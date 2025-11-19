What are parents' concerns about AI?

Whether they live abroad or not, many parents share a mix of curiosity and concern about how AI is shaping their children's learning and development.

“On the one hand, I see huge potential. On the other hand, I'm afraid children might become too dependent on AI and lose their ability to think critically, solve problems, and be creative. Will they still develop independence if a machine always gives them quick answers?” (online testimony of a parent of three young children)

Countless parents echo this same mix of enthusiasm and hesitation, especially when it comes to the use of generative AI in education.

Scientific research on the subject is still in its early stages, but it has already raised a few red flags.

A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) examined the neurological and behavioral effects of writing essays with AI assistance. Two groups were observed—one using only their own mental resources and another relying on AI tools for their written work.

The EEG scans revealed striking differences in brain connectivity: participants who relied solely on their own minds exhibited stronger neural activity and more robust connection networks.

The study concluded, “While large language models offer immediate convenience, our results highlight potential cognitive costs. Over a four-month period, LLM users consistently underperformed on neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels.”

Why expat parents are especially concerned about education in the age of AI

This question of AI in learning is particularly relevant for expat families, whose children's education unfolds at the crossroads of multiple cultures and school systems. Studying abroad often involves navigating international programs, hybrid teaching methods, multilingual environments, and even transitioning between education systems, each with its own unique expectations and challenges. In this context, AI can be either a helpful bridge or a confusing shortcut, depending on how it's used.

Private and international schools, typically better funded and more open to technological innovation, have been early adopters of AI in the classroom. A New York Times article, for instance, described a selective private school in Austin, Texas, where AI has essentially taken over. Students spend two hours a day studying core subjects like reading and math through AI-powered software. The rest of the day is spent developing practical skills—entrepreneurship, public speaking, and financial literacy—with the guidance of an adult “coach” rather than a traditional teacher.

How AI can support expat kids

The above example may sound extreme. Yet when a child moves abroad and has to adapt to a new school system, with a different language, unfamiliar curriculum, and teaching methods, AI can actually play a positive role when used wisely.

Imagine a nine-year-old girl who transitions from an English-speaking system to a French or German language international school. A classroom translation tool could help her instantly understand instructions in the respective languages. An AI tutoring app might provide tailored exercises on topics she hasn't yet covered. And a smart learning platform could adjust the difficulty and pace of lessons to match her progress.

“After we moved abroad, our son struggled to keep up with his language skills and started losing confidence. We tried an AI-based learning app that translated instructions and adapted lessons to his level. Within weeks, he was raising his hand again and taking part in class discussions.” (Testimony from an expat parent)

In such situations, AI doesn't replace teachers—it becomes an ally in helping children adjust academically and culturally. It can bridge language gaps, support transitions between systems, and foster independent learning—all key ingredients for a successful integration abroad.

Expat parents still play an essential role

Despite AI's potential, many parents remain cautious. After all, we still lack the long-term perspective needed to understand how best to integrate AI into education. As the director of the International School of Paris noted during a recent discussion on the topic, “Schools can no longer be the sole temples of knowledge. But what AI cannot do is teach children to socialize, collaborate, or develop their soft skills.”

His point isn't to reject traditional learning but to avoid demonizing technology. So, as parents, what can you do?

Don't reject AI—Demystify it

Just like the internet or social media, AI education starts with an open conversation. Explain to your children, in simple terms, that AI is a human-made tool that learns from patterns and data and that it can make mistakes. The goal isn't to master every technical detail but to show that AI is not an infallible authority. It doesn't think—it compiles information.

Guide everyday use

Instead of banning what's already part of our daily lives, guide your children's use of AI. Encourage them to use it creatively, for example, to write a story, prepare a presentation, or practice a language, while setting clear boundaries. For instance, don't let the tool do the entire task, don't copy content blindly, and learn to separate useful information from noise.

Help them see AI as a tool to enhance thinking, not replace it.

Teach effective prompting

This is one of the most valuable skills children can learn. In a school context, a well-crafted prompt can make all the difference. For instance, instead of asking, “Tell me about the Industrial Revolution,” a more effective prompt might be, “Can you explain the main causes of the Industrial Revolution in three clear points?” Encourage children to refine their prompts when answers are unclear or incomplete—an excellent exercise in critical thinking.

Foster critical thinking

Parents' biggest fear about AI is intellectual passivity—the risk that children stop questioning what they read. You can counter this by teaching them to ask, “Where does this information come from?”, “Who wrote it?”, and “Can I verify this elsewhere?” Encouraging them to rephrase ideas in their own words and to cross-check sources is key to developing independent thought.

Address the issue of plagiarism

The question isn't simple. AI doesn't have copyright ownership, but children must understand that using AI to write an entire essay and submitting it as their own work counts as plagiarism in most schools and universities.

Many institutions are now developing AI usage guidelines to establish fair practices. Copying content without attribution isn't the same as using AI to brainstorm ideas, outline a structure, or check grammar before writing an original text.

Encourage responsible and eco-conscious use

Few realize that every AI query consumes energy. Behind each response lies an energy-intensive network of servers requiring vast amounts of electricity and water for cooling. Teach children to ask themselves: Do I really need this new AI-generated image or answer? Could I find the information on my own first? Using AI responsibly also means being mindful of its environmental impact and leading by example as parents.

Nurture creativity, empathy, and human connection

Educating children about AI also means teaching what machines can't do: that is, feel, intuit, or empathize. Encourage reading, conversation, and creativity beyond screens. Play board games, explore nature, or simply spend time together. These moments strengthen emotional intelligence and social skills—the very traits that will help the next generation live and work meaningfully alongside algorithms.