The essentials to handle as soon as you arrive (or before, if you like to plan ahead)

Before you even think about the beach or infused rum, a small logistical marathon awaits. Nothing overwhelming, but it helps to know the correct order for doing things. Otherwise, you may find yourself bouncing between agencies and queues.

A local SIM card: Top priority

Forget your home mobile operator the moment you exit the airport. In Mauritius, life runs on a local number. The main operators are my.t, Emtel and Chili, all offering prepaid or postpaid plans.

Local tip: start with a prepaid my.t or Emtel SIM (easy to activate), then switch to postpaid later if needed. You can top up almost anywhere, online via Juice, or through your banking app.

Opening a bank account (and breathing again)

Most expats open an account with MCB or SBM. You'll need proof of address (even if you're staying with a friend), your passport, proof of income or a contract, and patience. Documents are reviewed, photocopied, stamped and sometimes sent to Port Louis for verification. But in the end, you'll receive a local card and access to Juice (the app that will save both your life and your nerves), or SBM Tag. Naturally, most banks in Mauritius also offer their own mobile apps.

Install the right apps (and delete the useless ones)

Once connected, your first reflex should be to download the apps that actually work here: Juice for payments, my.t Money for money management, HungryDodo or OrderManzer.mu for food delivery, my.t or Metro Express for transport, and of course, WhatsApp, which is how everyone communicates.

Home internet: Yes, but not immediately

For home Wi-Fi, you'll need to choose between my.t (Mauritius Telecom) and Emtel. The service is decent, but installation can take several days or weeks during busy periods. In the meantime, hotspotting from your local SIM card does the job. It's also your first lesson in Mauritian patience.

Finding accommodation without getting ripped off (or woken up by a rooster at 4 a.m.)

Finding a place to live in Mauritius requires luck, intuition, and tolerance for a few quirks. On paper, everything looks idyllic: villas with pools, sea views, air conditioning in every room. In reality, you also need to consider humidity, power cuts and neighbours who play séga at full volume.

Where to look

Most expats find accommodation through:

Property websites (the Expat.com property section , Property Cloud, Lexpress Property),

, Property Cloud, Lexpress Property), Facebook Marketplace and dedicated groups (often chaotic but full of opportunities),

Real estate agencies (more reassuring, usually more expensive),

Or good old word of mouth, which still reigns supreme in Mauritius.

It's worth noting that many properties are never advertised online. They circulate through owners, agents, caretakers and friends of friends, which is why asking questions everywhere really helps.

Types of accommodation

You'll find everything from a studio with a squeaky fan to a three-bedroom villa with a pool, mountain views and a “security guard” (often more decorative than protective).

Rentals are usually offered:

Fully furnished (with varying taste levels),

Semi-furnished (translation: some essentials missing),

Or unfurnished (best for long stays).

Be wary of listings that sound too good to be true. In Mauritius, “luxury” may simply mean hot water, and “sea view” sometimes means “if you stand on a chair, you can see it in the distance”.

Most popular areas

The North (Grand Baie, Péreybère, Trou aux Biches): lively, touristy, many expats, restaurants and beaches. Prices reflect the demand.

The West (Tamarin, Black River, Flic-en-Flac): beautiful beaches, nature, international schools, and intense summer heat.

The Central region (Moka, Quatre Bornes, Ebène): convenient for work and schools, more local lifestyle, slightly lower prices.

The South and East: wilder and more isolated, ideal if you want peace, quiet and mango trees in your garden.

Prices… and pitfalls

A basic studio in the central region may start around Rs 15,000 per month (approx. €300), while a beachfront villa in the North can easily reach Rs 60,000 to Rs 100,000 per month (€1,200 to €2,000).

Always check:

That hot water actually works (and not just in one bathroom),

Whether Wi-Fi is included (often not),

Whether electricity is extra (almost always),

And above all, humidity. A “dream villa” with mould in the guest bedroom quickly loses its appeal.

Always visit in person, ask specific questions, and if possible, speak to the previous tenant.

Getting around without losing your patience (or your licence)

In Mauritius, there are those who have a car, and those who have a very active WhatsApp contact list. Mobility apps aren't king here, and adaptability will often get you further than a full tank of petrol.

No Uber? No problem.

If you were hoping to summon a ride like in London or Dubai, sorry to burst the bubble: Uber, Bolt and similar services don't operate in Mauritius. But the local system works just as well, if not better. Ask a friend, neighbour or Facebook group, and within two messages you'll have the number of a “great taxi”. His name is probably Ramesh or Sandy. He drives day and night, knows every road, even the ones Google Maps ignores, and works via WhatsApp.

There's also Yugo

For the more digitally inclined, Yugo is the local ride-hailing app. Available in major towns, it allows you to book rides easily and pay by card or cash. The interface is clean, the drivers are professional, and the experience is smooth. It's not Uber, but it does the job very well.

And the metro?

Yes, Mauritius has a metro. It's called Metro Express, and it's modern, clean and connects Port Louis to Curepipe via Rose Hill and Quatre Bornes. Locals and expats use it alike, schedules are reliable, and the dedicated app is well designed. The downside? It only serves part of the island. If you live in the North or West, you'll never see a train go by.

Rent, buy or import a vehicle?

Scooter: ideal for coastal areas, but beware of local driving habits (lots of honking, surprise overtaking, and stray dogs testing your reflexes).

Car: very useful, even essential outside main towns. You can rent one (Rs 15,000 to 25,000 per month), buy locally (with proper inspection), or import one, though taxes and paperwork can be heavy.

Bicycle: not very practical unless you live somewhere flat and are particularly brave.

Driving licence

With an international licence, you can drive in Mauritius for a limited period (usually 4 to 6 months, depending on your visa). After that, you'll need to convert it or apply for a Mauritian licence. The process is bureaucratic but manageable, especially if you have a good contact at the NTA (National Transport Authority)… or a lot of patience. Driving on the left takes some getting used to, especially when you keep activating the windscreen wipers instead of the indicators.

Eating well

The Mauritian food scene is rich. Between Creole, Indian, Chinese, European and sometimes improbable fusion flavours, your taste buds won't get bored. But before overindulging in fried noodles and samosas, you need to know where, how and at what cost to eat without struggling.

Supermarkets: Expat staples

You'll find supermarkets all over the island: Super U, Intermart, Winner's, Dreamprice, King Savers, each with its loyal followers.

Super U is popular for its wide selection and imported goods. Bonus: home delivery.

Intermart offers a calmer shopping experience and generally good-quality products.

Dreamprice and King Savers are budget-friendly options for essentials.

Winner's is well located in residential areas and perfect for last-minute needs, with reasonable prices and solid local products.

Be careful with imported European items: a jar of Nutella can cost as much as a taxi ride to the airport.

Markets: The soul of Mauritian food

For local flavours, bright colours and perfectly ripe papayas, head to the market. Port Louis is the most famous, but every town has one: Quatre Bornes, Mahébourg, Flacq, Goodlands and more.

You'll find seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh fish at dawn, spices that perfume your entire bag, and vendors who call you “boss”, “chef” or “madame charmante” even at 8 a.m.

Haggling isn't mandatory, but smiling and sticking with the same vendor is the best way to get the best tomatoes.

Street food and restaurants: Big flavour, small budget

Eating well without spending much is easy in Mauritius. Fried rice or noodles are very affordable, and roadside snacks are a true institution: boiled noodles, dholl puri, roti, steamed dumplings.

More traditional restaurants cater to every taste: fusion, Italian, refined Indian, and fusion Creole. Prices are generally reasonable compared to Europe or South Africa, except in some very expat-oriented venues where brunch can reach €25.

Healthcare (and staying calm when something hurts)

Healthcare in Mauritius is generally good. The system blends modern facilities, improvisation and human relationships, and, as always here, it works better with good contacts and flexibility.

Private clinics or public hospitals?

Mauritius has a two-tier healthcare system:

Public hospitals are free for everyone, residents and non-residents alike, but often overcrowded, slow and basic.

Private clinics are more expensive but far faster, cleaner and more efficient. Most expats use them for emergencies, consultations, childbirth and imaging.

The private healthcare sector is well developed, with modern equipment and qualified staff. Some clinics offer annual health packages for expats, including check-ups and priority consultations.

Finding a doctor

Forget highly structured online booking systems. In Mauritius, you ask a neighbour, a Facebook group, or a colleague for a good GP, then send a WhatsApp message. Yes, even for a medical appointment. And yes, the doctor often replies personally.

Pharmacies: reliable and helpful

Pharmacies are everywhere, often open until 8 p.m., and some even deliver. Pharmacists are usually good advisors, and many common medications are available without a prescription, including mild antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

Health insurance: International, local or improvised?

Some expats rely on international insurance (Allianz, Cigna, April, etc.), others choose local coverage (Swan, MUA), and many simply take their chances. If you plan to stay longer than six months, proper insurance, even basic, is strongly recommended. One night in a private clinic can cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 (€300 to €1,000 depending on care).

Administration for the patient-minded

If you thought you'd seen it all with paperwork, wait until you encounter Mauritian administration. Everything eventually gets done, truly, but rarely as fast or logically as expected. It's a parallel universe where photocopying your passport becomes routine and “come back tomorrow” is a perfectly acceptable answer.

Residence permits

Before settling long-term, you'll need to choose your status:

Occupation Permit: for employees of Mauritian companies.

Investor or self-employed permit: for entrepreneurs, freelancers, consultants or artists.

Retired permit: for those over 50 with a stable income.

Applications go through the Economic Development Board (EDB). Their website is fairly well designed, but the process remains complex, especially if you dislike notarised documents, certified translations and endless PDFs. Professional assistance can be helpful.

Appointments: Sometimes online, sometimes at 7 a.m.

Some institutions now offer online appointments via govmu.org, for immigration, taxes or the NTA. That's the good news.

The less good news? Many procedures still require physical presence, originals, copies and your own pen. Yes, forms are often filled out by hand.

Practical tip: allow at least half a day per procedure. If everything is done in 20 minutes, celebrate with a roti.

And the post?

Mauritian postal services work but slowly. A letter from Europe can take 2 to 4 weeks, sometimes longer. Parcels often get held at the local post office or customs, requiring you to go in person to sign or pay fees. If you're expecting something important, track it closely and try to be patient.

The little things that make all the difference

In daily expat life, it's often the small details that matter most. Here are some practical tips from expats who are happily settled on the island (or who have at least stopped complaining):

Always carry small change: for fruit vendors, buses, small eateries and tips. Rs 1,000 notes can trigger despair.

Buy a fan before a microwave. You'll understand in February.

Keep copies of all official documents, both physical and digital. Paper still rules here.

Slow down. Truly. Queuing, waiting and chatting are part of life, and a 30-minute “delay” is normal.

You won't understand everything right away, and that's a good thing. That initial blur is part of what makes the experience richer, more human and more real. And between two clumsy administrative errands, you'll witness a sunset that makes you forget the morning queue. So smile, and remember: this isn't just “living in Mauritius”. It's living Mauritius.

