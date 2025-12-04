Enforced security in two phases

To manage this surge in activity and ensure public safety, the police are deploying additional officers in two phases.

From Monday, 1 December, to 14 December, foot and mobile patrols will increase around high-traffic locations. Pension payment days have also been factored in, meaning post offices and banks will receive particular attention.

The second phase, starting 15 December, involves an even larger police presence on roads and in strategic locations. Units such as the SMF, SSU, ESU and new recruits are being mobilized.

Public transport will be more closely monitored, with police officers posted at bus terminals and metro stations. E-Patrols—remote surveillance via Safe City cameras—will also intensify. According to the police, all 4,075 cameras are fully operational, and any faults are detected and fixed within very short timeframes. Plainclothes officers will patrol busy areas to identify and apprehend pickpockets or troublemakers.

Road safety measures during the festive period

As is customary, roadside checks will be more frequent, with a particular focus on driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Officers will also use these operations to continue educating drivers.

Buses running the last services of the evening will receive police escorts to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

The 133 hotline is already active. It allows commuters and transport staff to report any anomaly directly to the Police Main Command and Control Centre (PMCCC) in Ebène, enabling rapid intervention when required.

The Points-Based Driving License back in January 2026

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, presented to Parliament last Tuesday, provides for the reintroduction of a penalty points system. It will apply to holders of full driving licences, provisional licences and international driving permits.

The purpose of the new legislation is to create a more effective legal framework to enforce road safety rules, protect road users, and encourage responsible driving.

Unlike the former system, criticized for its rigid fixed-value penalties, the 2025 version introduces flexible ranges—typically from two to ten points depending on the severity of the offense. Holders of a full license may not exceed 15 points over a 36-month period, while provisional license holders are limited to 10. Points remain valid for three years, except when court proceedings are pending, in which case they remain active until judgment.

The system applies to Mauritian and international licenses alike, closing loopholes that previously allowed some foreign drivers to avoid sanctions.

Courts now play a central role: every assignment of points, suspension, and reinstatement must go through the judicial system, creating a level of oversight not seen before.

Point accumulation thresholds (over 36 months)

Provisional license: 10 points

Full license: 15 points

International license: 15 points

The revamped system follows a progressive logic: as long as drivers remain below the threshold, they retain their right to drive, but each new offense increases the risk of suspension. Once the limit is exceeded, Section 123AH requires the court to order immediate disqualification.

Full license holders: 6–12 months suspension

Drivers with no license: 12–24 months prohibition

Provisional license holders: 6–12 months before being allowed to retake the driving test

International licence holders: 6–12 months prohibition from driving in Mauritius

The Bill also introduces a strong educational component: all suspended or cancelled license holders must complete mandatory rehabilitation courses before regaining the right to drive.

The integration of new technologies—particularly photographic enforcement devices—strengthens the system. Notices issued via these devices will now automatically trigger the allocation of penalty points.

Examples of offences and point panges

Using a handheld mobile phone while driving: 3–6—Considered a major cause of accidents; penalties are reinforced.

Exceeding the speed limit by more than 25 km/h: 4–6 points—depending on the level of excess speed.

Failing to obey a traffic light: 2–4—A common but dangerous offense.

Participating in illegal street racing: 8–10—Among the most severely punished offenses.

Not wearing a helmet or seatbelt: 2–4—The penalty reflects the serious potential consequences.

Disqualification durations based on driver profile

Holder of a full license: 6–12 months

Holder of a provisional license (license cancelled): 6–12 months before retaking the exam

Driver without a license: 12–24 months

International license holder: 6–12 months (ban from driving in Mauritius)

What this means for you as a motorist, rider or international driver

A three-year tracking period

Every offense listed in the new law carries a specific number of points. These remain active for three years. Your driving mistakes will no longer disappear after a few weeks or months—they will remain on your record until they expire.

Once you exceed the threshold (10 points for provisional licenses, 15 for full or international licenses), suspension becomes a legal obligation. Courts no longer have discretion: suspensions will last between six and twelve months.

An immediate procedure and mandatory surrender of your license

If you are disqualified, you must surrender your licence to the Court within five days. Failing to do so is now an offence, punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Your license becomes invalid from the moment the court announces the suspension and remains so until the disqualification period ends.

Reinstatement is only possible after completing a mandatory rehabilitation course.

Your record becomes largely digital

The government is modernizing administrative processes. Points will be recorded in a centralized system, and a digital Penalty Points Certificate will allow drivers to check their status at any time.

Each fine payment will automatically update your record with the corresponding points.