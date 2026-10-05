A job offer abroad can look like the next big step: better pay, a more senior title, or the chance to live somewhere new. Before you resign, though, it pays to look beyond the offer and ask where the role could actually take you. What will you learn? Is there room to progress? Could your current employer offer opportunities you haven't explored? Here are the mistakes to avoid when planning your next move, so you can build your international career and leave on good terms.

Don't leave your job too soon You're worried about becoming stagnant if you stay with the same company too long, so you've decided to move on every year or two. Sure, some employers believe that staying in one place too long means you've stopped growing (which isn't true, of course). But that view isn't universal. On the flip side, leaving an international job too quickly can make you look unreliable and unstable. You may also feel like you're constantly starting from scratch (getting to know a new company, building relationships with colleagues) instead of actually moving your international career forward. Read also Why moving abroad can mean starting over professionally

Don't bad-mouth the company you're leaving Whether or not you're pursuing an international career, speaking badly about a former employer is, without question, the worst thing you can do. Be careful what you say at the coffee machine, and outside the office too. Despite countless stories of employees caught posting disparaging comments on social media, you can still find the occasional harsh review online, whether justified or not, targeting a company, a manager, or a colleague. The thing is, if walls have ears, the internet has a long memory. You don't need to point out flaws to justify leaving. Your reasons for moving on can be entirely positive, such as building your career abroad.

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Find out how to leave your job on good terms Between TV dramas where characters make a spectacular exit, it's easy to think that's the only way to quit a job. Fortunately, storming out is far from your only option (and honestly, it's one to avoid). Just as you plan your international career, plan your job transitions too. First, leaving a job doesn't necessarily mean leaving the company. For example, you could be transferred abroad or move to a different department. When you decide to leave, make sure your employer knows well in advance so you can work out the best possible exit together: unpaid leave, a sabbatical, time to think through your future abroad, or a mutual termination (if you're on a permanent contract). Take time to explore the options your host country offers for parting ways with an employer on good terms. Read also Move abroad and be your own boss: A growing trend Stay engaged with the company you're planning to leave You've had time to think it through, and you've reached an agreement with your employer on a clean, amicable end to your contract. But ever since you found out your leaving date, your mind has been elsewhere. You're physically present but mentally checked out, and you've suddenly become the textbook example of the self-serving expat careerist. You've stopped putting effort into your work and spend your time comparing your current role to your future one. There's another equally damaging version: you keep showing up, but you're working more for your own career plan than for your employer. You quietly poach key contacts and clients, and start promoting the company you're about to join. That's the fastest way to damage your relationships, not just with your current employer, but potentially with your future employer abroad as well. After all, what employer would want to hire someone willing to throw their current company under the bus for personal gain? Don't get dazzled by prestigious job titles You've been promised a role as the new director or "super manager" at a foreign company. Drawn in by the impressive title, you skip the fine print on what the job actually involves and rush to hand in your notice. But caution is warranted. Prestigious titles can certainly boost an international CV. Watch out for hollow ones, though. It won't take long for people to notice that your "director" roles were director in name only. Don't let flashy job titles cloud your judgment. Take the time to think it through before you quit. Read also Can moving abroad help break gender stereotypes at work?

Don't be swayed by a big salary alone Fancy titles don't tempt you. But a big paycheck makes you sit up and take notice. Surely an international career comes with a higher salary? Not necessarily. This is another mistake to avoid before handing in your notice. A pay rise is a great motivator, no question. But it shouldn't be the only one. A salary that's completely out of touch with reality doesn't mean much, and it can disconnect you from real life in your new country. Beyond that, will that high salary actually help you build the international career you're dreaming of, or will it trap you in a role with no room to grow? Don't automatically turn down a counteroffer from your employer It bears repeating: building an international career doesn't necessarily mean constantly changing companies. You've told your employer you want to leave, and they want to keep you. They value what you bring and are willing to meet your terms (new responsibilities, for example) to make you stay. Give yourself time to think before you respond. What has your relationship with your employer typically been like? Has it cooled since they found out you want to leave? Or has it stayed warm and professional? Don't overlook real opportunities for advancement abroad Whether you're an expat or not, it's always worth making sure a new role genuinely offers what the next one promises before making the move. Things can change quickly: a job title might look the same on paper, but the actual responsibilities can be completely different. Your international career is built in part on the skills you gain through your professional experiences, and promotions are precisely what help you build those skills. Avoid leaving a role that could lead to a promotion (unless you have good reason to). By the same token, don't accept a position abroad without first checking what advancement opportunities actually exist.

Don't deliberately undersell your skills Eager to join a new company abroad (especially a well-known one), you might be tempted to undersell yourself. The logic seems reasonable: get your foot in the door first, then work your way up from the inside. But a wide gap often exists between the plan and reality. Rather than strengthening your international CV, you can close doors by underselling yourself. You risk stalling your career instead of moving it forward. Rather than hiding what you're capable of, lead with it.