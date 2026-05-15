Adapting… or reinventing what "normal" looks like

"Dad, when does the cold come?" It's the existential question Patrick hears every year since the family settled in Tamarin, on the western side of the island. His daughter Capucine, 6, can't quite grasp why people talk about seasons when "it's hot all the time, except when it's just a little bit less hot."

"No matter how many times we explain that Mauritius does have a winter, our daughter finds it pretty abstract. She loves digging through the closets to pull out the winter clothes we arrived in back in December. She puts on her mum's jacket and boots and finds the whole thing hilarious."

Weather jokes aside, it's the whole question of cultural reference points that gets reshuffled. Kids here live in an in-between world. They eat rougail but ask for sausage. They speak Creole at school and their mothertongue at home.

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Multilingualism can be a gift and and a puzzle at the same time

"But what language do we actually speak at the dinner table?" It's a question that comes up all the time. Languages here overlap and blend freely: English, French, Creole… and sometimes other languages, too. Children find themselves trilingual almost without realizing it.

Céline, who settled in Rivière Noire with her two children, laughs about it: "My daughter comes out with things like: 'Ayo Maman, today at school we danced sega!' She switches between languages with an ease that's honestly mind-blowing. We're still struggling with Creole ourselves, even if we're getting better at understanding it."

For most parents, it's an incredible gift. For others, a nagging worry creeps in: "But what about English? What about grammar? What about the tenses of verbs?"

Those anxieties tend to fade, though, when you watch how naturally children flow between languages. As one dad put it with a certain philosophical calm: "Sure, they don't speak like a textbook. They speak like real life."

School is the place where differences come into focus

International school, Mauritian school, or alternative education? It's the question that preoccupies many expat families, and it can be a genuine headache.

Élise, mother of a 13-year-old living in Quatre Bornes, shares her experience: "We started her in a French school for continuity. But she didn't feel well integrated and complained about the long commute. We tried a Mauritian school. It's a completely different system. She struggled a bit with English at first, but since everyone also speaks French, that helped ease the transition. We have absolutely no regrets: she's now bilingual and really happy there. And for us, it became an opportunity to meet Mauritian parents and feel more connected to the community."

Every choice has its strengths and its blind spots

The international school brings multicultural exposure, often at a high cost.

The French school ensures academic continuity if the family ever moves back to France.

The Mauritian school offers genuine immersion in local culture.

Alternative schools are winning over more and more families with their hands-on teaching approach and supportive atmosphere.

But beyond curricula, it's often the human element that matters most. Children adapt, open up, and learn. And parents come to realize that school here isn't just a place of learning: it's a rite of passage, an initiation into a different way of being in the world.

Growing up between two worlds: A delicate balance

"She says she's Mauritian and Swiss. At the same time." Florence, who has been living in Mauritius for six years, tells the story with obvious emotion: "My daughter was born here. Switzerland only exists for her as a holiday destination. When people ask where she's from, she says she comes from two countries. Looking at her, you'd see a real little Mauritian girl. Honestly, I think her Swiss side mostly comes out when she asks us to make fondue!"

For children of long-term expats, or those born abroad, this dual sense of belonging can be a source of pride. But also of confusion. "My son sometimes asks me: so what am I, exactly? And I don't always know what to tell him. I say he's a little bit from here and a little bit from there. A child of the world. But at 7, that's not always a clear answer for him," admits Marc.

Alice and Baptiste have been living in Mauritius for four years and are parents to two boys. "When we arrived, they couldn't understand a word of Creole. They were a bit lost. But within three months, they were the ones translating local expressions for us. Now they're completely in their element. They play with friends from all kinds of backgrounds, listen to Mauritian music, are learning to play the ravane, and eat spicy food without blinking. When we go back to Provence on holiday, they're often eager to come back. They ask us why people don't smile as much. To them, it's become genuinely strange."

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When children become cultural bridges

It's often through their children that parents discover Mauritian traditions. Hindu celebrations, Muslim festivals, Creole and Chinese cultures: children are remarkable cultural go-betweens.

Julie, mother of a boy enrolled in a Mauritian school, explains: "Most of my son's friends are Hindu. When he comes home from school, he tells me about Krishna and Ganesh and teaches me all sorts of things. He's fascinated by the gods, the colors and the customs here."

Children have this rare ability to absorb without judgment, to love without hierarchy, to open themselves up without fear.

What we gain as parents

Raising a child between two cultures also means questioning your own certainties. "We let go of a lot of things. We used to be too rigid. Here, the kids climb trees, run around barefoot, go and pick up the bread on their own… and everything's fine," says Charles, father of three, who lives in Flic-en-Flac. "School teaches competition and the pressure of results. But here, you also learn adaptability, tolerance, kindness and how to connect with people. It changes everything. If our children weren't growing up here, they'd be completely different. It's a real privilege, especially when you see how much the rest of the world is turning inward."

A happy mix

Raising children between two cultures in Mauritius means accepting that you can't control everything. It means watching your kids navigate a world you don't always fully understand, translating, adjusting, occasionally getting lost… and above all, letting yourself be surprised.

It's hearing your son drop "Ayo!" into every other sentence. It's watching your daughter explain to her grandparents what Cavadee is. It's learning together, growing together and, more often than not, rediscovering the world through the eyes of a curious child.

No, it's not always easy. There are challenges, doubts and moments of loneliness. But there is also an extraordinary richness: watching your children grow up free, open-minded and wonderfully plural.

And somewhere between a bite of mine frit, a few words of Creole and three existential questions about identity… You find yourself thinking you probably made the right call.