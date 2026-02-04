Mauritius in Africa's top 10 most expensive countries

Cost of living is one of the key factors people consider when choosing a country to move to. And according to a recent ranking published by Business Insider Africa, Mauritius is now among the ten most expensive African countries in terms of everyday expenses.

The index focuses on day-to-day spending: common goods and services, restaurants, transport, and utilities. However, it does not include housing costs such as rent or mortgage payments. The ranking highlights major differences across the continent. Seychelles, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Senegal are among the most expensive countries. Seychelles ranks first, largely due to its geographic isolation and heavy reliance on imports, factors that drive up prices, especially for food and dining out.

While Mauritius shares a similar island geography, it remains more affordable than Seychelles in several areas, particularly when it comes to everyday conveniences and certain services. Housing costs are also generally seen as more moderate, which makes settling in easier despite the island's popularity as a tourist destination. Finally, local purchasing power is considered moderate, giving residents more flexibility than in some other countries on the list.

High cost of living… but it needs perspective

A high cost of living is never an attractive selling point. Still, it's important to look at it in context: a country's level of development often influences prices. As a country modernizes and becomes more structured, daily expenses tend to rise, driven by demand, imports, and changing consumer habits.

Mauritius remains a growing economy, gradually diversifying and strengthening its position within the region. That development helps maintain its appeal while also increasing pressure on certain prices.

But beyond rankings, it's on social media and online forums that the rising cost of living is felt most clearly. In Facebook groups dedicated to expats in Mauritius, community spaces, and discussion platforms, personal accounts are becoming more common.

Many expats describe a gap between the image of Mauritius as an “affordable” island and the reality of certain expenses. People often compare the prices of everyday items with those back home. And a few categories come up repeatedly: imported products, which are often seen as overpriced; items considered “normal” in Europe but treated as “premium” in Mauritius; and the steady rise in prices, noticed month after month.

Products like European cheeses, specific cuts of meat, spirits, and rare vegetables are available, but at higher prices than many newcomers expect. Some expats even say they've had to change their habits: buying less, switching brands, choosing local products, or cutting back on restaurant outings.

This has led to a broader concern: is living in Mauritius sustainable in the long run, especially for expats without a very comfortable income?

Different impacts depending on your profile

Not all expats are affected in the same way. Retirees, for example, often feel price increases more strongly because they usually live on fixed incomes. That said, many benefit from one major advantage: pensions paid in foreign currency. In that case, the relative weakness of the Mauritian rupee can work in their favor, boosting purchasing power and making it easier to absorb certain price hikes.

For investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals, Mauritius remains highly attractive because the country continues to offer incentives: an investment-friendly framework, tax advantages, simplified business setup procedures, and a stable environment.

Despite the rising cost of living, Mauritius is still a place where building an economic project is possible, supported by local wealth creation and one of the highest GDPs on the African continent. In other words, for some expats, the real question isn't only “how expensive is life here?” but also “what opportunities does the country offer?”

Perception vs reality: Moving to Mauritius requires solid preparation

This debate highlights an essential point: the cost of living in Mauritius depends heavily on the lifestyle you choose. Expats who stick to Western consumption habits, including imported products, costly leisure activities, and frequent restaurant meals, tend to feel rising prices much faster. On the other hand, those who adapt by buying local, shopping at markets, and keeping things simple often manage better.

Online discussions make it clear: higher living costs don't necessarily push people to give up on Mauritius. But they do make it more important to plan your budget carefully, adjust expectations, and avoid unpleasant surprises.