Where do you stand the best chances of landing a job with a cold email?

Before you start firing off cold emails to every inbox on the planet, you need a game plan. Like responding to a job posting, a speculative application has a purpose. It's not about reaching out just to get your name out there internationally; it's about making sure, first and foremost, that this approach is actually recognized in the country where you're hoping to work.

Good news for anyone planning to move abroad: you're unlikely to find a country that formally prohibits cold emails. In fact, this approach can be a real advantage, since you're presenting yourself without competing against other candidates (you're not responding to a posted job opening). Two things matter most here:

Your email must not end up in the recipient's spam folder.

Your email must follow the résumé and cover letter conventions of your target country.

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Will your cold email actually reach its recipient?

With online scams on the rise, spam filters are more aggressive than ever. You're not trying to run a con; you're trying to get a recruiter's attention. France, Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Canada, Japan, and Singapore are among the countries where cold emails have a good chance of reaching their targets, provided they comply with local regulations.

To give yourself the best possible shot, make sure your email doesn't look like spam. Unlike spam, it needs to be personalized. To get past spam filters, you should:

Use a "human" email address (first name, last name).

Avoid excessive capitalization and exclamation marks (the hallmarks of sales language).

Write a clean, relevant subject line.

Avoid loading your email with multiple images, clickable links, or large attachments (you wouldn't do this even when responding to a job posting).

Steer clear of spam-trigger words. Certain terms are flagged as spam by default.

Test your email with online tools (such as mail testers) to check that it will get through in your target country.

Rather than asking "Which country can I send my speculative application to?", the more important question is: "Who should I send it to?" You have several options:

Look up a hiring manager's email address on the company's website.

Do the same search on professional social networks.

Tap into your personal network.

Use your current company's internal network.

Call the target company directly and do some research.

Get involved in international professional networks (such as business clubs).

The first five options are the most accessible: they're free (you only need an internet connection) and available anywhere. The challenge is finding the right contact. That's why building and maintaining your network is so important. If you're currently employed and looking to move to an overseas branch, start by identifying strong contacts within your own company. Finding the names and contact details of managers based abroad will likely be much easier from the inside.

Of course, you can always send your application to a company's generic "contact" email address... but there's no guarantee it will ever reach a decision-maker. To maximize your chances, take the time to choose your recipient carefully.

Read also France updates employment rules for foreign nationals

What about a paper-based speculative job application?

Want to stand out? In an age where everything is done by email, going old-school with a paper application might be your best move. It's the surest way to bypass both spam filters and AI screening tools. That said, you need to be absolutely certain you have the full name and address of the person you're contacting. Never send a letter to a company without including the specific recipient's name. If you go the paper route, you'll print your résumé (unless otherwise specified, as with the Japanese résumé, which is typically filled in by hand) and write your cover letter by hand.

Speculative applications and local culture

You might assume that because it's a speculative application, you can do whatever you like. But while the act itself is spontaneous (you're not responding to a job posting; you're proactively putting yourself forward), the form and content of your application still need to follow the norms of your target country.

There's no such thing as a universal international résumé. Instead, you need a résumé and cover letter tailored to each country you're targeting (and, more specifically, to each company).

For example, a French résumé is typically one page (unless you're a senior professional with an extensive career history) and includes your full name and age, with or without a photo. By contrast, a British résumé omits these personal details to reduce the risk of discrimination, and photos are not included. The same applies to American résumés: no photo, no personal information. The Japanese résumé, on the other hand, requires a photo and follows a standardized form, usually two pages long. The German résumé is also two pages, detailed, and written in a clean, formal style.

The same care should go into your cover letter, whether it appears in the body of your email or as an attachment (with a more detailed version as an attachment). Avoid literal or machine translations, and make sure you're using the standard form of the language spoken in your target country. Even if you already speak the language, double-check that words mean what you think they mean. English and French, for instance, both have multiple regional variations, and the same word can mean different things depending on the country.

Building an international career: Is a speculative application worth it?

This approach has both supporters and skeptics. Those against it point to the time investment. Putting together a speculative application takes effort, and that's even more true when applying for jobs abroad, since you also need to account for cultural differences. The argument is that speculative applications consume a lot of resources for relatively little return. Supporters, on the other hand, insist that a speculative application is far from a shot in the dark. They point out that a large number of international job openings are never publicly advertised. A speculative application lets you target positions you'd never even know existed if you only waited for job postings. On top of that, it focuses on a specific company and role: rather than waiting for a foreign employer to post a vacancy, you take the initiative and show your interest first.

Sending a speculative application is a way of demonstrating your motivation, interest, and skills. It's already a form of self-presentation to a potential employer. And the real goal of a cold email isn't necessarily to land a job on the spot (you don't even know whether the company is in a position to hire you); it's to make a connection with someone who could support you and help you secure an interview. There's no job listing to guide you here, which is exactly why presenting yourself thoughtfully matters so much. A successful speculative application may not lead to a job abroad straight away, but it can open the door to a valuable contact inside the company you're hoping to join. And that contact could well be the reason you get a call back sooner than you expect, bringing you one step closer to working abroad.