Advanced degrees are a real advantage for finding a job abroad

In a recent report, the OECD states that higher levels of education significantly improve your chances of finding and keeping a job. The data shows a clear link between advanced qualifications and successful integration into the labor market:

“Employment rates for 25–64-year-olds rise steadily as levels of tertiary education increase, reflecting the high returns to advanced qualifications in the labor market. Graduates of short-cycle tertiary education have an employment rate of 83%, compared to 86% for bachelor's degree holders, 90% for master's degree holders, and 93% for those with a doctorate or an equivalent degree.”

The study adds that this advantage is particularly strong among young adults and in economies with high demand for highly skilled labor, often the case in international job markets.

The OECD's findings are supported by another study from APEC (Association pour l'emploi des cadres), cited in French media. A weakening executive job market affects PhD holders less:

“Between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2025, the total number of job postings published on apec.fr fell by 12% for PhD holders only, while it declined by 17% overall.”

This comes as no surprise: the trend largely applies to the international labor market as well. Organizations such as the World Economic Forum note that workers with advanced skills and higher levels of education are often better positioned to withstand economic shocks and adapt to changes in the global job market.

Degrees are a key factor in getting work visas

Beyond their professional appeal, degrees also play a decisive role in obtaining the work visas required to move abroad.

In many countries, immigration criteria require a certain level of education to qualify for a visa application, regardless of a candidate's experience or personal motivation.

Canada's Express Entry system, for instance, one of the programs used to select immigration candidates, awards points based on several criteria, including education level. Two years of post-secondary education are worth 98 points, while a PhD can earn up to 150 points. Other factors, such as actual work experience in Canada, are also valued, but this clearly shows that advanced academic qualifications are rewarded.

Another concrete example: to obtain a work visa in China, except in specific cases, you generally need at least a bachelor's degree. This diploma must also be authenticated and legalized by your consulate.

How much do skills matter in international hiring?

While degrees are undeniably an asset, most international recruiters also look for a set of skills that can be used immediately on the job.

According to a World Economic Forum report, the most valued hiring criteria are largely linked to soft skills. The study's findings show that analytical thinking remains the most sought-after core skill among employers:

“Seven out of ten companies consider it essential in 2025.”

Next on the list, the World Economic Forum highlights creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and adaptability, leadership and social influence, curiosity, and lifelong learning.

On the technical side, employers are primarily looking for expertise in AI and big data.

“They top the list of the fastest-growing skills, followed closely by networks and cybersecurity, as well as technological literacy.”

Clearly, when it comes to recruitment, soft skills and technical skills are at the heart of decision-making, not the level of academic degrees.

The report also underlines how skills shortages are widely seen by survey respondents as the main obstacle to business transformation, showing just how much importance employers place on them:

“85% of employers surveyed plan to prioritise upskilling their workforce: 70% intend to hire staff with new skills, 40% plan to reduce headcount as skills become less relevant, and 50% plan to transition employees from declining roles into growing roles.”

And if that still isn't convincing, a Stepstone survey found that 77% of companies plan to assess candidates more on their actual skills than on their degrees.

Studying longer… or studying smarter?

So it isn't the length of your studies that makes the difference when looking for a job abroad—it's how well they match the needs of the local or international market.

Targeted education, designed around a specific sector or an international employment hub, can open far more doors than a long theoretical program spread over many years.

Think of industries facing shortages in many countries. Focused training in IT, construction, the energy transition, hospitality and catering, or healthcare can help you access the job market abroad much faster.

Another example: a study by Cornell University on job postings in areas such as artificial intelligence or “green” careers shows that listings requiring specific skills or technical certificates are increasing, while strict requirements for university degrees are declining.

Today, finding a job internationally is therefore less about “collecting degrees” or reaching the highest academic level and more about building strong skills that match the realities of the local market.