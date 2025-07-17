To begin with, it's important to understand that there's no one-size-fits-all number when it comes to the cost of living—because it varies widely depending on your lifestyle.

Living in a four-bedroom villa with a pool in Tamarin or Grand Baie, buying mostly imported goods, and signing up for top-tier health insurance is a world apart from renting a small flat in the island's interior, eating local, and keeping extras to a minimum.

So, there isn't a single “cost of living in Mauritius.” Think of it instead as a range—defined by habits, preferences, and where you choose to live.

The figures we provide here are averages, based on up-to-date data, on-the-ground experience, and expat testimonies. They give a realistic starting point for budgeting, but they're no substitute for a personal calculation.

It's up to you to tailor these estimates based on your own situation:

Are you moving solo or with family?

Will you settle in a tourist hotspot or further inland?

Do you love local cuisine or can't live without wine and cheese?

Are you a cautious planner or an all-in adventurer with full insurance?

Housing: The cornerstone of the budget

Rents vary by location

Housing is often the biggest expense. A basic apartment with one or two bedrooms can range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, depending on the location.

If you're looking for a spacious home with a garden or a pool in upscale areas like Grand Baie or Tamarin, expect rental prices to easily exceed Rs 60,000 a month.

Recent trends

Rental prices have risen by 10 to 20% in several sought-after areas like Flic en Flac and Tamarin, driven by growing post-pandemic demand.

Food: Balancing local and imported choices

Fresh produce can be a good deal

Local fruits, vegetables, fish, and eggs are generally affordable. A weekly basket of local produce for a family costs around Rs 2,000–2,500. Choosing local is both economical and sustainable.

Buying your fish or meat at the market is significantly cheaper than at the supermarket. For example, tuna sells for about Rs 800 per kilo at Super U, while buying directly from a fisherman can cut that price in half.

The hidden costs of imported goods

Imported items like organic bread, European cheeses, specialty coffee, or non-local meats are often twice as expensive as in Europe. They can inflate your grocery bill quickly if they're a regular part of your diet.

Eating out

Basic lunch (local eatery or snack): Rs 300

Three-course dinner at a mid-range restaurant: Rs 1,200

Getting around without breaking the bank

Owning a car

A small used car costs between Rs 300,000 and Rs 600,000. Fuel prices remain reasonable, averaging around Rs 61.20 per litre.

Affordable alternatives

Public transportation, including buses and the Metro Express, costs Rs 30–50 per ride.

Carpooling and local ride-hailing apps like Yugo are convenient and fairly priced—expect Rs 200–400 for a typical city trip.

Compulsory health and insurance costs

Private clinics

A standard doctor's consultation costs Rs 1,000–1,500. Basic tests (like blood work or scans) can add Rs 600–800. Without insurance, even minor issues can add up quickly.

Health insurance

Expats are strongly advised to get international coverage (e.g. SafetyWing, Cigna), which typically costs Rs 5,000–15,000/month depending on coverage (hospital, repatriation, maternity, etc.).

Utilities and household services

Electricity and water

A family of 3–4 spends between Rs 4,000 and 8,000/month. The national budget now includes higher water consumption taxes and surcharges on electricity usage above 1,000 kWh.

Internet and mobile

Home fiber internet plans range from Rs 1,200 to 2,000/month. Mobile plans (calls and data) are usually under Rs 1,000/month.

Leisure and social life also add up

Going out, subscriptions, cafés, and dining are part of daily life. A casual meal costs Rs 400–800, while a higher-end dinner can hit Rs 1,500–2,000.

A cinema ticket costs Rs 150–300. Surf lessons are around Rs 2,500.

For an active social life, budget at least Rs 8,000/month.

Education and childcare

For families with children:

Nursery care: Rs 8,000–15,000/month

Private primary or secondary school: Rs 50,000–200,000/year

Sample monthly budgets for expats

For a single person:

Housing (1–2 bedroom outside tourist areas): Rs 20,000

Food: Rs 9,000

Transport: Rs 7,000

Health & Insurance: Rs 6,000

Subscriptions & Social Life: Rs 7,000

Utilities: Rs 4,000

Total: Rs 53,000/month

For a couple:

Housing (2–3 bedroom outside tourist areas): Rs 35,000

Food: Rs 15,000

Transport: Rs 10,000

Health & Insurance: Rs 8,000

Subscriptions & Social Life: Rs 10,000

Utilities: Rs 5,000

Total: Rs 83,000/month

Still, Mauritius remains an affordable destination with smart spending.

To live comfortably on the island despite rising costs, it helps to:

Choose a balanced rental option;

Prioritize local food and limit imports;

Invest in strong insurance coverage;

Stay informed on fiscal changes.

With thoughtful planning, you can live well, enjoy island life, and stay financially grounded.

The real cost of living in Mauritius is a mix of hard numbers and everyday realities. The “cheap island” image is appealing, but day-to-day life shows the need for awareness and structure, especially with the latest budget changes.

With solid preparation, smart choices, and a well-organized budget, living in Mauritius remains a viable and rewarding experience.