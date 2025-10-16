The new legal framework: What the guidelines require

Three distinct licenses

One of the most significant measures is the introduction of three separate licenses, depending on the agency's activities:

Recruiting Mauritian citizens for local jobs

Recruiting Mauritian citizens for jobs abroad

Recruiting non-citizens for jobs in Mauritius

Each license application requires extensive supporting documents, including proof of business address, three years of financial statements, a certificate of incorporation, a certificate of good conduct for directors, a valid Building and Land Use permit, and more. This segmentation is designed to prevent conflicts of interest, combat illegal labor trafficking, and avoid situations where foreign workers are “imported” without proper oversight.

Strict conditions and government oversight

Before a license can be granted, the government will conduct on-site inspections to ensure that agencies have suitable premises, including a reception area, a landline, and internet access.

Licenses will be valid for three years, non-transferable, and must be visibly displayed. Agencies will also be required to pay substantial license fees and provide large security deposits, especially those involved in foreign recruitment. If an agency fails to comply with its obligations, its license may be suspended or revoked, and the deposit forfeited.

Agencies will have to meet strict reporting obligations, such as notifying authorities of new job offers within two working days and submitting consolidated quarterly reports on placements and offers.

Mauritian jobseekers registered with the National Employment Department will be given priority for local job opportunities, limiting unnecessary competition from foreign candidates.

The costs are not negligible: Rs 75,000 for a domestic recruitment license, Rs 150,000 for international recruitment. Agencies hiring foreign workers or placing Mauritians abroad face even steeper requirements—a security deposit of one million rupees. This is meant to cover potential disputes or non-compliance and can be seized in case of serious violations.

Sanctions are clear and enforceable. The Permanent Secretary has the authority to suspend or revoke a license in cases of false declarations, unauthorized management changes, or criminal convictions for fraud involving key personnel.

In short, a license is no longer just an administrative formality—it's a trust contract between agencies, candidates, employers, and the government. It's meant to protect workers, raise professional standards among agencies, and secure expatriation processes. But it also acts as a filter, which could reshape the recruitment sector in Mauritius in the coming months.

Read also How to build a successful career in Mauritius: Insights from recruitment expert Barthelemy Aupee

What this means for foreign professionals and employers

If you're looking for work in Mauritius, your recruitment must now go through a licensed agency. Agencies, in turn, must pay licensing fees and lodge security deposits.

For companies recruiting from abroad, these new rules may make the process more complex, even restrictive. Some cross-border recruitment practices are explicitly limited.

With tighter conditions, agencies will be required to verify qualifications, references, and compliance with local labor laws. This could actually benefit serious candidates by creating a form of “Mauritian recruitment quality label,” ultimately boosting the credibility of foreign professionals working locally.

The aim is also to reduce abuse: hidden fees, misleading contracts, and exploitative working conditions. But for professionals, this will mean more paperwork—verified CVs, detailed background checks, and possibly regular renewals of documentation.