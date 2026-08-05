Can a same-sex couple married in the United Kingdom, the United States or another country have their union recognized after relocating to Mauritius? Can either spouse obtain a residence permit, and what rights would they have regarding inheritance, jointly owned assets and family protection? A recent statement by the National Human Rights Commission has brought these questions back into focus, but has stopped short of providing definitive answers.

After two same-sex couples were refused civil marriage registration, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has concluded that Mauritian law, as currently written, does not explicitly prohibit such unions. The Commission also considers that the right to marry is a fundamental right that should not be restricted on the basis of sexual orientation. For expat and binational couples, this position raises a very practical question: what could it actually change for their lives and their plans to settle in Mauritius?

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A landmark opinion, but not yet legalization The NHRC's position represents a major institutional shift. Its reasoning draws on constitutional protections against discrimination and Mauritius's international human rights commitments. According to the Commission, the legislation governing civil marriage uses sufficiently neutral language that it does not explicitly exclude two people of the same sex. Refusing to register their union could therefore be interpreted as discrimination based on sexual orientation. That said, this opinion does not mean that marriage equality is now legally established in Mauritius. The NHRC is not a court, and its position paper does not carry the same weight as a Supreme Court ruling or an act of Parliament. It does not automatically compel civil registry officers to perform or register such unions. Authorities may choose to revise their interpretation of existing legislation and their administrative practices. The government could also introduce legislative reform. Failing that, new legal proceedings may be needed to obtain a binding decision. For now, the NHRC has opened a door, but the civil registry and immigration authorities still need to clarify whether they intend to walk through it. Read also Why Mauritius is attracting a new generation of expat content creators

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A new step forward after the 2023 decriminalization This position comes as part of a broader shift in LGBTQIA+ rights in Mauritius. In October 2023, the Supreme Court decriminalized consensual same-sex relations between adults, ruling that constitutional protections against sex-based discrimination should also extend to sexual orientation. That ruling struck down a provision inherited from the colonial era, but it did not recognize same-sex marriage. It nonetheless sets an important precedent for the NHRC's reasoning: if sexual orientation is constitutionally protected, can a public authority deny certain couples access to civil marriage? Sexual orientation is also listed as a protected ground under the Equal Opportunities Act in several areas, including employment, housing, education, and access to certain goods and services. Marriage, however, remains one of the key areas where the rights of same-sex couples have yet to be clearly defined. Are marriages performed abroad recognized? For expats, the question is not only about whether they can get married in Mauritius. Many couples may arrive on the island having already married in a country where same-sex marriage is legal. Can a couple legally married in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or South Africa present their marriage certificate to Mauritian authorities and receive the same rights as any other married couple? To date, publicly available administrative guidance does not provide a clear answer. When a marriage has been performed abroad, the Passport and Immigration Office generally requires an authenticated or apostilled marriage certificate for procedures related to spousal status. However, the available processes are largely framed around a husband-and-wife model and do not explicitly address how a marriage certificate uniting two men or two women would be handled. A marriage may therefore be perfectly valid in the country where it was performed without all of its legal effects being automatically recognized in Mauritius. This uncertainty can put some couples in a paradoxical position: recognized as married by their home country, they risk being treated as two legally unrelated individuals by certain local authorities. Read also Mauritius' chikungunya risk remains in winter A legal grey area weighing on expat plans This lack of official clarity is already shaping how some couples approach their move. On social media, particularly in groups dedicated to expat life in Mauritius, LGBTQIA+ individuals sometimes use anonymous profiles, pseudonyms, or anonymous posting features to ask their questions. They want to know whether their marriage will be recognized, whether their partner can obtain a residence permit, and whether they will be able to live openly as a couple without running into administrative or social difficulties. This use of anonymity does not necessarily reflect a desire to permanently conceal their relationship. It reflects, rather, a form of caution in the face of unreliable information and a fear of hostile or indiscreet reactions. Even before arriving in the country, some prospective expats hesitate to make their identity, sexual orientation, or marital status public. The question of legal recognition is therefore compounded by a more personal one: will they be able to live their relationship openly in their neighborhood, their workplace, or their social circle? Experiences vary widely. Some couples live openly without encountering any particular difficulties. Others take time to observe their professional environment or neighborhood before discussing their relationship, gradually introducing themselves to colleagues, quietly asking other expats for their perspective, or gravitating toward spaces where they feel more comfortable.

Residence permits remain an issue Recognition of a marriage can have direct consequences on the right to live together in Mauritius. A foreign national married to a Mauritian citizen may, under certain conditions, obtain resident status on the basis of that union. Similarly, the spouse of an Occupation Permit holder or another permit holder can generally apply for a permit as a dependent. But to benefit from these provisions, the administration must first recognize the person as a spouse. For same-sex couples, several questions remain unanswered. Can an expat include their spouse in a permit application? Can the foreign spouse of a Mauritian citizen obtain residency on the basis of their marriage? Can a company support the immigration process for both partners? Will a marriage performed abroad be accepted as proof of a family relationship? Without recognition, the second partner may be required to obtain their own permit independently of the primary applicant. They would then need to meet the eligibility criteria individually, provide their own supporting documents, and cover the associated costs. This could be particularly difficult when only one member of the couple has a job in Mauritius or meets the financial requirements for a permit. Read also How expats spend school holidays in Mauritius Consequences that go well beyond marriage For expats, recognition of a union is about far more than a ceremony or a marriage certificate. It can determine access to a range of essential protections. Spousal status can affect inheritance, property ownership, matrimonial regimes, health coverage, insurance, pensions, and family benefits provided by an employer. It can also matter during a hospitalization when a medical decision needs to be made, or in the event of a partner's death. Questions of parentage, parental authority, and the legal recognition of children can create additional complications for the families involved. An expat couple may also own assets in multiple countries and be subject to different legal systems. If their marriage is not recognized in Mauritius, this can complicate drafting a will, purchasing property jointly, or designating a partner as an insurance beneficiary.

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