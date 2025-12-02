Countries facing a shortage of social workers

Social workers are employed in an extensive range of settings, from NGOs, charities and legal aid organisations to hospitals, prisons, schools, social security institutions, local councils and even private companies. Yet despite their essential contribution, the profession continues to struggle with image problems. Challenging working conditions, modest pay, duties that extend well beyond formal job descriptions and a chronic lack of recognition all play a part in discouraging new entrants.

In France, interest in social work programmes has been declining for more than a decade. Only 53,300 students were enrolled in 2023 across mainland France and the overseas territories. Data published by the Directorate for Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics (DREES) on 20 May 2025 reinforces the trend: although labour needs are rising, the country counted just 1,135,000 social workers in 2022.

Canada is facing a similar situation, with several provinces reporting severe shortages. The occupation, listed under National Occupational Classification (NOC) code 41300, qualifies for both Express Entry and provincial nominee pathways, notably in Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan. In Quebec, there were 16,538 social workers at the beginning of 2025, but the province estimates it needs at least 3,000 more to meet current demand.

Australia is also experiencing workforce pressure, particularly in the education sector. Social workers appear on the national skills shortage list under code 272511. New Zealand faces similar challenges, with the most acute gaps occurring in the health sector. Brazil, the United States, South Africa and Germany likewise report a lack of qualified professionals. The underlying issue is remarkably consistent across countries: shortages exist, but budget constraints limit hiring capacity. In Singapore, forecasts indicate that the country will need more than 2,000 additional social workers by 2030 to keep up with rising demand.

Is social work becoming a high-growth sector?

For expats or anyone considering an international career move, the growing need for social workers might look like a promising opportunity. But the reality is more complex: countries experiencing shortages often face the same underlying structural issues.

One of the biggest drivers is population aging. As older adults require more assistance, retirement homes, hospitals and home-care services all need more trained staff. At the same time, mental health has become a major public concern, increasing the demand for qualified professionals who can support individuals in distress.

Governments are also being pushed to uphold their commitments to people with disabilities. Children, for instance, should be able to attend school with appropriate support, yet many countries struggle to provide the level of assistance required.

All of this is happening against a backdrop of prolonged economic uncertainty and recurring budget cuts. Social work roles remain undervalued and poorly paid, with limited career progression. And yet, social workers play an essential role in society: they support families, help older adults maintain dignity and independence, and assist children through difficult circumstances. They are also the first to call for greater recognition and a reduction in administrative burden.

Perhaps the most pressing issue for the profession is the need to restore its human focus. Social work is fundamentally about people, but many professionals say that rising administrative requirements are eroding meaningful contact with those they serve. They spend more time dealing with paperwork and compliance than engaging directly with individuals in need. Bringing the human element back into the job could help improve the sector's appeal and retention.

Still, for experienced international professionals, genuine opportunities do exist, particularly in countries that have created dedicated immigration pathways for qualified social workers.