 11 October

The Lion King: A musical journey through the savanna on 10 October

Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, and Mufasa star in this musical inspired by The Lion King. The show combines songs, dance, and humor to follow the young lion's adventures across the savanna.

This French-language performance, running approximately one hour and ten minutes, completes the family program on 10 October at the Trianon Convention Center. It is suitable for children aged 2 and up.

Practical information

Venue: Trianon Convention Centre

Date: Saturday 10 October 2026

Time: show at 8pm; doors open at 7pm

Duration: approximately 1h10

Language: French

Audience: ages 2 and up; a ticket is required from age 2

Tickets: from Rs 400

Tickets: available on Otayo

Eric Triton and Philippe Thomas: An evening of blues and jazz on 10 October

Black Pirates hosts Eric Triton and Philippe Thomas for an evening where guitar and trumpet take centre stage. The duo will perform a programme blending blues, jazz, and improvisation, with plenty of room for musical dialogue between the two artists.

Located in La Preneuse, the restaurant offers the perfect setting to enjoy dinner or drinks while taking in the concert.

Practical information

Venue: Black Pirates, Nautica Commercial Center, La Preneuse, Rivière Noire

Date: Saturday 10 October 2026

Time: from 8:30 pm

Admission: Rs 300 per person, added to your bill

Reservations: (+230) 483 4008

Noche Latina: Reggaeton and Mauritian artists at Cascavelle on 16 October

Lakaz Cascavelle dedicates its evening of 16 October to reggaeton, Latin sounds, and kizomba, with a lineup of thirteen artists performing in showcase format.

Tii Alexandre, Bilygane, Meni, Tazou, Jeje, Swanki, Baron, Yohan, Tipti, Remiih Wah, Latino, Blackpower, and Jupiter will each take the stage. Moon Jr and Kidz will handle the DJ sets to keep the night going.

Practical information

Venue: Lakaz Cascavelle

Date: Friday 16 October 2026

Time: doors open at 10:30 pm

Audience: ages 18 and over

Pre-sale tickets: Rs 500

Tickets: available on Otayo

Espresso & Beats: Coffee, lunch, and music by the water on 17 October

Espresso & Beats returns to La Rivière in Tamarin for an afternoon where coffee, food, and music all come together in one place. The atmosphere will build throughout the day, from the first espresso through to cocktails and sparkling wines as sunset approaches.

Jimmy Gassel, Vee Opiah, Yana, and Mia Sun will take turns at the decks with House and Afro-House sounds. Saxophonist Mylène completes the live lineup.

La Rivière will serve a three-course menu alongside coffee-inspired cocktails, including an Espresso Martini. Aperol and sparkling wine stations, along with a photo booth, will also be set up on the day.

Practical information

Venue: La Rivière, Tamarin

Date: Saturday 17 October 2026

Times: noon to 8 pm

Tickets: Rs 500 for entry only; Rs 3,000 for entry with lunch

Tickets: available on Otayo

Note: places are limited.  

Singles Socials: A dinner for meeting new people on 17 October

The eighteenth edition of Singles Socials invites single people to meet others over dinner. Each table seats six to eight guests of similar age, matched by interests and life stage, with an even mix of men and women.

After filling in a form, applicants will have a brief conversation with the team. Participation is then confirmed by email, along with payment details. The restaurant is revealed three days before the dinner, followed by a few anonymous fun facts about fellow guests sent the day before to help break the ice.

Practical information

Venue: restaurant in central or northern Mauritius, depending on the option selected; address shared with participants three days before

Date: Saturday 17 October 2026

Times: 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Audience: singles only; tables are arranged after profile review

Fee: Rs 1,000 excluding VAT for participation; dinner and drinks are not included and are settled directly with the restaurant

Registration: via the event page on Frolic

Note: registration closes ten days before the dinner, on 7 October. A refund will be issued if the team is unable to put together a suitable table.

Frolic Sundowner: A game of Mölkky on the beach on 24 October

Frolic invites expats and Mauritians to Tamarin beach for a relaxed sunset get-together. Music, conversation, and games are on the agenda for this free, informal meetup.

This edition puts the spotlight on Mölkky. The concept behind this Finnish game is simple: throw a wooden pin to knock down numbered skittles. Beginners can learn the rules on the spot and jump straight into a game.

Everyone is welcome to bring their own drinks, snacks, and any other beach games they have. It's a great opportunity to meet people in a laid-back setting, with no table bookings or packed itinerary required.

Practical information

Venue: Tamarin public beach

Date: Saturday 24 October 2026

Times: 5 pm to 8 pm

Admission: free

Audience: open to everyone

Details: on Frolic and in the Frolic Chat WhatsApp group

What to bring: your drinks, snacks, and beach games if you have them

Note: the exact meeting point will be shared in the WhatsApp group. The event may be cancelled in the event of bad weather.

Mauritius 100km Cycle Tour: Three distances to ride on 25 October

The Mauritius 100km Cycle Tour returns for its thirty-second edition, starting from Mont Choisy public beach. Three distances are on offer: 100km, 50km, and a 20km VIP Ride.

Participants can choose their route based on their fitness level and endurance, while enjoying coastal scenery and riding alongside cyclists from across the island. The event is organised by CRA Events, with timing provided by Sport Events Mauritius.

Practical information

Venue: Mont Choisy public beach

Date: Sunday 25 October 2026

Distances: 20, 50, and 100km

20km start time: 8:30am

Minimum age for the 20km: 14 years old

20km entry fee: Rs 850 for registrations by 9 October

Registration and information: on the Mauritius 100km Cycle Tour website

Note: start times, fees, and entry conditions for the 50km and 100km routes should be checked directly with the organiser.

Vibe Dans Backstage: Sayaa, Blakkayo, and Sebby in Ébène on 30 October

The Backstage at Hennessy Park Hotel hosts an evening dedicated to Mauritian artists and the sounds of reggae, ragga, and seggae.

Sayaa performs with The Herbalist, featuring tracks from his album Fairy Tale. Blakkayo also takes the stage with his band, while Sebby delivers a showcase set. Adellio rounds off the night with a DJ set.

Practical information

Venue: Backstage, Hennessy Park Hotel, Ébène

Date: Friday 30 October 2026

Times: 7:30pm to 1am

Audience: ages 18 and over

Early Bird tickets: Rs 450

Tickets: available on Otayo

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Updated in 2026, comprehensive and free

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SBM Trail: Two routes at Le Morne for young bank customers on 31 October

The inaugural SBM Trail takes place at L'Embrasure, Le Morne, with two routes of 6km and 12km. The event is open exclusively to SBM Bank customers aged 18 to 30 who hold an active account.

The 6km route offers a great introduction to trail running over a shorter distance, while the 12km is designed for those looking for a tougher challenge. Prizes will be awarded in both male and female categories across both distances.

Practical information

Venue: L'Embrasure, Le Morne

Date: Saturday 31 October 2026

Start times: 12km at 7am; 6km at 7:30am

Audience: SBM Bank customers aged 18 to 30 (inclusive) with an active account

Participation fee: Rs 500 deposit, refunded after the event subject to attendance

Registration deadline: Thursday 15 October 2026

Registration: on ROAG

Note: places are limited and SBM Bank will verify eligibility before confirming registrations. The full terms and conditions are available on the bank's website.

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Veedushi Bissessur
About the author
Veedushi Bissessur

A journalist, holder of the DALF C1 and C2 and a diploma from the University of Mauritius, I have nearly twenty years of writing experience. After six years in the Mauritian press, I joined Expat.com, where I have been working for over a decade, including five years as editorial assistant, and now as editorial manager.

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