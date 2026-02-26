Mini-retirement abroad: What are we talking about?

Behind the term "mini-retirement" lie two ideas: leaving for a short period, preferably far away, why not in another country, and disconnecting from your routine to take stock of your professional and personal life. The change of scenery facilitates this heart-to-heart with yourself. You become "someone else" because abroad, you lose your usual landmarks. You are also "with yourself," and you learn to rediscover who you are through your new daily life in a foreign country.

The mini-retirement, which generally lasts from a few months to a year, does not, of course, have to take place in another country. You can opt for a break in the next region over. It all depends on time, budget and circumstances. Short-term relocations are nevertheless riding high. Micro-retirements are not seen as a one-off pause in a long career, but rather as mini-breaks that can be repeated throughout one's life… in order to survive professionally.

Mental health is at the heart of all concerns at an international level. The mini-retirement fits into a new vision of work, no longer at the centre of life, but as a means of living life and enjoying it. Whether taken abroad or not, the break presents itself as a solution to combat burnout.

Micro or mini-retirement?

Some observers use both terms interchangeably. Others see a slight nuance between "micro" and "mini" retirement. According to them, the micro-retirement, shorter than the mini-retirement, would consist of several small breaks throughout a professional career. The mini-retirement, on the other hand, would offer a broader range of possible career interruptions: sabbatical leave, gap years… These breaks could last up to two years and require careful preparation.

Both terms nonetheless converge around the idea of a "wellness break," ideally abroad. The rest of this article will use both expressions without distinguishing between them.

A Gen Z trend?

The mini-retirement phenomenon has been gradually gaining ground for several years. It primarily affects young people from Generation Z (born between the late 1990s and early 2010s) and millennials (born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s). Coming out of the health crisis, there was already talk of young people taking a break from their professional lives to restore their emotional balance. The pandemic was, for many workers, the trigger for genuine questioning about wellbeing and the balance between professional and private life.

But mini-retirement does not have only fans. Its detractors see it as yet another rebellion from Gen Z, which is decidedly at odds with the world of work. For several years now, international media have been focusing on these young people who no longer want to work, no longer want to build a career, and are professionally unstable, changing jobs too quickly… In reality, Gen Z workers and millennials are not at odds with work itself, but aspire to a new relationship between work and private life, and that is precisely what the mini-retirement makes possible.

More than a trend, mini-retirement therefore aims to question the meaning of life. Workers who embark on the adventure are not idle; quite the contrary. Micro-retirement is not a break from a career, local or international, but is fully part of it. That is why it is advisable to prepare it carefully (but without stress), especially if you are considering a move overseas.

Are wellness breaks reserved for the privileged?

Travelling for a few months or living abroad for a year to discover the world. Many dream of it. But who can really afford it? Mental health struggles affect a large number of workers between the ages of 20 and 40, but not all of them will be able to afford a mini-retirement. The financial question is paramount here. This probably explains why mini-retirement departures are more common among nationals of wealthier countries, such as Canada, the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Germany. Of course, the observation is global. Any young worker with sufficient financial means can go on a micro-retirement.

That said, one should not think that a large budget is essential for a mini-retirement. The constraints are, first and foremost, professional (what type of leave should you take?) and then financial. The favourite destinations of young workers opting for a mini-retirement have picked up on the new trend and are offering solutions for smaller budgets.

Where should you move for a mini-retirement?

Thailand, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, and Hungary are among the most popular destinations for millennials and Gen Z. They share a common thread: a guaranteed change of scenery, exceptional landscapes, and a true break from daily routine (especially for those coming from a distant and/or culturally very different country). These countries are also among the favourite tourist destinations.

The dream destinations for mini-retirement share another characteristic: a relatively affordable cost of living. This is particularly true in Southeast Asia, as evidenced by the success of micro-retirements in Thailand and Vietnam. In Central Asia, Uzbekistan is also a sought-after destination.

According to viral comments on social media, Malaysia has gone even further by offering an actual retirement home for young people. Simply called a "Youth Retirement Home," this retirement programme would rest on a key idea: travellers have nothing to worry about and are entirely taken care of. They can enjoy the exceptional surroundings, strolling and taking in the scenery. But does this enchanting one-month parenthesis actually exist? In reality, it is an AI-generated distortion. The retirement home exists, but, quite logically, it caters to older people. The story's virality reveals one thing: the need to disconnect from work and aspire to well-being is very real, a trend also present in China.

How to prepare for a mini-retirement?

Whether it lasts a few weeks or several months (especially if it extends over several months), it is better to prepare your mini-retirement carefully. Here are a few questions to ask yourself:

How are you feeling right now?

What would be the main purpose of your micro-retirement?

Do you have a specific goal (volunteering, learning a language, etc.) or do you prefer the unexpected?

How long do you want to be away?

Which country do you want to go to?

What position do you currently hold?

What type of leave can you take (paid leave, sabbatical, or unpaid leave)?

Every mini-retirement is different

Even if there are popular destinations and leisure and wellness programmes designed for young professionals on a mini-retirement, nothing is set in stone. It is up to you to create your own stay, based on your means, your aspirations and your possibilities, and above all, your state of mind. It is worth remembering that the main objective of the mini-retirement is to promote wellbeing. Whether meticulously planned or more flexible, the organization of your trip and stay should not stress you out, but rather relax and re-motivate you.

There can therefore be as many forms of micro-retirement as there are people. For some, this time away is a good way to test remote working. They do not see the mini-retirement as a clean break, but as a way of redefining how they organize their work. Others, on the contrary, opt for a complete break. It is also worth noting that going on a mini-retirement is not necessarily a sign of suffering at work. You can feel very happy in your job and still need to regularly step back and breathe.