Geckos: discreet, useful, and oddly endearing

Let's begin with the true celebrities of Mauritian homes: geckos. These quick, sticky-toed lizards cling to the walls, dangle from the ceiling, and vanish behind a curtain the second you walk in. They're harmless, quiet, and unbelievably helpful, essentially tiny, eco-friendly mosquito vacuums.

“At first, my kids jumped every time a gecko sprinted across the ceiling. Now we talk to them. We named them Maurice," shares Julien, from Flic en Flac.

What often surprises newcomers is the sharp clicking sound they make—a little “tchak-tchak” you mostly hear at night. Nothing alarming: that's just gecko conversation.

You get used to them fast. Some expats even start treating them kindly, leaving peaceful corners near lights. Because more geckos means fewer mosquitoes. And honestly, it's a fair trade.

Read also Mauritian street food that will change your life

Ants: invasive, relentless, and highly strategic

Then come the ants of Mauritius—of every size, shape, and color, and seemingly capable of appearing anywhere. They adore sugar, honey, crumbs, and anything remotely edible. They can detect a single grain of rice you forgot on the counter, alert an entire regiment in thirty seconds, and march in formation like commuters in the Paris Metro on a Monday morning. But there's hope. Lemon, white vinegar, cinnamon, and other natural methods work surprisingly well. And if they keep returning, it usually means they've found a treasure you missed.

The golden rule is simple: clean surfaces + sealed food = temporary truce. Because ants never sleep. They observe. They plan.

Mosquitoes: the true rulers of the island

Ah, mosquitoes—those tiny vampires capable of turning a peaceful night into a frantic scratch ballet. They thrive almost everywhere, especially in summer or after rain. Stagnant water in flowerpots, shaded corners, and damp soil, among other things, becomes a nursery. They go for your ankles, elbows, back, and occasionally, always unexpectedly, your right butt cheek.

“I tried everything: citronella, essential oils, coils, the electric racket… In the end, I just gave in and bought a fan," shares Enzo, from Flacq.

Mauritian mosquitoes aren't just irritating—they can transmit dengue or chikungunya. Nothing catastrophic, but you do want to protect yourself, especially at dusk. The good news: local repellents work well, and air-conditioning or even a simple fan can save your nights. Otherwise, you'll join the beloved expat tradition: the 2 a.m. torchlit mosquito hunt.

Read also Why the Short family from the UK chose Mauritius for a new life

Monkeys: clever, surprising, and a little larcenous

And then there are the monkeys. You'll see them mostly in forested or mountainous areas like Chamarel, Tamarin, La Laura, or Moka, and even in Beau Bassin and Curepipe. They move in groups and aren't shy in the slightest. In the early morning, they cross the garden, climb onto roofs, or swing through trees. It's magical—and slightly unnerving.

“I left a perfectly ripe mango on the terrace table. When I came back, a monkey was sitting there eating it. He looked me right in the eyes… and kept going," shares Aurélie, from Tamarin.

Mauritian macaques are clever. They recognize shopping bags, fruit baskets, and open windows. Some open trash cans; others slip into kitchens like tiny burglars.

Don't pet them, don't feed them, and always keep your distance. They're wild, unpredictable, and gifted opportunists. Still, watching them play in the trees is one of Mauritius' most unique privileges.

Other unexpected guests

Mauritius is also home to a cast of quieter, but equally present, creatures: frogs croaking after rainfall, millipedes crossing the bathroom floor at night, beetles hiding in lampshades, and giant moths sticking to your mosquito nets. Nothing dangerous—just a cultural adjustment if you're coming from a tidy, insulated city apartment.

“My first flying cockroach made me scream. Now I ignore them. It's just another roommate," says Eloïse, from Grand Baie.

The key is understanding that these animals aren't “dirty” or “frightening.” They're simply part of the tropical setting. In Mauritius, you live with nature—not beside it.

Read also Managing water and energy challenges in Mauritius

How to coexist peacefully

A few practical survival tips:

Never leave food exposed (even a well-sealed sugar packet attracts ants).

Install mosquito nets above beds.

Clean forgotten corners: behind the microwave, under the sink, near the bin.

Use natural repellents like citronella, eucalyptus, or geranium.

Keep doors and windows shut at sunrise and sunset.

Have an electric racket or a fan—non-negotiable.

Never feed the monkeys. Truly, never.

Living with nature, rather than against it

In the end, living in Mauritius requires a certain level of surrender. You stop jumping at every rustling leaf, you smile when a gecko darts across the wall, and when a cockroach strolls through the kitchen, you learn that it isn't a drama—it's just Mauritius being Mauritius. This is the essence of life here: a return to something simpler, a more direct link with the natural world, and the acceptance that your home isn't a sterilized bubble but a living space open to life.

The first days may feel a bit overwhelming. You inspect every corner, side-eye every curtain, and sleep with the light on. Then, slowly, you settle in. You soften. You adapt. Animals change the way we relate to the living world. And once you stop trying to control everything, you discover something invaluable: real freedom, a more natural rhythm, and the deep calm of feeling connected to your environment.

Yes, you'll encounter mosquitoes, geckos, and ants—and maybe a monkey who thinks your fruit bowl is communal property. But you'll also wake to birdsong, warm golden light, the scent of frangipani… and the quiet joy of living in harmony, even with creatures who happen to have a few extra legs.