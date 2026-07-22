Peter, originally from the UK, tells us about his experience: “Walking around Port Louis one afternoon, my back felt stiff, then my legs and hands. I was not sure what was happening. I struggled to get into the car to go home and went straight to bed. For two days, every single joint in my body ached, and walking just 5 meters to the bathroom made me feel like I was 100 years old! Opening the cap on a bottle of water was impossible. I drank a rehydrate solution 5 times a day and stayed in bed for four days with a fever and a red rash. After five days I was almost back to full fitness but still feel it even now in my wrists and fingers. It is nice to know once you have had it you won't get it again”

You can spend time with people who have had Chikungunya as they can't catch it again, but people who haven't had it yet might want to avoid you, in case one rogue mosquito finds you and then them!

Chikungunya can only be transmitted via mosquitoes, not directly from human to human. However, it is recommended to isolate whilst experiencing symptoms (for around one week) to avoid mosquito bites that can then transfer the virus to people nearby.

This current epidemic started in Mauritius in 2025, whilst the last one was back in 2005-2006. On the plus side - unlike Covid - once you've had it you can't get it again!

The key symptom is severe joint pain and joint swelling, which is often accompanied by a high fever and an itchy rash. Other symptoms include muscle pain and a headache. People who have had it talk about the excruciating pain and unbearable itchiness.

It is a mosquito-borne virus that was first identified in Tanzania in 1952. The word “chikungunya” means “to become contorted” in a local Tanzanian dialect due to the way it makes people bend over in pain.

Should you go and see a doctor if you suspect you have Chikungunya?

For many people this isn't possible. In the early days of Chikungunya, leaving your home is not an option as you cannot do anything more than make it to the bathroom and back, so leaving the house to go and see a doctor is literally impossible.

For those with health complications, as well as the very young and the elderly, it is recommended to seek medical attention, but for most people this isn't necessary.

As Chikungunya is a viral infection and not a bacterial infection, antibiotics won't help. The best course of action is pain relief, hydration and rest.

Until you have ruled out dengue (which can present with similar symptoms to Chikungunya and is also present in Mauritius right now), do not take any NSAID (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) like Aspirin, Ibuprofen or Nurofen. You are at a risk of life-threatening internal bleeding if you have dengue and take these medications, so if there is any doubt avoid them and favour paracetamol (sold locally as Doliprane).

“You do not want this. Chikungunya completely knocked me off my feet, literally; I spent a week in bed. Luckily I was still able to work from there. The fever wasn't fun, but the itchy rash drove me absolutely crazy, and when I thought I was finally over it, the joint pain decided to make a comeback. My wrists and knee are still refusing to let me forget it, but I'm managing and hopeful that the stiff joints will disappear soon!”, shares Helen, originally from Canada.

So how can you avoid contracting Chikungunya?

There is a vaccine, but it is not available in Mauritius, and one of the side effects is developing chikungunya-like symptoms.

As the only way to contract the virus is via a mosquito bite, the most important thing is to protect yourself from being bitten as best as possible. For example:

Wear long-sleeved tops and trousers.

Apply mosquito repellent frequently.

Use plug repellents at home.

Treat outdoor areas with professional misting.

Make sure there is no stagnant water or rotten fruit around to attract mosquitoes.

The mosquitoes that transmit chikungunya bite during the day - from sunrise to sunset - so be especially careful when you are on nature walks or around grassy areas during the day, and combine sunscreen with insect repellent!

I wasn't at all worried about catching Chikungunya as I rarely get bitten by mosquitoes, then one day, out of the blue, my knuckles started hurting and swelling up. It quickly spread to my wrists and my elbows until my whole body ached. It was agony, and the only thing I could manage to do was stumble to the toilet. Nothing eased the pain except sleep, and luckily I was able to sleep lots. Three weeks on and the pains still flare up every now and then, especially in my knuckles, wrists and elbows. It's definitely the worst sickness I've ever had!

This can all seem pretty scary, but if you take the relevant precautions, hopefully you will manage to avoid it, and with a bit of luck this epidemic will disappear soon as the 2005-2006 outbreak did.