Say hello to everyone, always

The Mauritian “bonzour” is non-negotiable. It's a basic rule of social existence.

Skip the bus driver? You're invisible.

Walk past the security guard without a word? You're classified as “stuck-up.”

Forget to greet the lady at the bakery? Don't expect an extra cake.

And no, a silent smile does not count.

Embrace Mauritian time

Here, time is flexible. For dinners, barbecues, casual meetups, etc., arriving exactly on time is… suspicious. You might show up to an empty table and hosts still in pajamas.

But be careful: this relaxed timing does not apply to professional settings. For a meeting, be on time. Actually, be a little early.

“It took me a while to adjust to the ‘Mauritian timing.' Now I always show up 30 minutes later, and it's perfect. A tip for new expats: if you want people to come at 5 PM, tell them 4 or 4:30,” shares Monica, an expat in Mauritius.

Avoid talking lightly about religion or politics

Mauritians live together harmoniously, but that doesn't mean everything is fair game.

Starting a religious debate over a bowl of mine frit? Bad move. Joking about elections at the dinner table? Worse.

Here, people respect boundaries. They observe. They let others be. And humor that tiptoes around communities? Absolutely not.

Eat with your fingers

In Mauritius, eating with your hands isn't poor manners—it's tradition. But context matters: not during a business lunch, and definitely not over a white tablecloth. And always—always—with your right hand.

“The first time I ate with my hands, my neighbor was thrilled: ‘To pe manz kouma enn Morisien!' I was so proud," says Emilie.

Never interrupt

Do you enjoy fast-paced debates, rapid-fire opinions, and “let me finish” arguments? Here, that's frowned upon. You listen, wait, observe.

Interrupting someone—especially an elder—is an instant cold shower.

Join religious and cultural celebrations

The festivals in Mauritius are many, colorful, sacred, and shared: Cavadee, Divali, Christmas, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi…

You don't need to be religious or fully understand everything. You just need to show up with respect, curiosity, and good energy. Sometimes in a sari or kurta, hands dusted with sugar and flour.

“I went to help a friend prepare for Diwali. She told me, ‘Just come give a small hand.' I thought I'd peel two potatoes and leave. Instead, I ended up in a buzzing kitchen rolling coconut sweets for hours, trying to keep up with the Creole jokes while everyone was singing. By noon, the first sweets were out, and before I could even say no, I'd been served briani, homemade juice, and a full Diwali dessert platter. I left with a full belly, sticky fingers, and an even fuller heart. Now I'm the official ‘sweet-rolling chef' for the next celebrations—and honestly, I love it," says Chloé.

Don't ask, “So what do you do for a living?” right away

It may feel normal to you, but here, it's intrusive. In Mauritius, social status doesn't define a person. Conversations start with family, neighborhood, the weather, or food—not someone's CV.

Better: “To bien?” “Kot to rester?”

Avoid: “So, what do you do?”

Offer help, even if no one asked

A bag that's too heavy, a crying child, a gas stove that won't fit in a car. Help. Even unprompted.

In Mauritius, helping is daily life. It's part of what makes you one of the Mauritians.

“Not long after I arrived, my car battery died near the beach. Within two minutes, a man offered to help. He didn't have cables, so he called friends, and fifteen minutes later, it was sorted. That's when I learned that helping is instinctive here, even with strangers. If you're stuck, someone will always have a phone, a cousin, or a solution,” shares Emma.

Never complain about the rain

Think Curepipe is too rainy? Keep it to yourself.

In Mauritius, rain is life. It waters the crops, fills the reservoirs, and cools the air. Saying “ugh, it's raining again” is almost like insulting the island. Even if you're soaked through—don't grumble.

Don't be too direct (even if you mean well)

Here, people don't raise their voice, point fingers, or “say things straight.” Disagreements are wrapped in a smile, a slight grimace, or a gentle subject change. And if someone tells you “We'll see”… it probably means no.

Never refuse a dish without tasting it

That dish you find strange? It might be someone's treasured family recipe.

A blunt refusal comes across as rude, snobbish, and cold. Take a bite. Say “mmm.” Smile. Even if it burns. Even if it's sticky. Even if you have no idea what you just ate.

David relates, “I went to the Port Louis market once with my colleague Rakesh. He handed me a big glass of alooda to try. It looked like a cross between a milkshake, a tropical frog, and a Harry Potter potion (laughs). I saw black seeds floating and something gooey at the bottom. I hesitated. But I drank it. It was cold, sweet, weird… and delicious. Now I go back for more.”

Say ‘thank you'—often, and with sincerity

In Mauritius, people say thank you, and they mean it. Not a rushed “thanks.” A real merci, with eye contact.

No one expects you to be perfect or to “become Mauritian.” You just need to listen, observe, show respect… and genuinely be present.

So adopt these small habits, avoid the classic missteps, and above all, stay curious, humble, and open.