A diverse but unequal educational landscape

Mauritius offers a broad range of educational options. But you need to understand the divisions: there's the accessible public system, religiously affiliated private schools, costly international institutions, and a growing but limited number of alternative schools. Each creates a very different experience.

Public schools in Mauritius are free and compulsory from the age of 5, with English as the language of instruction. Free, however, does not mean equal. Some schools are well run, while others lag behind. Classes may be overcrowded, teaching styles rigid, and resources vary significantly from one institution to another. That said, some children thrive, particularly those who adapt quickly to English–Creole bilingualism and new social environments.

Private schools tend to offer stricter discipline and a reputation for high academic standards, but also rely on a fairly traditional, top-down pedagogy. Some children thrive in that structured atmosphere, while others feel stifled. The culture is old-fashioned: uniforms are mandatory, hierarchies are clear, and creativity often takes a back seat. Tuition fees are usually higher for expatriates than for Mauritian nationals.

International schools are seen as the “premium” option. The Lycée des Mascareignes, École du Nord, École Paul et Virginie, Le Bocage, Greencoast, and others offer strong academics, bilingual or international curricula (English/French, International Baccalaureate, etc.), modern facilities, and carefully structured support. The trade-off is costs, with international schools being typically more expensive.

Private international schools in Mauritius:

Westcoast International Primary and Secondary School, Cascavelle;

Le Bocage International School, Moka;

Northfields International School, Mapou;

Savannah International School, Savannah;

IPS, Mapou;

Greencoast International School, Beau-Plan.

Alternative schools (Montessori, Steiner, democratic schools, etc.) are also drawing more families in search of meaningful, child-centered approaches. Still limited in number, they're becoming more visible and often attract expat communities who value these philosophies. Places are scarce, and tuition can be steep, depending on the school.

Alternative schools in Mauritius:

La Maison des Enfants, Tamarin (nursery);

Les Enfants du Soleil, Tamarin (primary);

École Montessori Internationale du Nord, Fond du Sac (nursery and primary);

L'Île aux Enfants, Cascavelle (nursery);

Judy Montessori, Mare d'Albert (primary);

La Maison des Filous, Grand Baie (nursery);

La Maison des Enfants Montessori, Port-Louis (nursery);

Melbees, Curepipe (nursery);

Haven Montessori Education, Calebasses (primary);

Montessori Moka, Moka (nursery);

L'Île O Z'Enfants, Grand Baie (nursery).

Understanding the Mauritian school system

Before choosing, it helps to know how the local system works. Mauritius follows the British model. English is the primary teaching language in public schools. National exams set the pace, in a system often viewed as elitist and highly competitive. At age 11, children sit the Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC), at 16 the School Certificate (O-Level), and at 18 the Higher School Certificate (A-Level).

Academic pressure can be intense. The culture is still heavily based on memorization, written homework, and exam success. For children who thrive on creativity, collaborative projects, or holistic approaches, this structure may feel restrictive. That's why many expatriates lean toward other schooling systems.

What expat families look for

Families arriving from Europe, the UK, the US or elsewhere, often share similar criteria:

Continuity with their home country's curriculum, especially if they expect to return eventually.

Bilingual learning, giving children fluency in both English and French.

A caring, inclusive environment that respects individual pace.

Cultural openness, with values such as tolerance, ecology, or social engagement.

Schedules compatible with family life and work commitments.

Manageable tuition fees, especially for larger families.

In short, there's no single “best” school. The right choice depends on your family's life plan, your educational philosophy, and your child's personality.

For children with special needs (disabilities, learning differences, etc.), parents can reach out to local associations for support: ASDP, U-Link & Down Syndrome Mauritius, APEIM, and others.

Key questions to ask yourselves when choosing a school

Before visiting schools or filling out application forms, take time as a family to reflect. Ask yourselves (and your children, if they're old enough):

Do we want schooling to be fully English-speaking or bilingual?

How important is it to prepare for a possible return home?

Does our child need structure, or do they thrive in freer environments?

Are we ready to support a child through a system that isn't our own?

What long-term budget can we sustain? (Note: costs multiply quickly with two or three children.)

How long is the school commute? (Mauritian traffic can make mornings stressful.)

Often, the answers clarify priorities. They may also reveal that parents sometimes project expectations that don't match their children's own needs.

Real family experiences

Chloé, mother of two boys aged 6 and 9, first enrolled them in an international school: “On paper, it looked perfect: bilingual teaching, small classes, qualified teachers. But we soon realized the kids were under pressure. Too much homework, a competitive atmosphere, and very high expectations. After a tough year, we switched to a small alternative school closer to home. The change was dramatic—they're now happy to go to class.”

Sophie chose public school for her 10-year-old daughter: “We wanted her to integrate locally and learn English. It mattered that she wasn't stuck in an expat bubble. It was hard at first, but today she has friends, speaks fluent Creole, and feels confident.”

Fabrice split his choices between two schools for his children: “We hesitated between a French school and an alternative one—both were the same distance from us. We didn't want to make the wrong call, especially since enrollment fees are significant. In the end, our preschooler goes to the alternative school, and our older child, who is very academic, attends the French school. It works well. Each child is in the environment that suits them best, and we're happy with the outcome.”

When none of the options fit

If no school feels right, you can consider homeschooling (Instruction en famille, IEF), either full-time or part-time. In Mauritius, homeschooling is legal under certain conditions, though the framework is minimal. It requires serious organization and a significant commitment from parents.

Rethinking school choice

When choosing a school, it's worth questioning assumptions—and sometimes revising your decision. Just because many expats choose a certain school doesn't mean it's the best fit for your family. Just because your neighbor is satisfied doesn't mean you will be. And choosing one path at the start doesn't mean you're locked into it forever.

Expat life is about testing, adjusting, questioning, and most of all, listening. Listen to your children. Listen to your instincts. And remember: school isn't everything. In Mauritius, children have countless other learning opportunities—in nature, through intercultural exchanges, in sports or the arts, and in everyday life.

What matters most is that they feel good, grow at their own pace, and find joy in becoming themselves.