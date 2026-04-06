Common behavioral mistakes that hurt your returns

You've got the idea of the century, or at least, the one you're convinced will bring you success and strong returns abroad. But no matter how brilliant your concept is, proper preparation is non-negotiable. Skip the essential steps, such as cultural research, financial costs, and local laws, and you're setting yourself up to fail. Here are the key mistakes to avoid when starting a business overseas.

Underestimating cultural differences

Reaching out to local suppliers and partners, securing a loan, negotiating a contract… Business may have its own language, but that doesn't make it a universal one that transcends cultural differences. Far from it: starting a business abroad means knowing the local culture well enough to operate within it effectively.

In practice, a lack of intercultural training is one of the leading causes of business failure overseas. Cultural blind spots can undermine every other aspect of your venture, such as contract negotiations, partnerships, financial management, product or service distribution, and more. Even if you're working with a local intermediary to help you get established, don't skip intercultural training. Surface-level knowledge isn't enough. Approach it like a genuine learner who wants to truly understand the local culture.

Starting a business abroad on impulse

"They left everything behind to build their business at the ends of the earth." The internet is full of these success stories: starting from nothing, this entrepreneur or that businesswoman built an empire overseas. The company is now worth a small fortune, and the returns are through the roof. These kinds of successes are absolutely possible, but they shouldn't obscure the fundamentals that every overseas business venture requires: market research, knowledge of the local culture, solid cash flow to get started, and more. Diving in headfirst and expecting to maximize returns in record time is one of the surest ways to fail.

Focusing only on immediate returns

Rushing to generate a quick return on investment and early profits is another reliable path to short-term failure. Maximizing returns requires building a real strategy, one that's thought through from the moment you start your business abroad. Profitability takes time, and that time is measured in years. Entrepreneurs who move too fast often burn out within a few months. Or they give up, convinced that returns are too low. The project sinks, not because the idea was bad, but because it was poorly executed.

Setting up abroad is inherently risky. Before you start making money, you may lose some, possibly a lot. Is your cash flow strong enough to absorb those losses until you start generating returns? Will local banks back you? To set yourself up for long-term success, define realistic, measurable, and incremental goals. In business, the end goal matters just as much as the steps you take to reach it. That's why it pays to work through every stage of your financial plan carefully and make sure it holds up.

Marketing and communications often attract heavy investment, yet they represent only the final stage of building a business. Your financial plan, covering accounting, investments, and your path to profitability, is the backbone of your company. To be effective, it shouldn't be set in stone; it needs to be flexible enough to adapt to the realities of a foreign market.

Underestimating the costs of starting a business abroad

Launching a business overseas can come with significant additional costs, especially if you're relocating an existing operation. But even starting from scratch, you won't be able to avoid the expenses inherent to setting up in a foreign country. For example: Will you use an intermediary? Who will handle your legal structure? Draft your contracts? Connect you with local suppliers? Will you need a translator? Fixed premises? A warehouse? Vehicles? Does your industry depend on weather conditions? Will you need specialized insurance on top of basic coverage?

On top of all that, you'll need to factor in the costs tied to local taxation, logistics, marketing, and communications, not to mention staff salaries. Costs you haven't anticipated will eat into your profitability. So don't be overly optimistic: plan for a worst-case scenario and make sure your cash flow can handle it.

Ignoring or underestimating local regulations

Misreading local legislation can, at best, limit your returns, for instance, by restricting how much you can produce, and at worst, prevent you from opening your business at all. When operating abroad, you don't have the freedom to do whatever you like. Failing to comply with local rules can result in serious legal consequences. To avoid any problems, work with local specialists in taxation, international trade, and law. That said, don't rely on them entirely. You need to understand the tax, legal, and commercial rules of the country where you plan to operate. Does your business require specific certifications? Is it a regulated activity? Factor in potential delays caused by permit and authorization processes.

Failing to invest in distribution and after-sales service

Let's say you really do have the idea of the century and you're confident it will work abroad. But have you thought about the "how"? How will your idea become a finished product or service in the hands of the consumer? In other words, how do you plan to distribute your product or service so it actually reaches your target market? And once it does, how will you handle customer returns and complaints?

Distribution is a critical question, and so is after-sales service. Yet entrepreneurs setting up abroad tend to invest less in after-sales support than in other areas of the business. Distribution strategy often gets overlooked, too, as if selling the product will somehow take care of itself. Even something as straightforward as a product sold in a supermarket needs a distribution strategy. That means defining your channels and distribution networks. Who will your partners be? Will you have the support of local retailers? Are you targeting large-scale distributors? Without a distribution strategy, your "product of the century" has little chance of standing out from the competition or making you any money.

Underinvesting in after-sales service also takes a toll on your returns. Without it, where do your customers turn when something goes wrong, or they have a question? If your business needs an after-sales function, build one. If you don't, you risk alienating your customers. Poor reputation, bad word of mouth, and falling returns.

How to align your investments with your long-term financial goals

To be profitable abroad, your business needs clear financial goals. Financial objectives help you manage your cash flow, guide your investment decisions, secure funding, improve your returns, and track your company's growth over time.

Investments and financial objectives

Businesses can choose from three main types of investment:

Tangible investments: all physical assets owned by the company (machinery, tools, company vehicles, premises, etc.)

Intangible investments: money spent on producing or enabling the company's output (obtaining a license, certification, patent, etc.)

Financial investments: capital deployed by the company in financial instruments (stocks, bonds, etc.)

The types of investments you make should align with both your short- and long-term financial goals. For example, should you direct more of the company's funds toward physical assets? Do you need to upgrade your machinery to increase production? Or would you rather grow your stake in other companies with a view to eventually having a seat at the table? Clearly defined goals will help you make the right investment decisions.

However, don't confuse short-term and long-term financial goals. Short-term goals span a few months to a year and focus on immediate needs, for instance, hitting a specific revenue target by next quarter. Long-term goals (1–5 years), by contrast, define a broader, slower-moving strategy that unfolds over time, for example, expanding your presence in a given market.

Securing your cash flow

Another essential factor in aligning your investments with your long-term goals is protecting your financial position. Make sure you have cash reserves strong enough to support your investment activity. Investing always carries risk, and investing abroad can carry even greater risk, particularly due to exchange rate fluctuations. Which currency will you use to run your business? To make investments? Will you invest in foreign companies or local ones?

A solid cash position will help you weather market volatility. Invest in credit insurance and bank guarantees to protect yourself against late payments and defaults, among other risks. If your business operates in multiple currencies, bring in an international finance specialist. In any case, stay vigilant: poor cash flow management can seriously destabilize your business.

To avoid nasty financial surprises, build a realistic budget that accounts for hidden costs that are easy to overlook, such as translation services. Also, look into what financial support you may be eligible for. Many popular expat destinations regularly offer incentives to attract entrepreneurs.

How to build a coherent approach instead of chasing business trends

If there's one trend that continues to gain traction in 2026, it's the "minimum investment, maximum (hoped-for) return" model. We're already familiar with AI-generated websites. Now, AI tools claim to be able to write business plans and even set up a turnkey business. At least, that's the promise. The appeal is obvious, especially for entrepreneurs who see it primarily as a major cost-saving opportunity. The AI finds the best ideas, selects the strongest one, draws up the business plan, handles the legal structure, maps out communications… no need to hire local experts. Everything happens in a few clicks, for next to nothing.



This trend is likely to keep growing in the coming years. Should we welcome it? Not without caution, warn some observers, who raise red flags about the rise of "easy" business creation. They point out that AI is not infallible, and a mistake can be fatal when you're trying to establish yourself in a foreign market. There's also a deeper concern: that fully delegating to AI could lead to a dangerous drift in which the AI effectively "runs" the business with little or no human input, and founders simply sit back and collect the returns.



Rather than chasing every new trend, it's better to use the right tools at the right time while staying actively involved at every stage of building your business. AI is a tool, not a replacement for professionals (tax advisors, web developers, communications agencies, and so on). For example, only by conducting your own market research will you truly understand the strategy you need to establish yourself and stand out from the competition.