What can you expect when you move to Mauritius when it comes to the school holidays? This will vary depending on whether you opt for an international school or a local government school; if you choose an international school, it varies again based on whether it is a French-speaking school or an English-speaking school. Before we even look at what expats do during their school holidays you need to understand how schooling works in Mauritius.

Understanding school holidays in Mauritius First of all, you have government schools. These are free for Mauritians and cost a tiny amount for expats. Their school year runs like a calendar year, with the main school holidays at the end of the year (during the Mauritian summer). Next up, you have English-speaking international schools. These are often based on a British or international curriculum and are popular with Brits, South Africans, native English speakers, and Mauritians alike. Their school year is often (but not always) similar to the government schools, so the long school holidays are at the end of the year and over the Christmas period. Finally, you have the French-speaking schools, which are essentially French schools based in Mauritius. They follow the same curriculum, the same exams, and the same timetable as schools in France and are part of the AEFE (Agence pour l'enseignement français à l'étranger - the agency for French teaching abroad). Their school year is exactly the same as in France, with long school holidays in July and August (the French summer). This means that school holidays in Mauritius can be “interesting”. Because of the different systems and different school calendars, there are actually very few weeks of the year when all the schools are on holiday at the same time. Which can make things difficult if you've got friends with children in different systems. On the plus side it means that if your friends are mixed across nationalities and schooling systems there is always likely to be someone around. Read also How solo travel led Celia to a new life in Mauritius

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The annual expat migration back home So, back to the original question - what do expats do during the school holidays? “We spend a few weeks in Mauritius, our current home, where we go slow, surf, and see friends. We also go back to London, where we used to live, to visit family and friends. This year, we are also lucky enough to be going on holiday in Turkey. A little bit of everything makes the weeks fly by, and we appreciate the time we get with our loved ones!”, shares Laila, a Brit now living in Mauritius with a son who attends French primary school. There tends to be a mass exodus from the island during the long school holidays. So for the French schools, that is what is happening right now. School is out for “summer” for French kids right now, and they have around 8 weeks off. Typically, most French expats will leave Mauritius for July and August. The vast majority will head back to France for summer holidays over there, with friends and family, catching up with their children's grandparents and joining in with weddings, family celebrations and summer events “back home”.

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Staying on the island while everyone else leaves South Africans are less likely to go home at this time of the year because a) the holidays are much shorter in the English-speaking schools at this time of the year, and b) it is winter in South Africa, so there is less of a temptation to visit. “We don't travel during those times as our business is the busiest for us in the holiday seasons. We usually get visitors from South Africa who come to us, and we do local tourist things with them here. There are still so many fun things on my 'to do' list even after 3.5 years of living here!”, says Nadia, a South African with two children in English-speaking primary and secondary schools on the island. As for the Brits, and other expats from the northern hemisphere who put their kids into English-speaking international schools, it can be a tricky one. It's a great time to go “back home” as it's summer and that's when all the fun things are happening, BUT if your kids only have a few weeks' break (in comparison with the end of the year when they have nearly 2 months off), what do you do? Many expats caught in this situation will still return to their country of origin for this preferred season of warmer weather. For some, it means taking shorter holidays, while others will simply take their kids out of school to have longer holidays. Many expats opt to go “back home” twice a year. Particularly expats from the northern hemisphere. It is very popular to go home at Christmas (whether that is winter or summer for you, long school holiday or short) to see family and have your usual traditions. It is rare for expats - especially in the early years of expatriation - to stay in Mauritius for Christmas. The pull of family, your own culture and food, of everything that you are used to - especially if you have young children - is just too great. Also, for those who have changed hemispheres when moving to Mauritius, the thought of a hot and sunny Christmas might be too much to deal with! Don't be surprised if your friendship group disappears in the run-up to Christmas as everyone heads back to where they came from. As for July and August, the mass departure is more noticeable in the French expat community. Very few French expats stay on the island during the long school holidays. Read also Mauritius: A paradise, with all the realities that come with it

The time to explore new horizons Whilst the vast majority of expats will go “back home” during the school holidays (especially the Christmas ones) there are more and more who are adventuring into unknown territories during the school holidays. Tempted by the proximity of Mauritius to places like India, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, some expat families are shunning holidays “back home” (which often don't feel like actual holidays) and are taking the leap into the unknown. These families opt for safaris in Africa, tours around India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, or they head even further afield to discover the land down under. “We go on a camping road trip in Australia every year during the holiday", shares Rachel, a Brit who has a son in an English-speaking primary school. The hidden cost of maintaining family ties abroad So what is the right thing for you when it comes to your children's school holidays? That really depends on you, what you and your family want, your work set-up and holiday allowance, and of course, your budget. Because flights for a family will take up a big chunk of your holiday finances. Emma, a French expat whose two children go/went to an English-speaking secondary school, tells us about it: “We go away for almost every school holiday. We try to spend the shorter breaks with just our immediate family, whether somewhere else in Mauritius, in Rodrigues, or in a nearby country. Longer holidays, such as Christmas or the summer break, are usually spent with our extended family: grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. My husband is American, and I am French, so we have to make choices between our two families. Those choices can sometimes be very difficult, especially as our parents get older. It also represents a significant expense that needs to be taken into account when deciding to live abroad. I am fortunate because my family lives in the south of France, so we can combine family time with fun activities for the children, whether by the river or at the seaside. As my children attend an English-speaking school, it is important to me that they spend time in France so that they can maintain a good level of French. I also want them to stay connected to both their French and American cultures. Living in a third country is incredibly enriching, but it can also leave you feeling culturally uprooted. It is important to try to maintain a certain balance.” Read also What it's like for expats to raise children in Mauritius