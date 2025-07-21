Getting around: Choosing between Waze and WhatsApp

Mauritius isn't New York. There's no underground metro, no yellow cabs on every corner, and definitely no self-service electric scooters. But getting around? Absolutely doable — if you've got the right tools.

Take Google Maps. It'll get you where you're going… provided the street name hasn't changed since 1997. Travel time estimates can be wildly optimistic (“7 minutes” for a steep road at rush hour? Good luck). Still, it's useful in a pinch. For something more reliable, especially during traffic peaks, Waze is the better option. It knows the shortcuts, the speed traps, and how to avoid Port Louis' infamous “permanent traffic jams.”

To keep tabs on traffic in real time, there's Trafic Watch. This local favorite, managed by Myt (Mauritius Telecom), is useful for receiving alerts about jams, accidents, detours, and random road closures — perfect for those moments when a roundabout becomes a parking lot.

But the real surprise? WhatsApp. In Mauritius, you don't hail a ride with a sleek 4.9-star app. You're handed the number for “Dany Taxi” or “Mo Ti Taxi” — and you send a message. They'll usually reply within two minutes with the fare, pickup time, and maybe even some life advice. This informal system works brilliantly, especially outside the city.

Prefer something closer to the ride-hailing experience you're used to? Try Yugo, a local app with a clean interface, reliable drivers, and payment options in cash or online. It's not (yet) everywhere, but it works well in most cities.

And yes, Mauritius does have a tram — the Metro Express. It's modern, elevated, punctual, and spotlessly clean. The Metro Express app is solid too, offering up-to-date routes, schedules, stops, and fares in a clear format.

In short: stick with Waze, get the Metro Express and Trafic Watch apps, install Yugo if you like booking through an interface, and, most importantly, make friends with at least two reliable drivers on WhatsApp.

Food: From samosas to a fully stocked fridge — almost everything is a click away

You've survived the heat, found a reliable taxi — well done. Now comes the next challenge: filling your fridge without spending the whole day doing it.

Delivery apps in Mauritius work on their own terms. It's not Singapore-level slick, and you won't see cyclists zipping around in -4°C. But yes, you can absolutely order food from your sofa.

Forget Uber Eats or Deliveroo. People here talk about them, even dream about them… but they've never made it to the island.

The local champions are Ordermanzer, Hungry Dodo, and Delivery Dodo. These three compete for the title of “fastest (or least slow) delivery,” offering a range of local restaurants, snack spots, and even homemade meals.

Their apps may not win any design awards, but they work, especially in areas like Curepipe, Quatre Bornes, Port Louis, or Grand Baie. Each one has its lineup of partner restaurants, daily deals, occasional bugs… but at the end of the day, the food shows up. And that's what counts.

In a rush? WhatsApp comes in handy again. Many restaurants, bakeries, and corner shops offer delivery, but you'll need to message them directly. It's personal, casual, and sometimes, you even get a bonus dessert.

Staying in Flic en Flac or Tamarin? There's Grubmates — not an app, but a hidden gem operating via WhatsApp. They work with local eateries and snacks to deliver ready-to-eat meals straight to your door.

For groceries, several supermarket chains offer their own online services. Intermart, Winner's, and Panagora all have platforms where you can order. The interfaces may take a little getting used to — especially when it comes to promo codes or editing your cart — but once you've cracked the system, it's a real time-saver.

Looking for international brands or a big grocery run? Super U is a pleasant surprise. In addition to its well-stocked stores, it offers Drive and home delivery options through the Courses U / U Drive app or website. Just pick your items, choose a delivery window, and their team handles the rest like pros. The service is available in several towns, including Grand Baie, Flacq, Belle-Rose, and Tamarin.

Communication: Skip the forms, just talk to people

We could list clever apps to book appointments, enroll your child in daycare, or find a yoga instructor. But in Mauritius, it all starts with one thing: a WhatsApp message.

Put simply, WhatsApp rules. You'll use it to book doctor appointments, reserve tables at restaurants, order gas, rent a car, or find a babysitter. And when your plumber texts “Mo vini la” (I'm on my way) at 8 a.m., he might show up at 10 — but he'll keep you updated. On WhatsApp, of course.

Facebook is the island's second pillar of communication. Even if you left it behind years ago with a sigh of relief, chances are you'll find yourself logging back in. Expat groups, cars for sale, giveaways, local events, and unbeatable deals — it's all happening there.

Telegram is gaining ground too, especially in more niche circles: yoga communities, spiritual groups, eco-activists. It's quieter than Facebook, but often the content is more focused and thoughtful.

If you lean more toward the professional side, LinkedIn is still a strong bet, especially for English speakers. South Africans and Indo-Mauritians are particularly active here, and it's a great way to build a network without relying on your neighbor's uncle's cousin.

Managing money: Less queuing, more QR codes

Let's start with the good news: in Mauritius, you can pay your rent, grab a sandwich, or even book a massage — all without touching cash, as long as you've got the right local apps.

While many countries rely on Apple Pay or Google Pay, Juice is the app that runs the show here. Developed by MCB, the island's largest bank, Juice does it all: scan QR codes in shops, send money via phone number, top up mobile credit, pay your electricity bill — no queues, no fuss. It's fast, intuitive, and widely used.

If you bank with someone else or want a backup, my.t money is another option, mainly used by Mauritius Telecom customers. It's not as flexible as Juice, but it's great for paying bills or topping up data.

Still have accounts abroad — in France, Canada, India, or elsewhere? Apps like Wise, Revolut, and N26 are essential. They offer low-fee transfers and quick access to your money, ideal for managing finances across borders.

Need to check exchange rates? You probably know XE, the trusted currency converter. But it does more than conversions — the app also supports international money transfers across 190 countries and 130 currencies. With a clean interface and no hidden fees, XE makes it easy to send or receive funds. You can even track the Mauritian Rupee (MUR) and set up alerts — especially handy if you convert regularly.

Expat tip: avoid using your foreign card for everyday purchases. Between transaction fees, poor exchange rates, and the occasional glitchy card machine, you'll save money (and headaches) by opening a local account.

Weather, bureaucracy and daily life: Surviving cyclones and admin

In Mauritius, the weather is no joke. During cyclone season — roughly December through March — everything can shift in an hour: blue skies at 8 a.m., tropical downpour by noon. And when a cyclone warning is issued, life pauses. Schools close, flights get canceled, and supermarket shelves are stripped, especially of chips and candles.

That's when Myt Weather becomes your go-to app. It's updated by the national weather station, offers no-frills forecasts, and tells you exactly what you need to know. For sailors, hikers, and surfers, Windy is a gem, offering detailed wind, rain, and pressure maps that would impress any meteorologist.

For any administrative-related matters, start with govmu.org. It centralizes many services: permit applications, document renewals, immigration appointments, and more. The site can be clunky at times, but it saves you from unnecessary trips to government offices.

Add to that the Maupass app — your digital shortcut to everything official. It's a secure single sign-on system for all government services. One digital ID gives you access to forms, renewals, payments, and more. With verified identity, you're protected from fraud, and you'll save hours of admin hassle.

As for household bills (electricity, water, internet), there's an app for each:

CEB app for electricity;

CWA app for water;

my.t app for internet, TV, and phone.

These apps let you pay bills, track your usage, and in some cases, report issues. And if no one gets back to you after 48 hours? The old-school fix still works: send a WhatsApp message or make a direct call. It's surprisingly effective.

Useless apps (that we keep out of habit)

We see you — still clinging to your go-to apps from back home, lined up on your home screen like loyal companions. But in Mauritius? It might be time to move them to an “Archives” folder. They won't be much help here.

Uber, Lyft, Bolt? Not happening. International ride-hailing apps never really caught on. Here, you book taxis the old-school way: through a personal contact and a quick message on WhatsApp. And truth be told, it's often friendlier and more flexible.

Deliveroo, Just Eat, DoorDash? Nope. None of those are available. Instead, local delivery is handled by apps like Foodpanda and Grubmates, or directly by the restaurants themselves — invoice slip and friendly smile included.

As for medical appointments, forget about Doctolib, Zocdoc, or any similar platforms. In Mauritius, it's more like 1998: you call, or send a WhatsApp to the receptionist. It may feel outdated, but it often beats filling out endless forms and solving captchas.

Even familiar e-commerce giants — Amazon, Shein, AliExpress — come with their own hurdles. Yes, you can place orders. But:

Delivery can take three weeks… or three months.

Customs fees might show up without warning.

You could end up trekking to a far-off post office to retrieve your parcel.

And the local gems we love

A few lesser-known — but truly great — local apps deserve a spot on your phone:

Mauritius Explored: An interactive map of the island's most beautiful places, complete with photos, directions, and insider tips. It's a weekend planning goldmine.

AllTrails: If hiking, nature walks, or stumbling upon a hidden waterfall is your thing, this one's a must.

Zenfriend.mu: A curated directory for coaches, therapists, yoga teachers, and energy healers — all recommended by the local wellness community.

You can download every app in the store… but in Mauritius, it's often a name in your WhatsApp contacts that truly saves the day. This island may be digitally connected — but it's still deeply personal.

So yes, install Juice, Ordermanzer, and Mauritius Explored. But also ask around for the number of a good taxi driver, a trusted doctor, or someone who makes amazing chili pickles. Because in Mauritius, the most reliable apps… are often people.