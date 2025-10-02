Major international exchange programs

The best-known international exchange programs are Erasmus+, ISEP (International Student Exchange Program), and Fulbright.

These programs are called “international” because they go beyond bilateral partnerships. They are built on multilateral agreements and are designed to promote academic exchange on a global scale.

Erasmus+

Launched by the European Commission, Erasmus+ is the largest student mobility program in the world, with over 12 million participants since its inception. Initially focused on Europe, the program expanded in 2015 to cover nearly 140 countries worldwide.

Erasmus+ isn't limited to university students: it also funds exchanges for apprentices, teachers, trainers, young volunteers, and professionals working in associations or sports organizations.

ISEP (International Student Exchange Program)

Founded in 1979, ISEP is a global network of over 300 partner universities in about 50 countries.

It is open to undergraduate and graduate students from all fields of study, usually for a semester or an academic year. Depending on the host university, courses may be taught in English or in the local language.

Fulbright

Created in 1946 by the U.S. government, the Fulbright Program supports students, researchers, teachers, and professionals seeking to study, teach, or conduct research abroad—or in the United States.

With a presence in more than 160 countries, Fulbright remains one of the most prestigious programs worldwide, though it faced political challenges in recent years, particularly during the Trump administration.

National and regional exchange programs

Unlike the large-scale international initiatives, national or regional programs are tied to one country or one specific area of the world.

Their aim is still to encourage international exchange, but their funding and governance are managed by a single state or regional body. Here are some of the most notable examples:

DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) – Germany

DAAD is the main gateway for students, researchers, and lecturers interested in studying or conducting research in Germany.

Its scholarships cover a wide range of opportunities, including master's programs, PhD studies, research stays, and short programs focused on language or specialized training.

MEXT Scholarships – Japan

The Japanese government offers “MEXT” scholarships to international students wishing to pursue undergraduate, master's, or doctoral studies in Japan, as well as to visiting researchers.

SEMP (Swiss-European Mobility Program) – Switzerland

This is Switzerland's equivalent of the Erasmus program. It provides funding and opportunities for European students to study at Swiss universities for a semester or longer.

The program is coordinated by Movetia, Switzerland's national agency for exchange and mobility.

UMAP (University Mobility in Asia and the Pacific)

Founded in 1991, UMAP brings together higher education institutions and partners from across the Asia-Pacific region—including Central, South, and East Asia, Australia, North and South America.

It offers semester-long exchanges, short-term study opportunities, and even virtual exchange experiences.

AIMS (Asian International Mobility for Students) – Southeast Asia

Launched in 2010, AIMS promotes student mobility within Southeast Asia. Member countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, and Japan.

Nordplus – Nordic and Baltic region

Nordplus is the leading educational cooperation program for Nordic and Baltic countries. It supports student mobility and joint projects across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltic states, as well as the autonomous regions of Åland, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland.

Finally, beyond these structured programs, many universities also set up bilateral agreements with partner institutions. These partnerships sometimes allow students to earn dual degrees, making it essential to check with your university's mobility office for opportunities.

How to choose the right exchange program

Know what's available at your university

The first step is to find out exactly which options your university offers. Not all schools participate in the same programs, and some have agreements that only apply to specific faculties or even specific departments.

Always consult your university's international office to see the complete list of partner institutions, the number of available spots, and the selection criteria.

Define your goals: Why do you want to study abroad?

Every student has different motivations for studying abroad. Some want to improve their language skills, others seek cultural discovery, while many are focused on enhancing their academic profile and CV.

Clarify your priorities early on. For example:

If your goal is language learning, choose a destination where the teaching language matches your needs.

If your priority is academic recognition, check the compatibility of course credits and the reputation of the host university in your field.

If you're looking for cultural immersion, consider the student life and extracurricular activities available.

Consider academic and administrative support

Some programs offer extensive support, featuring a designated coordinator who provides assistance before, during, and after your stay. Others expect students to handle everything independently, which can be overwhelming.

Also, don't overlook credit transfer. Most exchange programs ensure your credits count back home, but it's important to confirm. In Europe, for instance, one full academic year typically equals 60 ECTS credits. Make sure you understand how this aligns with the system in your destination country.

Mind the language of instruction

Taking classes in a language you don't fully master can quickly turn your dream experience into a nightmare.

Most universities require at least a B2 level in the teaching language, which is usually enough to follow lectures and write academic papers. You may also need to provide proof of your proficiency.

Keep in mind that many universities worldwide now offer programs entirely in English, even in countries where English is not the primary language.

Budget and tuition fees

One of the main benefits of exchange programs is that you usually don't pay tuition at the host institution. Instead, you continue paying your regular fees at your home university.

However, always check the fine print, as some partner schools may charge administrative or additional fees.

Beyond tuition, you'll need to budget for daily expenses—housing, transportation, food, and health insurance. Costs can vary dramatically depending on the destination. Living in Budapest or Seoul is not the same as living in London, New York, or Tokyo.

Be sure to research average living costs, rent prices, and potential scholarships or grants. Don't forget to factor in visas, travel, and insurance. Your international office should provide realistic estimates.

Talk to former exchange students

Finally, one of the best ways to prepare is to talk with students who have already participated in the program you're considering.

Their experiences can provide valuable insights that brochures don't reveal—such as how welcoming professors are, how easy it is to integrate into local life, or which administrative pitfalls to avoid.