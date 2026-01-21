The report compares 44 retirement and passive income visa programs worldwide, assessed using 20 indicators grouped into six sub-indexes: administrative procedures, taxation, quality of life, safety, political stability, and long-term integration prospects. Mauritius performs particularly well across several of these criteria, positioning itself as a strong alternative to traditional European retirement destinations.

A residency framework designed to welcome foreign retirees

To attract non-citizen retirees, Mauritian authorities have introduced the Retired Non-Citizen Residence Permit, a scheme specifically aimed at individuals aged 50 and over. This permit allows eligible applicants to reside legally in Mauritius on a long-term basis, provided they meet defined financial requirements.

Applicants must demonstrate a minimum monthly income or pension of USD 1,500, equivalent to USD 18,000 per year, which must be transferred to a Mauritian bank account. Once approved, a 10-year renewable residence permit is issued.

This status also allows for the inclusion of dependents, including a spouse or legally recognized partner and dependent children, investment in approved real estate projects or certain business activities without access to salaried employment, as well as long-term legal residence separate from the local social security system.

Read also Moving to Mauritius: The essential survival guide for new expats

A simple and attractive tax environment

One of the key strengths of the Mauritian retirement program lies in its territorial tax system. Foreign-source income transferred to Mauritius is generally not taxed, making the country particularly appealing to retirees receiving pensions from abroad. It's worth noting that Mauritius does not levy wealth tax or inheritance tax, further enhancing its tax appeal.

Combined with political stability and a high level of personal safety, these factors help explain the growing interest among European retirees, particularly French nationals, in choosing Mauritius as their retirement base.

A global shift in retirement mobility

The Global Retirement Report 2025 highlights a significant shift in international retirement patterns. While Europe and the Americas still account for more than two-thirds of existing programs, countries in Asia and Africa are increasingly offering clear and accessible retirement pathways, providing retirees with a broader range of options than ever before.

More than 70% of the programs analyzed score above average in quality of life, particularly in healthcare, environmental standards, and overall well-being. Safety and long-term integration are also gaining importance: most countries now offer clear routes to permanent residence, and in many cases citizenship, while allowing dual nationality.

Family reunification remains a central feature of retirement migration, with a growing number of programs accommodating multi-generational living arrangements.

Read also Spiritual places you didn't expect to find in Mauritius

Mauritius among the world's top ten

In the 2025 ranking, Portugal takes first place, followed by Mauritius, then Spain. The top ten also includes Uruguay, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Malta, Latvia and Chile, countries recognized for the consistency and robustness of their retirement migration frameworks.

In Mauritius, the program is administered by the Economic Development Board (EDB), which operates a dedicated unit for foreign retirees. Current trends indicate that applications continue to rise, confirming Mauritius's long-term appeal as a stable and well-structured destination for retirement abroad.

For more information, check out our Mauritius Expat Guide 2026.