What if a plane ticket could change the course of your life? For Célia Debove, that's exactly what happened. At 32, she made the bold decision to leave behind the beauty salon she had spent eight years building, her loyal clients, and the life she knew in northern France to start over in Mauritius. It wasn't an escape, but a conscious choice to live in alignment with the person she had become through years of solo travel, self-discovery, and personal growth. Now based in the south of the island, she helps travelers design meaningful experiences and encourages women who dream of traveling alone to take their first step into the unknown. In this interview, she reflects on the doubts, challenges, and opportunities that shaped her journey.

Could you introduce yourself and tell us about your life before moving to Mauritius? I'm Célia, almost 32, and I'm originally from northern France, near Lille. For 8 years, I ran my own beauty salon. I deeply loved my profession and, above all, what it allowed me to create: a genuine bond of trust with my clients. In fact, I preferred to call them "my little darlings". Like many entrepreneurs, I was deeply invested in my business, and it was often hard to truly switch off. Travel gradually became my way of stepping back and catching my breath. At one point, I also went through a breakup that had seriously dented my self-confidence. I needed to get away, to breathe. No one around me was available to come along. So I left on my own, on a whim. And without realizing it, that decision was about to change the course of my life. Many more trips followed: Mallorca in a van, Morocco on a road trip, Zanzibar in a local village, South Africa on a humanitarian mission, and, of course, Mauritius, almost by chance. Read also Mauritius: A paradise, with all the realities that come with it

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What pushed you to consider such a radical life change? I think solo travel was the real trigger. It showed me that I could step out of my comfort zone and that the world, as big as it is, was far vaster than the bubble I had been living in for years. I loved my job and the life I had built. But I was also drawn to the idea of a different kind of freedom and new challenges. And the more I traveled, the more I felt the need to build a life that truly reflected who I was. Then, over time, with every return from a trip, "my darlings" also unknowingly planted a little seed in my mind with their "I'd love to do what you do, but I don't dare." So, after my third trip to Mauritius, I dug deeper into the project I already strongly believed in, to bring it to life in the place where, without really knowing why, I felt balanced: Mauritius. And then I decided to take the plunge. To let go of everything I had built and everything that had built me too, I have to admit. I told myself that if not now, then never. Not to live "in the tropics," but to live in alignment with the woman I had become, and to make my own small contribution.

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How did your family and friends react to this decision? Reactions were mixed. Everyone responded through the lens of their own beliefs, much like when you travel solo as a woman, really. Some people thought the project was wonderful right away. Others were more worried or struggled to understand why I was leaving a stable situation to go to the other side of the world. As for my family, guilt still follows me often, but they were unwavering in their support, even with broken hearts. Read also What it's like for expats to raise children in Mauritius Mauritius came into your life almost by chance. What stands out from your first trip, the one that sparked everything? Mauritius came after a humanitarian trip to Africa. Originally, as my mum put it, it was about "resting my body after giving so much of my heart." I arrived with no information at all, just one little thought in my head: "It's only honeymooning couples over there." Spoiler alert: no! And what struck me the most was the feeling I had upon arrival. The landscapes are stunning, of course, but that's not what triggered it. In Mauritius, I discovered a different atmosphere. A more peaceful pace of life and a warmth from the people that instantly won me over. It was as if I were breathing differently. Many travelers fall in love with the island and decide to settle there. What convinced you that Mauritius could become your new home? I came back several times before taking the leap, even though those trips weren't about moving here. And over time, I caught myself imagining my daily life on the island. The fact that locals speak French, those warm smiles, those genuine human exchanges. But above all, that pull from deep inside me that I still can't rationally explain today. It was as if part of me already knew my story with this island wouldn't end with just a few holidays. Read also Why coastal erosion is accelerating in Mauritius

Did you have moments of doubt before leaving? So many! And I think every expat goes through this. Deciding to move somewhere sunny is "easy." The in-between, from the moment you decide to the moment you reach the airport, is much harder. You leave your country, your family, your friends, your habits, your whole world, really, to build another, unknown one. And mixed into all of that is the fear of being wrong, of regretting it, especially when you're leaving a thriving business behind. I remember analyzing every street in my town, noticing things I'd never seen before, even though I passed by ten times a week. I remember eating my favorite dishes and savoring them like never before. But above all, every moment spent with my friends or family made me nostalgic, even while I was still living it. What was the hardest thing to leave behind? Unsurprisingly, my family, my loved ones, and my salon. Together, these "three" form the pillars of my wellbeing. And I wasn't as aware of that before, I have to admit. Family and loved ones, because video calls will never replace real presence. And my salon, because it was 95% of my daily life. My darlings brought me so much. Here in Mauritius, due to visa restrictions, my workdays are quite solitary. Once settled in Mauritius, what was your biggest surprise as a resident? How easy it is to take a break from everyday life. In France, going to the beach required planning. Here, I can decide at 2 p.m. and be there by 2:15. It might sound simple, and we sometimes forget it, but this closeness to nature is a real luxury and genuinely shapes the way we live. A year after arriving, I still feel the same gratitude.

What were the main administrative or practical challenges you faced? The visa, of course. It requires patience. I was just 3 days away from having to leave the country for the year when I finally received the precious document. There's also the matter of figuring out how everything works here, which is often very different from how things are done in France. For many administrative matters, you have to go in person and wait (a long time). And then, naturally, there's the challenge of building a new social circle, which I have to say feels harder for me, having chosen the south of the island and wanting to connect with Mauritians rather than expats. How well have you integrated with the local community? As I mentioned earlier, I was quickly thrown into it because of where I chose to live. On top of that, I fell in love with a Mauritian. So these factors give me the chance today to be very well integrated. Of course, I had my own part to play in this, too. I believe integration also comes through curiosity, humility, and a genuine desire to understand the culture of the country welcoming you. In my view, it's essential for us expats to adapt rather than constantly compare things to France or our old life. Because even when you're surrounded by good people, you sometimes come up against different ideas rooted in a different culture. You're now developing a business focused on tourism and tailor-made travel. How did this idea come about? This idea was born from my personal and professional journey. It's really a life project. I would have loved to find this kind of support during my own solo trips, but I also wanted to continue, in a different way, what I had started building in my salon. That is, a caring community of women who shared their joys, sorrows, dreams, and sometimes their fears. So over time, I realized that Mauritius could be the perfect place to build a project that truly drives me and brings together people, travel, support, and authentic, secure connections. Of course, I'm also keen to extend this approach to groups, families, and couples. Sharing is my guiding principle. Why did you choose to focus particularly on supporting women who want to travel solo? Because I see myself in their fears, their questions, and sometimes even their hesitations. I've felt it, I've cried, I've wanted to cancel. But I did it anyway. These trips have always helped me build a little more self-confidence. Each time, I discovered new sides of "Célia" that I would never have suspected by staying in my comfort zone. I might never have understood that we're often capable of far more than we believe, and that our beliefs are simply holding us back. And today, even though I also support couples, families, and groups, helping a woman dare to take her first solo trip has a special meaning for me. Because I know that behind a plane ticket lies so much more than just a journey. What do you appreciate most about your life in Mauritius today? That feeling, which a year later is still exactly the same, when I see the coconut tree in my garden, or when I walk past the beach, and I'm never tired of this place. But what I appreciate most isn't Mauritius itself, but rather what this island has given me on the inside. Thanks to it, I dreamed. Thanks to myself, I dared. And it's this combination that brings me the deep satisfaction I feel in this new life today.

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