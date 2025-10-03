Please tell us a bit about your journey from Rwanda to Mauritius.

I came to Mauritius in 2021 after being awarded a prestigious Mastercard Scholarship to study at the African Leadership College. Coming from Rwanda, “the country of a thousand hills,” it was striking to arrive on an island where much of the plateau is flat and framed by beautiful coastlines. My first weeks were spent in quarantine at Ravenala Attitude, in a room opening directly onto the beach. For someone who had never lived by the ocean, watching the sunrise and sunset over the water every day was a magical introduction to Mauritius.

Read also How to shop locally and sustainably in Mauritius

What motivated you to move here, and how did the opportunity at UNDP come about?

My scholarship brought me to Mauritius for studies. As I completed my degree, I applied for roles related to digital health and was offered a position at UNDP Mauritius and Seychelles. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue growing professionally here.

What were your first impressions of Mauritius when you arrived? What aspects of Mauritian culture or society surprised you the most?

Coming from Rwanda's hills, I was struck by Mauritius's coastal landscapes and flatter plateaus. The daily ocean views during quarantine, sunrise and sunset were a special contrast to what I'm used to. I was also impressed by the friendly, multicultural atmosphere and how welcoming people are.

Read also From London to Mauritius: Raising children abroad with Sophie Luminara

How has your experience been living in Grand Baie? What do you enjoy most about the lifestyle there?

Living in Grand Baie has been great. I moved there after initially staying in Pamplemousses. Grand Baie is vibrant, with lively nightlife and easy access to the ocean. My home is just a five-minute walk from the beach. I love the convenience of being able to grab a late-night meal or take a quick walk by the sea after work.

Have you faced any particular challenges as a young expat, and how have you adapted?

So far, I haven't faced major challenges as an expat. As a student, however, finding internships during my first two years proved difficult, which meant I sometimes had to return home to Rwanda for placements. I adapted by networking, staying persistent, and using every opportunity to build skills and professional contacts.

Read also Cooking up a new life in Mauritius with Taryn Aveley

You recently shared that you cycled the entire coastal loop of Mauritius (216 km). Tell us about this experience. What motivated you?

The idea began in 2023 on a relaxed ride from Cap Malheureux to Grand Baie. I loved the coast and wondered if I could loop the whole island, so I did research and shared the idea with my friends, and even made a WhatsApp group of 13 people. However, we kept postponing and eventually never executed. Two years later, a work trip to Flacq brought the thought back; I posted again, and my friend Ishimwe Eulade, fresh from submitting his Master's paper, suggested, “We do it the same Saturday of that week.” With 48 hours to prepare, we rented mountain bikes, packed food and chargers, and set off. The ride was brutal and beautiful: long climbs, night riding, strangers who stopped to help, and the deep satisfaction of finishing 216 km in under 24 hours. For him, it was a celebration of his completion of Master's studies, but to me, it was the execution of a longtime goal and fantasy. Check out the article on my LinkedIn profile.

With only 48 hours to prepare, how did you mentally get ready for something so extreme?

It was mostly passion and focus. I convinced myself I could do it, used ChatGPT to quickly gather preparation and nutrition tips, adjusted meals to increase carbohydrate intake, shifted gym sessions toward light cardio, and reduced heavy leg work. Mentally, I concentrated on pacing, logistics, and keeping the goal simple: one hour at a time.

What did this ride teach you?

That things that seem impossible become possible once you attempt them. I also learned that endurance is largely a matter of mental patience and steady persistence, as much as physical fitness.

Other than that, what do you do in your free time in Mauritius?

In my free time, I enjoy balancing technology with fitness and the outdoors. I enjoy working on different software projects as I am a Techpreneur at Alonix Solutions Ltd, but I also make time for recreational activities like running, walking, swimming, and going to the gym. I play basketball two to three times a week at the Grand Baie court, which is always a highlight. I also love being in nature, whether it's walking along the beach or on my way to work, I often stop to take photos of the scenery. Staying active and connected to nature keeps me motivated and gives me the energy for both work and new challenges.

What has been the most rewarding part of your expat journey in Mauritius so far?

The professional opportunities and openness to digital solutions here. As a developer, I've been able to work on local projects and collaborate with people who are willing to invest in digital products, and that has been motivating and rewarding.

What advice would you give to other young professionals from Africa considering moving to Mauritius?

Plan carefully. Visa and contract logistics can be strict; in many cases, visas tie to contract end dates, so coordinate closely with your employer and plan travel well in advance. Also, use the time to build networks; opportunities often come through the people you meet.

Do you see Mauritius as a long-term home, or do you plan to return to Rwanda or explore other countries?

I'd stay in Mauritius if the right opportunities continue to present themselves; many of my professional connections are here. If not, I'm open to returning to Rwanda or exploring other countries. I'm flexible and focused on the work and impact I can make.