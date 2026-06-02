Planning your international career and move

Just as planning a professional life abroad involves two dimensions (work and relocation), taking on a senior role overseas raises two questions: are you cut out for a position of responsibility? And are you cut out for working abroad?

Some expats know from the start that they're meant to live abroad. Some executives and managers have had a knack for leadership since childhood, or close to it. Having a clear goal from the beginning of your studies or career helps you stay focused. The journey won't be any less demanding, but it will be more bearable because the vision is there: leading your team or starting your own business abroad.

For others, it's more complicated. Working abroad isn't always a natural fit. Sometimes "the choice" is, in fact, more or less imposed: you're following your expat partner, moving abroad in hopes of finding a better job, and so on.

Before embarking on an adventure that may not suit you, take stock of your career and your desire to live abroad. In fact, this advice applies even if you have a clear vision of your expat plans.

Are you made for a leadership position?

First, it's fairly straightforward to determine whether you have the technical and social skills needed for a position of responsibility. Being a manager and leading a team means, first and foremost, having experience in your field. You've proven yourself on the ground. If this is your first job, you can draw on your university work, side jobs, volunteer experience, and so on. You know how to supervise a team, set schedules, define clear and achievable goals, give feedback on what's working and what isn't, and more. You have a sense of responsibility and know how to solve problems.

Second, you've developed the social skills essential for a leadership role. You know how to adapt to different personality types; you adjust your language and communication style to suit your teams. An excellent negotiator and communicator, you know how to get your ideas across smoothly and earn your team's trust. You also trust your colleagues, and they feel it. Far from claiming all the credit, you don't hesitate to delegate. You highlight your team rather than putting yourself in the spotlight. As a responsible leader, your style is far removed from the stereotype of the authoritarian or necessarily charismatic boss.

If you recognize yourself in these traits, a leadership position is well within your reach. Of course, you don't need to tick every box on the "ideal manager" checklist. You may be missing a few technical or social skills without that calling your ability to lead into question.

Are you made for working abroad?

Moving abroad is a dream for many. But between the dream and making it happen, there are serious obstacles. The first, of course, is family. It's harder to move abroad for work when you've already built your life at home: a partner, children, a job, a mortgage on your home... And yet, there are plenty of success stories of families thriving abroad. How do you explain these successes, and why wouldn't it work elsewhere?

Be careful not to fall into the comparison trap. Every experience is unique. Moving abroad with your family isn't always possible for many reasons: your partner and/or child doesn't share the expat dream; the position abroad is indeed a senior role but short-term; the responsibilities are poorly defined; and so on.

The other main obstacles relate to extended family and to yourself. Family first: it's hard to cut ties, even if you'll rebuild them through the many communication platforms available. Relocation can also be derailed by a major family issue (a loved one's illness, a difficult family situation, and so on). You can't imagine leaving the country with your family under such circumstances.

Another limit is your own apprehensions. Along with family, this is probably the most powerful barrier. Because if you have the technical skills, what could possibly stop you from holding a position of responsibility abroad?

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How do you know if you're made for a leadership position abroad?

We all understand what "leadership position" means. But behind the definition lie interpretations that vary depending on your perspective. Expat managers (who are happy to be in that role) have a positive view of senior positions abroad. They see them as a great challenge, an opportunity to take on major projects, speak a foreign language, network, and more. On the other hand, if you're apprehensive about taking on responsibility, you're more likely to associate a senior role with high stress, endless difficulties, shifting relationships with colleagues and superiors, and a change in work pace... all for the worse, of course.

If the mere thought of managing a team abroad gives you chills, don't throw yourself into an adventure that will make your expat experience bitter. If, on the contrary, your apprehensions feel like "positive stress," why not rise to the challenge? Beyond technical and social skills, there are feelings only you can experience, and they deserve to be acknowledged and explored.

Am I cut out to manage abroad?

At its core, the question "am I cut out for..." can unintentionally carry (depending on how you interpret it) a sense of judgment or verdict. It's as if expat managers were more competent than others. In reality, whether you want to manage or start a business abroad, or choose not to, doesn't undermine your professional plans overseas. You won't be "less professional" because you turned down a promotion abroad or declined to run a business abroad.

There's also the question of capability. "Wanting" and "being able to" are two different things. You may want to start your own business abroad and realize you can't make it happen. You can also want it, have the ability to make it happen, and still fail. Being able or unable to carry out your professional plans abroad doesn't call your skills into question.

What's more, you might not be able to manage a team abroad for reasons that have nothing to do with the job itself: you miss your family, you're struggling with culture shock, you're going through personal difficulties, and so on.

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Extra tips for holding a leadership position abroad

To figure out whether you're cut out for a senior role abroad, start by asking yourself this: how does the idea of managing a team abroad make you feel? If you have a positive outlook on it and already have some management skills, why not take the plunge? If, on the other hand, you don't want to (or can't) go back to school to refresh your qualifications, learn your host country's language, leave your family behind, or any other aspect tied to your plans, it might be better not to pursue it.

If you can't help comparing yourself to others, choose inspiring expat journeys and challenge yourself not to feel inadequate. Everyone has their own life path. Sometimes people move abroad as employees and end up being promoted to management roles, including HR director or higher. They hadn't necessarily planned to take on a position of responsibility abroad, but promotions came along over time. It's also a way to discover yourself and gain new skills. If it doesn't work out, you can always ask to step back. It won't be a failure but rather a healthy realization that will help you thrive as an expat professional.