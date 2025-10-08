A gourmet escape for those who appreciate authentic taste

A true temple of taste, this fine food and butcher's boutique has captured the hearts of epicureans by combining authenticity, excellence, and the art of good living. It's a place to uncover the finest international specialties, rediscover French culinary traditions, and explore rare delicacies, all carefully selected with passion and expertise.

Here, gastronomy is something to savor, to share, and to celebrate. Every product has a story, every recommendation is tailored, and every visit becomes a memorable gourmet journey.

The art of taste and selection

Founded in 2022, Club Gourmand was born from a passion—the passion for enchanting palates and celebrating the joy of eating. Behind this evocative name is a team of enthusiasts dedicated to sourcing the finest products from Mauritius and beyond.

Each item is meticulously selected: premium meats, ultra-fresh seafood, aged cheeses, gourmet groceries, and specialty delicacies. Whether you're looking for melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu beef, exquisite oysters, traditional foie gras, or artisanal panettone, Club Gourmand prides itself on offering only the best—with no compromise on quality.

A tailor-made experience for epicureans

Club Gourmand is more than a fine grocery store—it's a culinary partner. The in-house chef and advisors are always ready with personalised recommendations, food and wine pairing suggestions, or menu ideas for every occasion.

Planning a festive dinner or an evening with friends? The team prepares homemade dishes to order—refined appetizers, elegant starters, slow-cooked main courses, and indulgent desserts—all crafted with the precision and care of a chef's kitchen. The goal is simple: to help everyone enjoy a complete gastronomic experience at home, effortlessly.

The taste of authenticity

At Club Gourmand, authenticity is at the heart of everything. The products come from family producers and passionate artisans who preserve traditional culinary methods.

Among the brand's renowned partners are St Sever poultry, a symbol of French terroir, and the Boutrais family, producers of the exceptional Ostra Régal oysters. Each collaboration reflects a shared commitment to outstanding quality and genuine craftsmanship.

A festive selection worthy of the finest tables

The festive season is a key moment for Club Gourmand. The team curates a selection of fine food that combines tradition, prestige, and gourmet pleasure. Some highlights include:

Ostra Régal and Céline No.3 oysters

Caviar from Maison Sturia

Sarrade foie gras and St Sever poultry

Smoked salmon

Exceptional beef selections: Wagyu, Black Angus, grass-fed meat from Southern Rangers, and Australian Grade A

Coastal Lamb from New Zealand

Truffles and other gourmet delicacies

Plus, homemade pâtés en croûte, terrines, slow-cooked dishes, and Christmas logs

Custom gourmet hampers are also highly popular—among both individuals and companies. Each basket can be personalized with fine foods, exceptional wines, sweet treats, or savory specialties, all beautifully presented—the perfect gift to give or receive.

An experience to enjoy in-store

Beyond the discovery of fine products, Club Gourmand cultivates a spirit of conviviality. Every Friday and Saturday, the boutique hosts tasting sessions, where guests can sample product selection, chat with the team, and share moments of pure culinary pleasure.

Club Gourmand: The address for epicureans in Mauritius

For expatriates seeking familiar flavors, exceptional products, or a touch of European refinement in Mauritius, Club Gourmand is much more than a delicatessen. It's an invitation to a sensory journey, where passion for taste meets the art of living.

Where to find us:

Ebene: IconEbene, Rue de l'Institut

5447 2733

Monday to Friday: 9:30 am – 6:00 pm | Saturday: 9:30 am – 5:00 pm

Riche Terre: B33, Riche Terre Road

5251 2643

Monday to Friday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm | Saturday: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm