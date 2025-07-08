Student visas: A difficult restart

After weeks of uncertainty, international students can finally resume the visa application process. But many are likely to face disappointment. On June 18, the Trump administration announced that student visa reviews would restart, under much tighter scrutiny, especially of applicants' social media. Any anti-American content could count against them. According to officials in Washington, the goal is to distinguish “genuine students” from others. The administration warns that these stricter controls will inevitably slow down processing times.

The confrontation with Harvard—briefly barred from admitting international students—showed just how far the administration was willing to go. Although a federal judge overturned the decision on May 20, the unease remains, spreading well beyond US borders. One high-profile example is Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, a Harvard student caught up in the policy changes. At the same time, the US president seems determined to restrict students from specific countries, particularly China, Venezuela, Laos, and Cuba. Earlier in June, he either banned or limited visa access for nationals from about twenty African and Asian countries.

Fewer talents in the US

Panic is spreading among international students. Meanwhile, economists warn that the government's new measures could hurt not just the education sector, but the broader economy as well.

At the heart of the administration's policy is a simple argument: international students are taking spots that should go to Americans. As future workers, they're also seen as a threat to local employment. The belief is that companies prefer hiring “cheap foreign talent” over more expensive American workers.

But the data tells a different story. According to the National Survey of College Graduates, around 2.1 million foreign nationals who entered the US on student visas and held a bachelor's degree were working full-time in 2023. Their median salary was USD 115,000—significantly higher than the USD 87,000 earned by American citizens. The survey also shows that international graduates tend to earn more than their US peers and are more likely to hold advanced degrees. Most work in high-paying fields like information and communication technology, computer science, or entrepreneurship.

Indian and Chinese graduates topped the earnings chart in 2023, with annual salaries of USD 372,000 and USD 303,000, respectively, far ahead of the median US salaries of USD 146,000 and USD 125,000.

Economists emphasize that international students are a vital part of the American workforce. Reducing their numbers, they argue, could end up slowing the country's economic momentum.

More talent for other countries?

Without explicitly saying, “one country's loss is another's gain,” competing nations are rushing to attract those disillusioned with the fading “American dream.” The US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia have long been the go-to destinations for international students and skilled migrants. But is the global landscape of higher education starting to shift? While these traditional host countries may lose some of their shine, they remain among the top choices for international students in 2025.

Betting on exchange programs to attract more students

As immigration policies grow more restrictive, traditional destinations now face rising competition from emerging international education hubs. Despite potential language barriers, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Finland are attracting a growing number of international students. Their appeal lies in a few key strengths: globally respected academic programs—such as Japan's leadership in research, engineering, and robotics—courses offered in English, language learning opportunities, and strong investments in academic exchange initiatives.

Universities in cities like Kyoto, Seoul, and Helsinki are actively promoting language and academic exchange programs to raise their international profile. Other destinations gaining momentum include the Netherlands (notably the University of Amsterdam), Ireland (Dublin), Costa Rica (San José), South Africa (Cape Town), and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai).

France's challenge: Attracting american talent

Trump's crackdown is also driving away homegrown talent—and France is stepping in to keep the next generation of bright minds from looking elsewhere. But the country is struggling to compete with its English-speaking rivals. To stay in the game, France is expanding its English-language programs and focusing on high-demand fields like science and research.

While the US slashes research budgets and erases “millions” of scientific datasets, France is rolling out the “Choose France for Science” platform, offering a warm welcome to American researchers. On Thursday, June 26, Aix-Marseille University hosted its first group of US scientists—with more expected to follow. The question now is whether France can match its ambitions with the resources to make them a reality.

Germany: A new magnet for international students

In recent years, Germany's strong reputation in engineering and IT has drawn a growing number of international students. Like Italy, Croatia, Spain, and several other European countries, Germany is grappling with a shrinking population and the loss of young graduates. Much of its current momentum is fueled by international students. In 2024, their share among first-year university enrollments jumped by over 10%, while the number of German first-year students fell by 1.1%.

Although international students are helping drive economic growth, many still face hurdles when trying to secure long-term employment. How the new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, will navigate this challenge remains to be seen. While he maintains that “Germany is a country of immigration,” he has also signaled plans to “limit migration.”

What future for global student mobility?

Where should students look to study in 2025—and beyond? Could Trump's policies trigger an impact as significant as Brexit? The UK's exit from the European Union had a swift and dramatic effect on EU student enrollment, largely due to the sharp rise in tuition fees. Are we now seeing a similar global shift? It's hard to tell. American universities still carry immense influence, and many are actively pushing back against federal policies. Yet for some students and their families, the current political climate may be enough to prompt a change in plans—and reconsider where they want to build their future.