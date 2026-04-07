A 100% dependent island: What the UNDP quantifies precisely

To understand the current challenges, one must first grasp a fundamental reality highlighted by the UNDP Economic Laboratory in a report published in March 2026, titled “Economic Implications of the Armed Conflict in the Middle East for Mauritius: Transmission channels, sectoral exposure and macroeconomic scenarios.” The report offers a stark assessment: despite its past economic successes, Mauritius remains constrained by a structural vulnerability that resurfaces with every geopolitical shock.

The figures speak for themselves. Mauritius imports 100% of its refined petroleum products. But dependence goes further: the island also imports 58% of its dairy products and nearly 48% of its meat and fish consumption. With a trade openness ratio of 97.3%, global instability is never abstract for Mauritius. Instead, it translates into immediate, direct costs that are unevenly distributed across income groups.This dependence turns tensions in the Middle East into a true “invisible tax” on households.

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The Strait of Hormuz: When geopolitics dictates fuel prices

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategic energy routes, with around 20% of global oil passing through it. Since the escalation of the conflict involving Iran in late February 2026, this crucial maritime corridor has been disrupted, with immediate consequences on global markets. Brent crude, which traded around $72 per barrel at the end of February, surged by more than 50% over the next few weeks. The UNDP models what this means in concrete terms for Mauritius. The report estimates the transmission coefficient from oil prices to domestic inflation at between 0.4 and 0.5. In a “severe” scenario, assuming a 50% increase in oil prices, local inflation could rise by an additional 3.6 percentage points beyond initial forecasts.

A “regressive” impact: Lower-income households on the front line

The UNDP outlines three scenarios for Mauritius: a contained logistical disruption (moderate), a prolonged blockage of maritime routes combined with soaring freight costs (severe), and sustained global instability where uncertainty becomes the norm (prolonged). In all cases, the most exposed sectors, including tourism, transport, trade, and manufacturing, account for 41% of national employment. Tourism, representing 8% of GDP, is the most vulnerable: a 15% drop in arrivals would have cascading effects across the entire economy.

The social impact is uneven. Lower-income households spend 40.4% of their budget on food, compared to 22.8% for wealthier households. A 10% increase in food prices would reduce their purchasing power by 4 percentage points, compared to just 2.3 points for higher-income groups. Pressure on the Mauritian rupee further worsens this vicious cycle, placing the Bank of Mauritius in a delicate position between controlling inflation and supporting growth.

What has already increased: Diesel, the first concrete signal

On the ground, the impact of the global crisis on prices is already visible. The Petroleum Pricing Committee (PPC) ruled on March 24, 2026: the price of Gas Oil (diesel) rose from Rs 58.95 to Rs 64.80 per liter, a 10% increase, the maximum allowed by law. This legal cap, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual shock. The theoretical increase should have reached 40.70%, based on a reference price of $173.34 per barrel. Without the regulatory mechanism, diesel would already have reached Rs 108 per liter. The Minister of Commerce himself illustrated the scale of the protective effort: the government could technically have applied a 10% increase each day over four consecutive days. The Price Stabilization Account (PSA) absorbs the difference, but at a cost to public finances. The diesel-related deficit is already estimated at Rs 2.3 billion.

It is also worth noting that India is emerging as Mauritius' main energy safety net. New Delhi has confirmed that its refineries have secured their crude supplies, including from Iran, dispelling fears of shortages. With reserves covering more than 70 days of consumption and solid export contracts to the Indian Ocean region, India provides Mauritius with a tangible guarantee of continuity. A major agreement is currently being prepared. Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam has announced advanced negotiations for a government-to-government (G2G) partnership between the State Trading Corporation and the Indian Oil Corporation. Inspired by a previous agreement with Mangalore, this partnership would ensure a steady supply of fuel and could allow transactions in Indian rupees, offering protection against exchange-rate volatility.

Furthermore, according to Mauritian authorities, current stocks are sufficient in the short term, though with little margin for error. As of April 2, reserves covered between 13 and 20 days, depending on the product. Three shipments scheduled for April 4, April 16, and May 1 will deliver 34,880 tonnes of petrol and 35,490 tonnes of diesel by the end of April. The higher proportion of diesel in the final shipment reflects the authorities' heightened vigilance regarding a product whose stabilization fund is already showing a deficit of Rs 2.3 billion.

Price increases: Rumors denied, but vigilance remains necessary

Since April 5, reports of an imminent increase of Rs 5 per liter of petrol and Rs 1.40 per loaf of bread have been circulating in some media outlets. These figures have been firmly denied, for now, by the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Michaël Sik Yuen. The government indicates that the PSA still has a positive balance of Rs 400 million for the MOGAS fund, allowing it to absorb fluctuations in international prices. This is a real buffer, but its sustainability depends entirely on how global markets evolve in the coming weeks.

While Mauritian authorities have not yet taken firm decisions on the measures to adopt in response to the war's repercussions, a crisis committee has been set up to identify ways to cushion the energy shock. Several measures have been mentioned: a possible increase in electricity tariffs, energy-saving policies with restrictions on lighting, penalties for waste, expanded use of remote work and flexitime, and the possibility of delivering classes online in the education sector.

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The private sector takes the lead

Without waiting for government decisions, some companies have already taken action. Mauritius Telecom, for example, announced on Friday, April 3, the introduction of hybrid working starting Monday, April 6: three days of remote work per week for around 750 employees, representing 40% of its workforce. According to the company's management, this initiative should result in daily electricity savings of around 5,000 kWh, as well as a monthly reduction of approximately 25,000 liters of fuel linked to commuting.

Business Mauritius reports that companies are already reassessing their business continuity plans. Like other stakeholders across the country, they have begun reviewing their strategies and identifying potential measures to mitigate disruption.

What the UNDP recommends

The UNDP sees the crisis as an opportunity for transformation. Rather than waiting for the situation to stabilize, experts are calling on Mauritius to shift from a reactive posture to a strategy of active sovereignty, built around four key priorities.

Energy comes first. Rapidly scaling up solar photovoltaic capacity and battery storage is no longer just an environmental choice; it is a matter of national security. The sun and wind of the Indian Ocean offer a decisive advantage over imported oil.

Food comes next. With global food prices potentially rising by 25% in adverse scenarios, rebuilding a local agro-industrial sector capable of processing Mauritian agricultural products has become essential.

Social protection must also be more targeted. In the face of the regressive impact of inflation, broad-based subsidies are no longer sufficient. The UNDP advocates for more precise support systems, using technology to reach the most vulnerable households.

Finally, there is a geopolitical card to play. In an increasingly fragmented and unstable world, Mauritius' political and legal stability becomes a rare and valuable asset. The island can turn its geographic isolation into a strength, positioning itself as a haven for capital and talent seeking stability in the Indian Ocean.

Mauritius moves from intent to action on energy

On April 6, Minister Patrick Assirvaden announced three concrete projects to accelerate the transition and fill the gaps that the CEB cannot address alone. The first, called “10 by 10”, involves ten solar projects of 10 megawatts each, all paired with battery storage, representing a total of 100 megawatts by the end of 2027, with a tender to be launched this week. The second aims to integrate new capacity directly into the CEB grid, also supported by battery storage. The third includes major structural projects such as Tamarind Falls, agri-voltaics, and solar panels on shopping centers, along with the expansion of wind farms, also scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.