Academic continuity, even with frequent moves

Families who relocate regularly—such as diplomats, international executives, or digital nomads—often struggle to provide consistent education for their children. Switching from their home country's curriculum to the Indian one, for instance, can be especially challenging for older students. Claire, an expat living in India, shares: “My husband's job requires us to move every three years or so. The network of French international schools is great, but sometimes we end up in cities without one. That's why we turned to online schooling instead of enrolling our kids in local schools. It gives us consistency in terms of the curriculum and the language of instruction.”

Greater flexibility in everyday life

One of the most significant advantages of online schooling is its flexibility. Many programs offer both live (synchronous) and on-demand (asynchronous) classes, allowing students to attend lessons in real time or catch up later at their own pace. This makes it easier to fit learning around family schedules, time zones, and other commitments.

No more 6:30 a.m. alarms or rushing to catch the school bus. Parents can tailor the school day to suit their child's natural rhythm and make room for more extracurricular activities.

Ylan, a 9th-grade student, shares: “I love drawing, reading, playing sports, going to the cinema, gardening, and listening to music. Homeschooling saves me so much time because I don't have to commute. I feel freer to explore everything I enjoy. And when it comes to sports, I actually like it now—there's no peer pressure like in middle school, where I used to get teased. I swim, run, and play tennis, and it genuinely makes me happy.”

A high-quality education—If you choose wisely

Many parents praise the strong quality of instruction offered by online schools, so long as they choose a reputable, accredited program. Most online education providers, especially private ones, place a strong emphasis on student satisfaction. Their reputation—and often their survival—depends heavily on word of mouth and reviews.

Anna shares her experience: “I know this isn't the case for every public school, but for us, it was a struggle. We dealt with repeated teacher absences, no substitutes, overcrowded classrooms, and huge differences in student levels. When we moved to Chile, we switched to distance learning, and it's been a great decision. The teachers are responsive and usually replaced quickly if they're unavailable.”

A more individualized learning experience

Despite early doubts, learning behind a screen doesn't necessarily lead to weaker relationships with teachers. In many cases, students actually receive more personalized support and feel better understood.

Parents often appreciate the tailored approach—one-on-one sessions, small group classes, dedicated academic advisors, and coursework designed to match each student's strengths and challenges.

A parent living in the UAE shares: “My eldest is now 15. We started homeschooling when he was five, back in Singapore, and continued after moving here when he was seven. What really prompted us was the desire to offer a more personalized education—one that truly nurtures his curiosity and learning style. That's what guided our decision.”

Stronger autonomy and self-discipline

Online learning isn't the right fit for every child. Some need the structure and routine of a traditional classroom to stay motivated. But for many, studying from home fosters self-discipline, time management, and a stronger sense of autonomy—skills that prove valuable well beyond school.

As one parent explains: “For Erick, distance learning made him more independent. He works more efficiently and performs better. During the Brevet exam, his solid foundation and self-study habits were enough to get great results.”

Through online learning, students learn to manage their time, monitor their own progress, and take ownership of their education—essential life skills in today's world.

A global outlook… from home

Despite the common stereotype, online learning doesn't have to feel isolating. Many programs offer virtual classrooms, international forums, and group projects—creating a connected, global experience right from home.

A 16-year-old student shares: “People who say homeschooling equals isolation are wrong. The teaching staff is always available, and we're well supported. We even created a Discord group where we help each other, chat, and build real friendships. I've met some amazing people—some of whom I later got to meet in real life.”

In some cases, it can save you money

Online schooling isn't free—unlike many public school options—but it's often much more affordable than international schools abroad. Tuition at international schools can easily exceed $10,000 per year, according to the International Schools Database.

Online education may not be the right fit for everyone, but thanks to technology and evolving attitudes, it has become an increasingly attractive option, especially for families navigating life across borders.