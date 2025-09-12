Can you tell us a bit about your journey—what brought you from the UK to Mauritius?

In 2015, I was living in London with my then-husband and our two young children. All his work was online, and he suggested we move to Mauritius. When I went to university in 1994 to study French, I used to joke that I was going to move to a French-speaking island! But more seriously, as we are all bilingual (French and English), I'd been looking for a place to live where our children could speak both English and French, and Mauritius ticked that box perfectly!

What were your first impressions of Mauritius as a place to live and raise a family?

Before arriving in Mauritius, I had never visited and knew no one here. Also, back then there were very few videos online, so I had no idea what to expect! My first impression was that it was lovely and warm! That the people were so friendly, that the nature was breathtaking, and that it was far more developed than I had expected. My children were nearly 9 and nearly 3 when we arrived, and they loved the outdoor lifestyle. My youngest learned to swim unaided within 6 weeks, and they spent all their time in the pool, in the sea or climbing trees at the beach. It felt like I'd really found paradise.

How has your personal journey shaped the life you've built here as a solo mom?

For the first 7 years of my time in Mauritius, I was married and raising my children with my then-husband, but then I ended our marriage and branched out on my own as a solo mum. I am lucky enough to have an incredible support network here in Mauritius—both expat and Mauritian friends who have become family. I love how friendly and helpful everyone is here and how safe I feel as a woman living and parenting alone.

What has parenting been like in Mauritius compared to the UK?

I have parented in France, the UK and Mauritius, and I definitely prefer it in Mauritius. There is always something to do, and I love that the kids spend so much time outdoors. One of the big attractions for me was also the diversity here—I love that my children have learned so much about different cultures and religions, as well as learning to understand Creole. And another big plus is that there isn't the consumerism here that we can find in the UK. I remember our first Christmas here, and my children didn't know what to put on their Christmas wish list as they weren't exposed to adverts. I also give my children a lot of independence here, as I find it very safe.

As a solo mom, what are some of the biggest challenges and strengths you've experienced here?

I haven't found there to be any challenges here as a solo mom (other than the usual challenges of doing it by yourself that are the same all over the world). But the plus side of solo parenting here is the support I have from countless friends across the island. I know if I am struggling, I can pick up the phone and get help immediately. I also love that I can afford to pay someone to help me at home in Mauritius—I have a cleaner who comes once a week, and over the years, the women who have worked for me have become wonderful friends, and I cherish our friendship.

How do you support your daughters in adapting to expat life—socially, emotionally, and educationally?

We have lived in both the west and the north of the island, and everywhere we have lived, I have helped my children make new friends through activities, holiday clubs, etc. My youngest has also been going to scouts for several years, which has helped her to meet and make friends with Mauritian children and understand Creole. My children have gone to different schools on the island, based on their needs at that time, and my youngest is now at a wonderful alternative school that is perfect for her wants and needs.

Moving to a new country can be isolating. How did you go about building a support system in Mauritius?

Expat.com was actually my guardian angel when I first moved here—through the forum I met my first friends, and through them I made new friends. I also set up a book/wine club when I first arrived and encouraged everyone to bring a friend. It started with just 2-3 members and grew to over 20. I'm a big believer that a stranger is simply a friend I haven't met yet, so I chat to people wherever I go and I don't hesitate to suggest meeting for a coffee or inviting people to events that I'm going to.

How has living in Mauritius impacted your career path and professional opportunities?

When I moved here from London, I shifted all my work online, and whilst it's a bit trickier than working online in the UK, my experiences here have only enriched my career. For example, I have been featured in several UK national press outlets, and people have asked to work with me based on my experiences here.

What does a typical day look like for you in Mauritius?

I wake up early, usually between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Most days, I try and walk along the beach at sunrise to start my day off the right way. Then I will do a yoga workout at home before seeing my youngest daughter off to school. I work from home, and after having lunch, I usually take half an hour on a sun lounger to read. More work in the afternoon before my daughter comes home from school, then there might be activities to take her to, or we might do something together. In the evening I/we might meet up with friends or go to the beach for sunset. Then bedtime is early here. Ever since I moved here, I shifted straight onto an "early to bed, early to rise" routine, which I love.

What aspects of Mauritian culture, traditions, or daily life have influenced your parenting and lifestyle?

We eat a lot of Mauritian food, with a firm favourite being rotis (me) and mines frites—fried noodles—(my daughter). We talk a lot about the history and culture of Mauritius and add these experiences to our daily life when and where we can (we recently celebrated Ganesh Pooja at our neighbours' house). We also love going to the beach on Sundays and soaking up the vibes of Mauritians enjoying their day off there, with music and dancing. I wouldn't say that my parenting has been influenced, but my lifestyle has—my friends now come from all over the island and include all types of Mauritians. I've been lucky enough to be invited to a Hindu wedding, a Tamil wedding, a Telugu wedding anniversary party and a Catholic (Creole) wedding. I am a scout leader and spend most Saturdays surrounded by young Mauritians, which is my greatest pleasure and honour.

What do you love most about living here? And what has been the hardest adjustment?

I'm not sure I can give just one thing I love most about living here—it's the people, the vibe, the nature, the culture, the food, the music, the climate, the views, the overall way of life...

The hardest adjustment is the time zone, even though there's not a big difference with the UK, but because I go to bed early, it means I often miss catching up with people in the UK during the week.

For someone considering a move to Mauritius as a single parent, what should they prepare for?

There's nothing really to prepare for (no more than being a solo parent anywhere else), but my advice is to create their support network as soon as possible and don't be afraid to try new things—new food, meeting new people, doing things differently.