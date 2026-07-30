None of these are massive creators by global standards, and there's no official count of how many people fit this pattern. But collectively they represent something the "Mauritius is the next creator hub" narrative usually skips over in favor of tourism statistics: actual people who left specific and sometimes unglamorous situations back home and built a public life around the fact that they left, at a moment when the island's infrastructure, visa terms, and even its tax code are starting to catch up with the fact that this is now a real, if still small, category of resident.
Why Mauritius is attracting a new generation of expat content creators
A small but visible pattern has emerged around Mauritius over the last few years: French, British, Spanish, and even South African nationals relocating and building a public online presence specifically around the fact that they left. Some are self-described "serial expats" who lived in a couple of other countries first and now post about the island's beaches, budgets, and everyday logistics, occasionally selling a paid guide on the side or offering paid tour guide services. Others are entrepreneurs who left explicitly to build a business under different conditions and have talked, on podcasts and in interviews, about wanting a life that felt freer or more balanced than the one they had. Others still are couples who visited once, years earlier, and eventually restructured an existing online business specifically so they could run it from the island rather than just visit it.
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What they're actually leaving
The pattern in how these movers talk about their old lives is consistent, and it's less about beaches than about friction.
For French expats in particular, the complaints are recognizable: a heavier tax burden, a sense of bureaucratic stagnation, grey weather, and, for some, a feeling that ambition or entrepreneurship was easier to pursue somewhere else. A common framing isn't escaping hardship so much as leaving a life that had become comfortable but unsatisfying, one that didn't feel aligned with what they wanted or headed anywhere in particular.
This matters for how the content actually lands. A beach photo captioned "paradise" is generic; Mauritius already has plenty of that from resort marketing and honeymooners. A video that says, in effect, "here's what my life in France actually felt like, and here's why I left" is a specific, relatable story, and it's the version of Mauritius content that seems to be resonating with a French audience that has its own reasons to be restless.
British expats tell a quieter version of the same story: less "escape" than "upgrade": warmer weather, English widely spoken, healthcare that's turned out to be a pleasant surprise for some, and a pace of life that's easier to build a remote business around than London's.
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Why Mauritius specifically, and not just anywhere with sun
The obvious question is why Mauritius over Portugal, Bali, or Dubai, which are all cheaper or better-known lifestyle-migration destinations with a head start. A few things repeat in how these creators describe the choice, and they turn out to be backed by real, checkable mechanics.
Language is the first filter. French speakers don't have to learn a new one to function day to day — a real advantage over Portugal or Bali — and the island's multilingual base (English, French, and Mauritian Creole, spoken at home by roughly 90% of the population) means a single account can plausibly reach English-speaking expats, French-speaking Europe and Réunion, and Mauritians themselves, without translating everything three times over.
Familiarity without saturation is the second. Mauritius already has a recognizable script with honeymoons, luxury resorts, turquoise-lagoon drone shots, but almost no one has told the "actually living here" version of that story yet. That leaves room to own a niche that Bali and Lisbon, oversaturated with lifestyle-migration content, no longer offer.
The visa is the third, and the most concrete. Mauritius's Premium Visa lets eligible non-citizens stay six months to a year, renewable, multiple-entry, with no processing fee. This is a close match for people who already run an online business or earn independently, which is exactly the profile most of these creators fit. Applicants need proof of accommodation, insurance, return travel, and income of USD 1,500 a month per adult (plus USD 500 per dependent child). The catch worth flagging clearly: holders can't enter the Mauritian labor market, and their main income has to keep originating outside the country.
And now, a tax system that's started to notice them. Mauritius's 2026–2027 Budget and the Finance Bill introduced in the National Assembly on 28 July 2026 propose extending Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) to payments for advertising, promotional, endorsement, and digital-content services delivered through social media at 5%. In practice, a business paying a creator Rs 100,000 for a sponsored campaign would withhold Rs 5,000, pay the creator Rs 95,000, and remit the rest to the Mauritius Revenue Authority. This isn't a flat tax on influencer income. TDS is an advance against the eventual income-tax bill, and the payer must issue a statement of what was withheld. As of this writing, it remains a Bill, not yet passed or in force, but the fact that the tax code is now naming "social media promotions" and "digital content" as their own category is the clearest sign yet that Mauritius has stopped treating this group as too marginal to legislate.
The stories they're actually telling
The content that's working isn't travel inspiration. Mauritius already has more than enough of that. It's the unglamorous logistics: what a French family actually pays per month, which school options exist for kids, how local bureaucracy compares to home, which areas and neighborhoods are livable versus which are strictly for weekend visits, what it's like being far from friends and extended family once the honeymoon period wears off in year two.
That candor is also what separates a creator with staying power from a burst of relocation-hype content. The accounts that lean into budgets and everyday specifics rather than scenery alone tend to be the ones that build an actual following rather than produce a single viral clip. The content creators are talking about what the local food is like and how cheap it is, what it's like to move around the island without a car, where to buy groceries and fresh veggies, and how to live like a local on the weekends.
Responsibilities that come with the footage
There' a representation question that's easy to skip past when the whole premise of your content is "look at my new life here": local people aren't scenery, and the creators doing this well tend to invite in local expertise and distinguish their own still-developing understanding of the place from settled fact, rather than narrating Mauritius with the confidence of someone who's lived there three months.
Another key point is that although drone shots are one of the island's biggest visual assets, they're regulated here under the Civil Aviation (Unmanned Aircraft System) Regulations 2024. Commercial or non-recreational operators must register both the drone and the operator and obtain an operational authorization. Recreational flights are barred near airports and over public areas, including beaches.
The part that's easy to skip past
It's worth being honest that "I left my old life for something better" is also just a very good content hook — one that works whether or not Mauritius specifically delivers on it, and the same structural story that's been told about other destinations by creators who later moved on again. Some of the people telling it are also, by the nature of the format, financially incentivized to keep telling it: a guide, an affiliate link, a course. That doesn't make the underlying decision insincere, but the account of a place you get from someone monetizing their move there isn't the same as a neutral account of that place.
There's no dense, self-reinforcing community of these creators yet — nothing like the meetups, shared coworking floors, or agency infrastructure. The people doing this well right now are mostly working it out individually. That's also the opportunity. The story format — "here's the unglamorous truth about the place everyone assumes is just a honeymoon backdrop" — still has room in it. The people already telling it are proof the format works here. Whether it turns into an actual scene or stays a handful of individual creators each building their own following is still open.
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What it's like for expats to raise children in Mauritius
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How Caity De Chasteigner Dumée-Duval reinvented her life and career in Mauritius
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Why more expats are choosing the South of Mauritius
The cost of living in Mauritius is rising: Should expats be concerned?
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