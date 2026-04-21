You left France, traveled across Asia, and eventually settled in Mauritius in 2018. What convinced you to take that leap and make the island your new home?

I think I always had that desire, deep down, to live somewhere else. Far from the French countryside I grew up in, far from everything I already knew.

As a little girl, I used to tell my mother, "You'll see, I'll marry an Australian surfer and live somewhere sunny." As it turns out, I wasn't too far off. I just traded Australia for my little Mauritian rock.

My first encounter with Mauritius was during an internship. I knew almost nothing about the island — just a handful of images: beaches, lagoons, palm trees.

I quickly realized there was so much more to it than that.

There's an energy here. A warmth. A simplicity in human connection. People invite you to lunch without knowing you, help you out on the street, and smile at you on the bus. I felt that genuine warmth immediately.

Workdays look more or less the same everywhere, but here... the atmosphere is lighter. People are on first-name terms, there's laughter, and no one's in a rush.

Evenings and weekends have a flavor all their own: an impromptu barbecue, a sunset on the beach, a ti-punch with friends.

Little by little, Mauritius became more than a destination. It became a new daily life, and today, simply my life.

And honestly, once you've had a taste of it, it's very hard to let go.

It's also the kind of place where family never needs much convincing to come visit. A real bonus when you're living far from the people you love.

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After settling in, what was the first thing about local life that you truly loved, and what surprised or unsettled you the most?

What I loved right away was how easy it is to connect with people. You show up, say hello, and someone's already inviting you to share a meal or a coffee. Mauritius is a bit like a big village: faces quickly become familiar. The fruit seller recognizes you, sets aside a mango "because this one's a good one." Your neighbor greets you every morning, even before he knows your name. And after just a few weeks, you feel like you've found your place. That's Mauritian warmth for you — everyday kindness, effortless and genuine.

What surprised me most at first was how car-dependent everything is. Having spent my last few years juggling between walking, trains, and the metro, I had to adjust to a completely different rhythm. For my first six months, I got around entirely by bus or taxi to get to work. An authentic experience, but not always a convenient one! Buying my first car quickly became a necessity.

And then there are all those little everyday things you never think about before you arrive. The pace of life, for one: people really do take their time. When you come from a fast-paced European lifestyle, that can throw you off at first. Then there are the tropical realities: power cuts, cyclones, and the geckos you eventually start treating as housemates.

And there's the multicultural coexistence, something truly unique to Mauritius. One morning, you walk past a vibrant, colorful Hindu ceremony; a little further on, you hear church bells ringing; and at the same moment, worshippers are filing out of Friday prayers. At first, it catches you off guard. It's so different from everything you've always known. But over time, it becomes your daily life, your new normal, and it gives your routine a charm unlike anything else.

You often talk about work-life balance in Mauritius. What is it about life here that actually makes it achievable, when so many people search for it elsewhere and never quite find it?

It's not that everything is easier in Mauritius — it's more that the environment gives you the space you need. Distances are shorter, nature is always close by, and you can go from a meeting to a swim in the sea or an afternoon with family in what feels like minutes.

That balance doesn't happen on its own. You have to choose it and actively maintain it. But here, the conditions are in place to make it genuinely within reach. Something as simple as a morning swim before work can shift your entire rhythm, your mood, your ability to switch off. I work a lot, but I do it with far less pressure than I ever did in Europe, I think.

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In your work, you support many expats relocating to Mauritius. In your view, what are the key steps to a successful move?

The first step is the spark. Sometimes it comes from a trip, a need for change, or simply the desire to start fresh somewhere new.

But that spark has to become a decision. And the real decision is setting a date. Until there's a date on the calendar, you talk about it, think about it, dream about it, but you don't actually move forward.

Then comes the least exciting but absolutely essential part: the paperwork. Residency permits, budget, insurance, housing, schools... It's not the fun part, but it's the foundation of a smooth move.

We see it time and again: the "we'll figure it out when we get there" approach tends to create far more stress than freedom.

Mauritius doesn't really work that way. You need to do your research, compare options, and plan ahead. Understand the rental market, the real costs, the procedures, and the timelines.

Starting your preparation at least six months in advance gives you a much smoother, less stressful arrival.

And keep this in mind: the unexpected is part of the journey. Moving countries doesn't erase your personal challenges. You always bring a little of them with you. It's not "greener" on the other side; it's simply different. Different in pace, in codes, in reference points and challenges... but also in the wonderful discoveries you make along the way.

Finally, the most important step of all: integration. Stepping outside your comfort zone, reaching out to people, saying yes to an invitation, asking for help, or offering it. That's the real key. A successful move means building connections and feeling like you belong.

You've been supporting expats for several years now. What are the most common challenges they face when they first arrive in Mauritius?

In Mauritius, everyone has an opinion on how things work. Between agencies, advice from friends and family, and tips picked up on social media, there are often as many versions of events as there are people sharing them.

Even within institutions, approaches can vary: every application goes before a committee that needs to understand the professional project and verify that it aligns with the country's goals.

Some files move quickly; others require additional clarification, supporting documents, or multiple back-and-forths. And that's perfectly normal.

Even when everything seems in order, some applications will take longer than expected, especially when a project has to pass through several ministries for specific licenses: healthcare, tourism, education... This lengthens the process and multiplies the number of contacts involved.

It's also important to keep in mind the gap between what's written in official guidelines and what happens in practice. The Mauritian administration is both structured and human: every application is reviewed, discussed, and understood before it's approved. The key is to stay patient, avoid interfering in official procedures, and above all, not take everything you hear at face value.

Opening a bank account can take up to eight months, depending on the complexity of the file. When it comes to finding housing, it's not uncommon to discover that rents are higher than expected or that availability is limited. Bringing a pet, a dog or a cat, is never a straightforward process: depending on the agents or services involved, timelines and requirements can vary considerably.

From one client to the next, two identical applications can be handled differently simply because they go through different hands. That's the reality on the ground.

Financially, a move almost always costs a bit more than planned, especially in those first few months, while you're getting set up, adjusting your lifestyle, and getting a feel for what things actually cost. As a general rule, I recommend budgeting your monthly expenses plus a reserve of around €15,000 to make that transition period a little more comfortable.

But beyond the practical side, there's an often-overlooked dimension: the emotional one. After a few months, often around the six-month mark, the novelty wears off, your reference points shift, and a sense of loneliness can creep in. The doubts start to surface: "Did I make the right choice?" "Will I really be able to adapt?"

It's simply a phase, and once that first year is behind you, things get much better. The first year is often the adjustment period: the time it takes to align with your new environment, rebuild your habits, establish your routines, and grow your network.

These moments can be anticipated. And above all, they're easier to get through when you know they're a normal part of the journey.

How have expats' motivations for moving to Mauritius changed in recent years?

Eight years ago, many expats came to Mauritius out of a love for the island or the dream of a sunny life with favorable tax conditions. That was enough to win people over. The island sparked the imagination, and the idea of leaving it all behind to live with your toes in the sand felt almost like a no-brainer.

Today, motivations have evolved. They're more considered, more grounded.

Families are primarily looking for a safe, stable environment, with reliable infrastructure, international schooling for their children, and a genuinely good quality of life day to day.

Freelancers and entrepreneurs come looking for a balance between ambition and freedom: the ability to work hard without sacrificing their well-being.

Remote workers now see Mauritius not as a tropical escape but as a first step, a way to test the pace, culture, and lifestyle before committing fully.

People come to Mauritius today with a desire to build something, to start a business, to integrate, to meet people, to find meaning, and to invest themselves in the community.

Is Mauritius's multicultural identity a challenge or an asset?

In Mauritius, it's unquestionably an asset. I often use this example: the church lends its parking lot to the mosque during prayers, and the mosque returns the favor. That says it all. It's a simple image, but it perfectly captures the Mauritian spirit — one of respect, sharing, and harmonious coexistence.

Expats have always been warmly welcomed into this diversity.

The most important thing is curiosity: asking questions, getting involved, walking in the Maha Shivaratri procession, visiting Triolet during Divali, and attending a Hindu wedding. These moments of sharing help you understand the island, its culture, and that natural generosity that defines it.

In the workplace, it's remarkable: you have the chance to build real connections and discover the richness of Mauritian cultures. It's a human experience you simply won't find anywhere else.

But you have to arrive with humility. Don't come in thinking you know best. Observe, listen, respect, and take the time to understand.

Many people arrive with an idealized image of Mauritius. What gaps do you notice between the dream and the reality?

Many people arrive in Mauritius with a postcard-perfect vision: the beach every day, palm trees swaying, a sweeter life that costs less. The reality is a little more nuanced.

Yes, there are stunning beaches and breathtaking sunsets. But there's also the morning traffic dropping kids off at school, the occasional water or power cuts, the administrative processes that require patience, and a cost of living that's often higher than expected, especially if you're trying to maintain the same standard of comfort as back in Europe.

That said, with a budget equivalent to what you'd spend living in France, you often live better: more time for yourself, more time in nature, less stress, and an overall sense of calm that's hard to put a price on.

You also run expat networks in Mauritius: BExpat, podcasts, and more. How do these communities help newcomers?

When you land in a new country, loneliness can creep up on you fast. Having a network is essential: you share your questions, your struggles, your tips, and you realize you're not alone in going through these experiences. That simple feeling of "I'm not the only one dealing with this" changes everything.

Whether it's WhatsApp groups, after-work events, coworking days, podcasts, or webinars, the goal is always the same: to inform, reassure, and bring people together. We try to make those first encounters easier, the conversations that turn a move into a social life. And in the end, it's often those early connections that make all the difference between an expat experience that truly works and one that quietly unravels after a few months.

If you could give just one piece of advice to someone moving to Mauritius, what would it be?

Go for it.

If you genuinely want it to work, you'll always find a way to make it happen. And if things don't go as planned, that's okay too. Nothing is irreversible.

Moving abroad is, above all, an adventure that changes you, whatever path it takes and wherever it leads, when it's well prepared.