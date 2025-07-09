AI boom and talent shortage

Published on January 8, 2025, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs report offers a glimpse into a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence—more accurately, artificial intelligences in the plural. This disruption carries both promise and risk. According to the report's authors, the outcome will depend heavily on how governments choose to respond.

Yet it's no longer possible to think solely within national boundaries. With growing interdependence—especially in the global job market—international cooperation is essential. The challenge? Countries aren't starting from the same place. AI is affecting industries and regions in vastly different ways, and not always for the better.

Read also How to juggle classes and your student job

International career: The new AI jobs

According to the report, technological shifts, aging populations, and climate challenges are expected to create around 170 million jobs worldwide by 2030. At the same time, those very forces are projected to eliminate 92 million jobs, especially roles that can be automated.

While many of the new jobs linked to AI are emerging in the tech sector, the impact doesn't stop there. Medicine, marketing, commerce, finance, accounting, environmental management, and industry are all seeing the rise of AI-driven roles. The influence of AI is spreading far beyond Silicon Valley.

Jobs that are hiring

Cognitician: This role spans multiple industries—from telemedicine and automotive voice assistants to drone systems in defense and interactive game design. Cogniticians develop systems, software, and applications that mirror human thought processes. Their work requires a strong grasp of algorithms, combined with deep knowledge of human psychology.

Data scientist: With businesses generating more data than ever, data scientists are in high demand. They analyze and interpret large datasets, building algorithms tailored to specific business needs. Their expertise is sought in fields like commerce, marketing, communications, and healthcare.

Machine learning engineer: These specialists build the algorithms that allow AI systems to learn and improve over time. Their work forms the backbone of artificial intelligence development, making them indispensable in the field.

Other AI-related roles also face a talent shortage. These include AI Engineer, Prompt Engineer, AI Ethics Officer, Chatbot Project Manager, Data Architect, Kill Switch Engineer (focused on maintaining and organizing security systems in collaboration with cybersecurity experts), Cybersecurity Specialist, AI Trainer, Machine Manager, Digital Transformation Officer, Deepfake Reviewer (responsible for detecting and flagging fake content), AI Consultant. The job landscape is evolving fast, and so is the need for skilled professionals to shape it.

Behind the AI boom: AI trainers with stalled careers

How do we teach machines to recognize and respond to the world around them? It starts with labeled data—images, texts, and sounds tagged with relevant information. A photo of a flower marked to show petals and stem, or a picture of a person labeled with their mood. These essential annotations are created by AI trainers.

But while their work is foundational to how AI learns, AI trainers rarely receive the recognition or compensation they deserve. Often hired in low-cost labor markets, they work behind the scenes, far from the spotlight of the tech industry. Their pay is minimal—typically just a few cents per task—and their working conditions are precarious. Most are paid “per click,” performing repetitive labor under tight deadlines, often without contracts or job security.

AI ethics officers are beginning to raise concerns about this imbalance. Many trainers are bound by strict confidentiality clauses that prevent them from naming their employers. Those who speak out describe exhausting conditions, low wages, mental health struggles, and frequent exposure to disturbing content. Despite being vital to AI development, they remain invisible to the very companies whose technologies they help build.

AI: What to study for a successful international career

The rise of AI has made education more important than ever. The report highlights a growing skills gap already felt by companies—a challenge that's especially relevant for expats pursuing international careers.

Building an “AI culture” starts with choosing the right academic path. Engineering schools and universities that offer programs in big data, computer science, statistics, or marketing are a solid starting point. But beyond general training, it's crucial to focus on specializations that align with your career goals.

Take the cognitician, for example. This role often requires a degree in cognitive science, applied mathematics, or computer science, along with a strong foundation in the humanities. Understanding how people think is key to translating those patterns into effective code. It's this blend of technical skill and human insight that defines the future of AI careers.

“AI culture”: The world's best universities

Choosing the right academic program is essential for international students aiming to launch a global career. There are two smart strategies: either specialize directly in AI or study in a field where AI knowledge adds value, even if the connection isn't immediately obvious.

Some of the world's top universities excel in both overall education and AI-related disciplines. Leading institutions include Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), the University of Sydney, ETH Zurich, Stanford University (California), Tsinghua University (China), Oxford University, and Yonsei University (South Korea). Each offers strong programs and an international outlook that can help students build a solid foundation in today's AI-driven world.

Online courses

Tech giants are now offering their own AI training programs. Microsoft runs the Microsoft AI School, while Google has launched its AI Academy. Meta has developed its own set of AI learning modules as well.

Governments are also stepping in. France offers a free course called Class'Code IAI. The UK has created a dedicated AI campus. In the U.S., a free program is available, too, though it's currently limited to federal government employees.

Read also How to become an entrepreneur in Europe without a degree

What skills should you develop to succeed abroad?

Experts point to four essential skills for building a successful international career. These are based on the idea that expats aim for future-ready roles, and are open to reskilling when needed to remain competitive in the global job market.

Develop AI skills

Unsurprisingly, expats are encouraged to strengthen their knowledge of AI. According to the report, AI and information processing technologies are the main forces driving business transformation. The 2025 Global Skills Report by Coursera highlights a striking figure: demand for generative AI skills has skyrocketed by 866% in just one year.

For companies, AI expertise has become a must-have. At the top of the list is generative AI—a technology many call the most significant economic disruptor since the industrial revolution. The challenge? There's a major talent shortage.

Other highly sought-after skills include a deep understanding of artificial neural networks—complex systems of algorithms that enable computers to interpret images (computer vision) or understand text. Employers are also seeking professionals trained in deep learning, machine learning, and reinforcement learning.

Build expertise in cybersecurity and risk management

The rise of AI has brought with it a sharp increase in cyberattacks. According to a 2024 report by software company Comparitech, ransomware groups claimed responsibility for over 5,400 attacks on companies worldwide. The actual number is likely even higher, as many incidents go unreported, often due to fear of reputational damage. These attacks aren't just disruptive—they're expensive. In 2024 alone, they cost more than $130 million. No sector is immune. Even government agencies have come under fire.

As a result, the need for cybersecurity professionals has never been more urgent. In recent years, roles in cybersecurity, network analysis, and risk management have ranked among the most sought-after globally.

Employers are actively seeking candidates with expertise in these areas. The World Economic Forum confirms the trend: demand for cybersecurity and risk management skills jumped by 70% in just one year.

Be versatile

Experts agree: versatility is one of the most important skills for today's workforce—and even more so for those pursuing an international career. As AI continues to transform the job market, workers must be ready to adapt. That means embracing “lifelong learning”—the ongoing process of acquiring new skills to stay relevant.

Yet this is easier said than done. According to the World Economic Forum, 60% of companies worldwide report a shortage of qualified talent. Meanwhile, 66% are specifically looking for employees who are flexible, resilient, and eager to learn. Curiosity and the willingness to retrain are increasingly valued—up 61% in demand—but motivation alone isn't enough. People also need access to training that works for them.

The report points to several obstacles standing in the way. These barriers can be social or cultural, affecting both locals and expats. For some, stepping away from a job they love to learn something new is emotionally challenging. For others, it's the practical side of life—juggling family, work, or financial pressures—that makes long-term training feel out of reach. In many cases, there are also structural problems: lack of training centers, unreliable infrastructure, or poor internet access in the country of residence.

Versatility and residency status

Expats may face difficulties, such as trouble enrolling in a course or getting support because of their residence permit. If their work visa is limited to a specific job, changing sectors becomes more difficult—unless they initiate new procedures to change their status.

Cultivating creativity and “tech culture”

The push for ongoing training throughout an international career goes hand in hand with developing creativity and “technological culture.” Tech culture refers to the knowledge a worker builds in the technological field, digital, IT, and related areas. For those aiming for an international career, a strong tech culture helps them adapt to different techniques and work environments. Curious and versatile, they are aware of the tools used in the host country and can compare them to those in other countries.

According to the WEF report, 66% of companies want more creativity from their workers. Creativity, empathy, teamwork, motivation, and the ability to motivate others—these human, social (soft) skills are just as essential as hard (technical) skills and are among the most sought-after by companies worldwide.

How to build a successful international career?

Experts agree that study choices are crucial. Therefore, target the most promising sectors. Studying abroad can be a significant advantage, as you will instantly have a more international profile. However, prospective expats can also consider internship opportunities. The key remains lifelong training. That's why some foreign talents opt for short-term contracts: a few years in one company before moving to another country. Naturally, this lifestyle is easier when you're a solo expat.Macroeconomic data sometimes disregard a vital aspect: the personal life of the foreign worker. How can you retrain—and potentially earn less for a long time—without impacting the family budget (raising the question of access to reskilling support)? Can we still be “serial expats” in the era of climate emergency? These are perhaps the next challenges to tackle to define and succeed in an international career.