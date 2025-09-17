Read also Is there an age limit to study abroad?

Financial requirements: What costs should you factor in?

Student visa fees, proof of funds, cost of living… You can't move abroad without the essentials. Below, we list the main spending categories so you can compare countries more easily. Of course, money isn't the only factor in choosing a destination. It remains essential, though.

Student visa fees

Japan, Germany, Italy, France, and Poland are among the countries with the most affordable visa fees: as little as 3,000 yen on average in Japan (€18), starting at €50 in Italy (US$58), €75 in Germany (US$87), €80 in Poland (US$93), and €99 in France (US$115). By contrast, Sweden's student-visa fee can rise to €200 (US$230). It's even higher in the United States (US$185), Canada (C$150/US$108), Finland (€350/US$407), and the United Kingdom (£490/US$660). In Australia, the student visa fee has surged: since July 1, it has risen to AU$2,000 (US$1,297). In traditional destinations for international students (Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom), rising visa costs are one lever used to reduce the number of incoming students.

Tuition fees

Mexico, Vietnam, the Czech Republic, and Malaysia offer some of the lowest tuition. The averages below refer to public institutions. Costs can vary by level (bachelor's, master's, doctorate), the field of study, and the university selected. In India, tuition starts at about US$500 per year. In Germany and Argentina, it goes up to US$1,500 per year. The Czech Republic encourages expats who take courses in Czech: they won't pay tuition fees. For those enrolled in an English-taught program, fees run from US$1,000 to US$4,000 per year. That range is similar to Vietnam (US$1,000 to US$3,000 annually), Malaysia (€1,500 to €4,000 per year), Mexico (up to about US$3,000 per year), and Hungary (US$1,500 to US$4,000 annually).

Health fees / social security in the host country

For international students, enrollment in the host country's social security/health system is often required. Each state is free to make this enrollment free or paid. In the United Kingdom, the health surcharge has jumped to £776 for one year (US$1,050). In Australia, it is AU$478 per year (US$300). Other countries charge far less—or nothing at all. In Japan, enrollment in National Health Insurance (Kokuho / National Health Insurance) costs about ¥24,000 per year (US$162). In France, affiliation with the national health system is mandatory but free. In Canada, health coverage is decided at the provincial level. For example, international students in Alberta, British Columbia, or Saskatchewan are covered by those provinces' health programs. In other provinces and territories, students must take out private insurance.

Financial requirements (proof of funds)

Is it possible to find a country that requires under US$10,000 per year in funds? Yes—by looking to the newer student destinations. The Czech Republic is the most affordable, with only about US$1,600 required for one year. It's a bit higher in Poland and China, but still more cost-effective than in Australia or the United States. To study in Poland, you must show at least US$2,328 per year. In China, the required funds are US$2,500. Amounts rise for Italy (US$6,635) and Spain (US$7,700). France comes in just under US$10,000 (about US$9,080).

Cost of living

Housing, food, transport, internet… Which countries offer the best value for money? Here again, new “student cities” are carving out space alongside the traditional giants. Look to Indonesia, Vietnam, the Czech Republic, Taiwan, Mexico, and Argentina.

Between US$400 and US$700 per month, on average: that's the cost of living in Mexico, South Africa, and Malaysia. It's even cheaper in Indonesia (US$250 to US$500 per month) and Argentina (about US$300 to US$600 per month). Although a bit higher, Taiwan remains competitive (US$500 to US$800). In Europe, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland are among the most affordable (US$460 to US$800 per month). The cost of living is somewhat higher in Germany (US$930 to US$1,200 per month) but still far more attractive than in the United Kingdom (US$1,200 to US$1,900 per month) or the United States (about US$1,500 to US$1,800 per month).

How to approach the financial aspect of studying abroad

National figures are only a guide; the real differences show up by city and even by neighborhood. However, it's still possible to find well-located, affordable housing—even in a big city. Prices can vary twofold depending on the neighborhood and available amenities (access to transport, shops, etc.).Of course, finances shouldn't be the only factor guiding your choice of destination. Low costs without a genuine interest in the country will make integration harder. It's better to aim for balance and also consider your other priorities: the programs on offer, the country's culture, learning the language, etc., so you can make the most of your time abroad.

Useful links:

Republic: information on the student visa

China: apply for a student visa

Poland: study in Poland

Italy: study in Italy

Spain: apply for a student visa

France: study in France; “Bienvenue en France”

Canada: list of fees for international students